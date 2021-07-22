The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 22, 2021

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Rehabilitate your sports injuries with the Re-Athlete Full Leg Massager + Heat Treatment. Get a blast from the past with The Blockbuster 2 Game. And upgrade your mouse to the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple ipad Pro



Anyone in the market for a great new tablet is likely already aware of how versatile Apple’s iPad Pro line is. Unfortunately, while offering a quality mobile experience, they can be quite pricey. That’s why, if you’ve had your eye on one for some time, Best Buy’s latest Student Deal event might pique your interest.

Best Buy is taking $199 off nearly every entry in the previous-generation lineup of iPad Pros if you use the Student Deal discount on each listing. That makes the 11-inch 64GB version just $799, down from $899.

Though it isn’t the newest model, you’ll still get the snappy A12Z Bionic processor as well as an eight-core graphics processor paired with a Neural Engine chip. You also get a spacious crystal clear edge-to-edge 11-inch display, as well as a LiDAR scanner with 12MP and 10MP rear lenses, Face ID support, USB-C support, and 10 hours of battery life.

This is a capable tablet with plenty of space, eye-popping color, and tons of reasons to invest if you’re all about working or playing on the go. To qualify for the deal, all you need to do is join Best Buy’s free student program, which is open to everyone. Keep an eye out for additional deals through that landing page as well, even if you’re well past your pencils and notebooks days.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#2: society 6 sale

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today snag up to 35% off tech, office, lifestyle, and more.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $29, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.

But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

And why hog all love to yourself. Spread the brilliance of nuggs drenched in honey mustard with this five-pack of wrapping paper. With the discount, it’s only $14, and the best part is you can use it for any occasion. Didn’t you know chicken nuggets are the new leopard print?!

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: full leg massager + heat treatment



Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be treated like a top athlete after a hard-fought game? This Full Leg Massager ($170), complete with heat treatment, can definitely get you close to that. But even if you aren’t at peak physical condition, you still can benefit. If you stand for work, do a lot of walking, or are just on your feet all day you put an incredible amount of pressure on your knees and ankles. Compression therapy has been shown to help with those ailments and more. This is probably why it is a favorite among those athletic types.

Air compression massage therapy is a safe way to ease tension and heal sore areas. Massagers like this one help to increases blood flow, and good circulation is vital to your health. There are three heat levels and three intensities. The digital remote is easy to read and operate with an LED screen. Strap these bad boys on after a long hard, stressful day and get some soothing relaxation. The product is pretty standard and will fit most people. The upgraded rip-stop fabric makes them simple and sturdy. You’ll get a durable storage bag and a one-year warranty along with them.

This will ship for $3, and customers must be over 18 years old to purchase.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#4: jbuds air true wireless earbuds

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: Blockbuster 2 game

When I saw the VHS-esque case appear on my dash, I assumed it was some vintage throwback box. Don’t get me wrong; I was still absolutely interested. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161), I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 31% off while doing so.

This is the sequel we were waiting for. In the first game, there were over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. This version has one hundred new flicks from the last ten years. I enjoy these games because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said of the old version they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them, and it sounds like Big Potato listened. Revisit classics and new favorites now, but I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: portable spa bubble bath massager



Bring the bubbles and comfort to your own home. Grab this Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager and unwind in luxury. Just lay this mat down in your tub and transform it into a relaxing jacuzzi. Made to lay perfectly and securely in your bathtub with its suction cups. Connect the mat to its motorized air pump and watch bubbles bounce. You can adjust the intensity of the flow for what you need. The mat is cushioned for ultimate comfort for a full-body experience. This mat runs forty-seven inches long and fourteen inches wide. The remote control is how you adjust it all to your liking and is easy to use. There is an automatic safety power-off function just in case. And the best part is you can take this wherever you need a little extra peace and quiet. If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: hyperx pulsefire fps pro

A great mouse can change the way you game. Sure, maybe the one you’ve got is great for wasting hours on Reddit or getting work done. But if you want to rise through the ranks in your favorite game, you’re going to want a gaming mouse to level up with.

That’s where the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro comes in. You can get it for $10 off right now at Amazon for $35, down from its usual price of $45. That’s 22% off this wired 16,000 DPI mouse with plenty of RGB customization. It includes six programmable buttons, extra-large mouse skates to help you glide across your desk, and an ergonomic design to keep you in the game as long as possible.

So if you’re thinking you might need something a little extra to give you that push to victory in your favorite game, this mouse might very well be what you’re looking for — or at the very least an alternative to some of your favorite gaming mouse picks.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#9: apple watch series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. If you’ve been waiting for a bargain on one, Amazon luckily has some options right now.



Amazon is offering up to $130 off certain configurations, such as the 40mm LTE-equipped models for $370. Don’t need cellular service? The base 40mm Wi-Fi model sees a strong $80 discount in (Product)RED, landing at $319, with other styles at a lesser discount. Prices vary by color and style. Browse the listings at Amazon to find the right watch for you.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: jachs ny triblend styles sale



Whether you’re stocking up on summer essentials or preemptively gearing up for the fall, Kinja Deals-favorite men’ s clothing retailer JACHS NY is the ultimate destination for apparel of all types. And right now, the company is offering huge discounts on a wide selection of pieces that’ll bring your total checkout price to as little as $17 and as much as only $28 using the promo code TBL.

Among the items on the price cut chopping block are this snazzy green and gray crewneck, which boasts long sleeves but with a lighter profile than that of a hoodie, making it a fashionable fit for summer and autumn weather alike. If you’re going for more of a business casual look, this dapper red button-up will prepare you for the inevitable return back to the office—if it hasn’t already happened for you. You can also pick up a nice striped henley, a classic polo, or even a tee-shirt to pair with your shorts. And while this blue pullover hoodie isn’t seasonally appropriate just yet, it’s never too early to start thinking about transition wear.

Keep in mind, as this is part of JACHS NY’s latest weekly promotion, these offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the sale before everything bounces back up to full price.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

