The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 20, 2021

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get crunk (i.e. crazy drunk) with your pals by cashing in on Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines. Get to know your fur baby better with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test. And stay cool this summer with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: kindle



Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Enter Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading.

Typically, the base model with 8GB storage costs $130, but right now it’s down to $85. The 32GB edition is $55 off at $105, meanwhile. Both of those are ad-supported versions that show lock screen ads, but you can buy the ad-less version for an extra $20 (or pay the fee later to remove the ads).

Advertisement

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $60 right now. It has the same-sized screen (albeit less crisp) but it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $30 off right now for the ad-supported version. As above, it’s an extra $20 for the version without ads.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#2: Nintendo Gift Card

Advertisement

You can grab a $35 Nintendo Gift Card for $32 today at Newegg when using the promo code 93XRM45. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, they’ve have a change in conscience in the last month where you can get many of their Switch staples for between $40 and $50. Now its not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $3 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $35 Nintendo eShop Card Buy for $32 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRM45

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Apple M1 Macbook Air

Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899 in certain colors, and an even better $150 off the 512GB edition in Gold at $1,099. The other 512GB color options are just a dollar more.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Wine Insiders 15 Bottles

Advertisement

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocail offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Advertisement

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: DNA My dog breed ID Test

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Bella Pro Series Air Fryer

Advertisement

Air fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Bella Pro Series model is just $45 today only at Best Buy. That’s $55 off the list price.

This 6-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time— so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken the Bella Pro can take it.

Advertisement

There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this nifty appliance in your kitchen.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Actigun Percussion Massager

Advertisement

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Advertisement

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars-related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally a few months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $16. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars-sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: EVachill EV-500 Personal AC

Advertisement

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Advertisement

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.