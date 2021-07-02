The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 2, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s July 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get the perfect watch with the Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel. Grab the best coffee maker for one with the Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. And keep your home clean with the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum.

#1: Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE)

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $526, or 30% off the original list price.

True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $200 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

#2: single serve k-cup coffee maker

Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save 24% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

#3: Crane & Canopy Sale



Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor | Crane & Canopy



Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so we notice when a big sale comes along. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega July 4th sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Wa verly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through July 5.

#4: animal crossing controller

PowerA Animal Crossing Wired Controller Graphic : Joe Tilleli

That face... Every time I close my eyes, I see that face... Staring at me. Well now you too can experience the fear I feel every day by getting this controller with Tom Nook on it! This Animal Crossing branded controller is an excellent option for Nintendo Switch players not looking for all those extra bells and whistles. The joy-cons and the pro controller each offer a wide range of features from the gyro motion controls to amiibo support. However, sometimes we don’t want to spend upwards of $70 on a controller. This wired controller from PowerA is only $17 so it will not break the bank unlike the mortgage you still owe Tom Nook on your house.

#5: 20% off Indestructible Shoes

20% off Indestructible Shoes IND20 Image : Indestructible Shoes

Advertisement

Work boots are easy to come by, but what if you don’t like wearing boots? I know I don’t! Boots can be bulky, heavy, and worst of all, UGLY, which is where Indestructible Shoes’ unbreakable work shoes come in. Now an extra 20% off using the promo code IND20, these hardy sneakers come in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles—from the all-in-one Ryders to the Camo X line of the world’s first waterproof indestructible shoes.

The Ryders in particular are completely flexible, twistable, breathable, and weigh less than a pound despite incorporating sturdy European steel in the toe. They’re also puncture resistant, keeping safety hazards at bay. For example, the company cites stepping on exposed nails from a lumber on the floor. Under ordinary conditions, that level of damage would send you straight to the hospital, but Indestructible Shoes appear to be anything but ordinary. Hell, you don’t even have to tie them: no-tie shoelaces are included in the box.

Indestructible Shoes Ryders are available in sizes ranging from U.S. 4 to 14. While they’d normally set you back a whole $160, they’re already marked down to $84 as of this writing, and applying the IND20 coupon at checkout brings them down to a mere $67. If you need something light and compact to replace your old clunky work boots, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

G/O Media may get a commission Ryder 1.5 Black Buy for $84 at Indestructible Shoes Use the promo code IND20

#6: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only, take $199 off the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum at Home Depot.

This Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

#7: Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.

They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

#8: Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. The newly announced Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature all the content from the original release as well as a new chapter in Jin’s story in which you will get to travel to and explore the island of Iki. In addition to the new content, there are some welcomed quality of life updates too. The PS5 version will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also be able to expect 3D audio enhancements, 4k resolution options, better load times, and 60fps. Lastly, if you select the game’s Japanese voiceover, it will actually be lip synced.

Current owners of the game on PS4 can pre-order the Director’s Cut for PS4 for $20. After August 20th, owners of the Director’s Cut on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 and owners of the original version for PS4 can upgrade all the way to the PS5 version for $30. Yeah, its a bit of a headache, but it does have new content so think of it like buying a DLC pack.

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20th this year

#9: Bella pro series air fryer



Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss is around air frying, here’s an affordable way to take the plunge. Right now, Best Buy is taking half off the price of the Bella Pro Series 4.2qt air fryer, which is just $30 after the savings. We’ve highlighted Bella’s pint-sized 2qt air fryers in the past, but this one has double the capacity for crisping up veggies, meats, and more. Give it a try!

#10: 4th of July can coolers

4th of July Can Coolers Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping your chosen beverage a frosty as possible in this scorching summer heat is a necessity. This is super pertinent if you are the grill master at the holiday cookouts. Can coolers are a great way to keep your booze and sodas at their peak chillness. Famous in Real Life has many of these and their biggest collection, of course, is American Pride. The awesome thing is you can really use these all year, or at the very least if you miss the 4th, Labour Day, and Memorial Day too. These are made of stainless steel and can handle most standard twelve-ounce cans. Each cooler is printed with stellar detail, and there is even an anti-slip bottom to ensure the safety of all contents. The smooth finish makes it comfy to hold for hours of fun in the sun.



These will ship for $6.

