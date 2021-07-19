The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 19, 2021

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get a faster internet speed with the Eero 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack). Kick back and relax with the Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager. And live your best virtual life with the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ Controller.

#1: eero 6 mesh router pack



Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the Eero 6 mesh router 3-pack - which includes a core router and two extender nodes - for just $181, which is 35% off the list price. If this seems like a good fit for your space, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the popular Eero 6 line to date.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Jot Ultra Coffee

We love our coffee, don’t we folks? I don’t know about you, but every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is reach for that good good container of cold brew we have stuffed in our fridge. But sometimes not even that’s enough to sustain your productivity all day long. And while you could always make a cup of espresso, doing so requires an expensive machine—one that greatly outweighs the cost of Jot Ultra Coffee.

What the hell is “ultra” coffee, you ask? Endorsed by successful, influential people like iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk and Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan as well as publications like Food & Wine, Fast Company, and Forbes, this highly caffeinated concoction contains a whole 14 cups of pure, concentrated coffee in a mere 200-milliliter bottle. Ethically and sustainably sourced from Central and South America, Jot’s beans come from the heart of coffeeland and taste delicious too.

Best of all, you don’t have to brew it yourself. Instead, Jot Ultra Coffee comes pre-made in packs of one, two, or three at a special discount for a limited time. Single-bottle buyers can bank on a $4 discount off an equivalent of 14 cups; double packs are $24 off, and triples are marked down $38. Of course, you will have to shell out for a subscription if you want to take advantage of the savings, but don’t worry, you can always cancel later if it’s not up to your standards.



This deal was originally posted by Gabe Carey.

#3: Zyllion Shiatsu Heated Massager

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.

This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Lego international space station

If you need something new to occupy your indoor time this summer, LEGO sets are one of the best options around. And right now, one of the coolest recent sets is 19% off at Amazon.

The official LEGO International Space Station, complete with 864 pieces, a stand to hold the completed build, and even a lil’ space shuttle, is just $57 right now. This is a sizable build recreating a true technological marvel, and at a pretty great price-per-brick ratio right now.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#5: Mouth armor oral care essentials

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Sonic Mania/team sonic racing

By law, we love Sonic the Hedgehog now here at The Inventory. If you’ve missed out on the lore developments over the past few months, Sonic barged into our office one day and ate our mascot, Wario. He declared himself the CEO and now we are stuck with him. He demands we post his deals and praise him. It’s kind of scary! But who am I to argue with this blue deity? You can get a Switch two-pack containing Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing for $25 today. Sonic is demanding that you get it. He says that Sonic Mania is an excellent throwback to the Genesis era and that Team Sonic Racing is a racing game featuring Sonic. I don’t really get why Sonic needs a car when he— NO SONIC I’M SORRY PLEASE



[Editor’s note: Sonic here. I can do whatever I want. Witness me.]

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Roku Express 4K+

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $29 today.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: 8bitdo SN30 Pro+ Controller

8BitDo is a third party contrtoller manufacturer that has been leveraging nostalgia in a big way—designing peripherals that echo the flavor of an older generation while incorporating modern features. And that doesn’t get any more true than with the SN30 Pro+ controller. Modeled after the form factor of the original SNES controller, this piece of hardware also has dual analog sticks, multiple R and L buttons, grip handles to keep your hands from cramping, and gyro motion controls. Even though it is designed primarily with the Nintendo Switch in mind with its home and capture buttons, this controller will also work on a PC or Mac via Bluetooth. Seriously, this controller whips ass. We recently polled our readers on what their favorite alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is and this thing beat out all the rest. I have the non-plus version myself (no grip handles) and it’s one of my favorites to play with—especially for its D-Pad. You can currently get the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ for a few dollars off on Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: Apple iPad air

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $99 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $500 each in certain colors. Looking for even more storage? Certain colors of the 256GB version are $110 off the list price at $639 right now, with others seeing lesser discounts.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#10: Yakuza: Like a dragon

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $25 on Xbox and PlayStation 4/5, which is almost 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $25. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Game Pass subscribers can even play it for free now. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.