The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 16, 2021

Friday's Best Deals



It’s July 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get the 411 on your family tree with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test. Stock up on alcohol by cashing in on this deal for six bottles of wine. And live your life in an environmentally conscious way with this eco-friendly laundry detergent alternative.

#1: MLB The Show 21



Yes, it’s strange to see a Sony-made, PlayStation-branded game on Xbox — but if you want a robust, full-fledged baseball simulation this year, it’s MLB The Show 21 or nothing. If you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass subscription (it’s included there), you can snag this recent release for $20 off the list price at either GameStop or Target right now. That’s $40 on Xbox One (GameStop, Target) or $50 for the enhanced Xbox Series X/S edition (GameStop, Target). Of course, the game is also available on PlayStation consoles. You can get the PS4 version for $40 (GameStop, Target) or the PS5 version for $50 (GameStop, Target).

#2: Sub-Zero Christmas Tree Ornament

Christmas is only a short 5 months away. Show your friends and family who come to visit how much of a gamer you are with this Sub-Zero victory pose tree ornament. Scorpion gets all the love and affection in the marketing for Mortal Kombat while Sub-Zero usually get the short end of the stick. They even made him out to be the villain of the horrendous Mortal Kombat movie earlier this year. Show him the love he deserves by placing him on your tree toward the top.

#3: Six bottles of wine

While there are many wine subscription boxes to choose from, Firstleaf is considered one of the best. It’s been featured in Refinery29, Paste, Buzzfeed, Business Insider, and more because of one key value proposition: the wine you get on Firstleaf is not only high quality, but it’s also an incredible value—with savings up to 60% off the same bottles you would otherwise buy from your local liquor store or winery.



But Firstleaf is more than just a destination for affordable, top-shelf wine from around the world. It’s also designed to cater to your own personal taste profile. This comes by way of an online quiz, which starts off by asking whether you prefer red wine, white, or a mix of both. It then proceeds to ask nine more specific questions pertaining to your palate. Do you like sweet or dry wine? Yea or nay on an oaky California-based chardonnay? How about a Napa cab or an Argentinian malbec? How adventurous are you willing to be?

For a limited time, you can get your first six bottles for $40, plus free shipping, totaling just under $7 a bottle. There’s no code required to take advantage of this special offer. Instead, all you have to do is head over to the site and start your journey to boozy paradise.

#4: Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

This will ship for $3.

#5: Angle Pro Knife SHarpener

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

The sharpener will ship for $3.

#6: 23andme Health + Ancestry Dna Test

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $100 off at Amazon’s Woot site for today only. There’s free shipping for Prime members, too.

You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

#7: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Amazon, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $50 under list price at $150 in Phantom Violet. The other two colors are $170 each.

#8: $50 Nintendo Gift Card

You can grab a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 today at Newegg when using the promo code 93XRL72. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, they’ve have a change in conscience in the last month where you can get many of their Switch staples for between $40 and $50. Now its not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

$50 Nintendo eShop Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRL72

#9: Apple iPad air

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $60 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $539 each in all colors. Looking for even more storage? Certain colors of the 256GB version are $110 off the list price at $639 right now, with others seeing lesser discounts.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

#10: kodak Flik x4 home projector

Since getting my projector, my general tv watching has been 100% better, especially sports. If you consume a lot of movies, games, and television, this might be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing. Kodak’s FLIK X4 Home Projector is ready to elevate any binge session and save $20 on it today.

This projector is a full entertainment system so you can do more than just watch films. View photos, slideshows, play games, and listen to music. If you plan on having a few get-togethers in the future, this will be an excellent addition to a night with friends and family. Do all this with a display of 150″ after a simple and painless setup. There are a few ways to connect to your chosen devices via HDMI and USB. It’s easy to focus with the manual wheel in the front with a resolution of around 480p, which is pretty dang sharp. The built-in speakers produce a robust sound that gets quite loud for its size. You will not want to watch anything any other way after you grab one of these. It’s truly life-changing.

This will ship for $3.

