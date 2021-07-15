The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 15, 2021

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Do a minimalist revamp with the Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp. Replace your old laptop with the Samsung 11.6” Chromebook 4. Perfect your smile with the Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Samsung Chromebook 4





Enjoy the summer while you can, but back-to-school time isn’t far off. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that can be used to browse the web, type up documents, and view media, then a Google Chromebook can be a great option.



Samsung’s Chromebook 4 is down to a jaw-dropping $129 right now at Walmart, a $101 savings off the list price. It’s modestly powered and has a compact 11.6” screen, but this lil’ device ought to do the trick if you need a laptop on a budget. It’s Google Classroom-compatible and will continue to get Chrome OS upgrades through June 2026.

Want something larger? The 15.6” Samsung Chromebook 4+ packs a larger screen at $229, also at Walmart, a savings of $71 off the list price. It also has double the internal storage at 64GB and otherwise boasts similar specs.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: lego star wars x-wing fighter

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: novashine teeth whitening Kit

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Master Chief Controller + Holder

Look at this little guy. He just wants to be helpful when he’s not making grunts’ heads explode. Let him hold your controller or you phone even when its not in use. What’s your alternative, putting it on the coffee table and scuffing it up? Leaving it on the couch so it falls between the cushions lost forever? Absolutely not. Master Chief will guard your controller with his life if we consider for a moment that maybe the rules of Toy Story are real. No promises in that department, but in case that is true, best prepare yourself. Pick up your litte Master Chief holder on Amazon for $20.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has been around since before the current generation of consoles even existed, but if you don’t own a copy for your Xbox One, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $10. That’s $0.20 per character!

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.



#6: Gel Keyboard Dust Cleaner

We’ve spent the past year working from home and eating every meal over our keyboards. When we sign off for the day, we’re just closing Slack and staying in the same seat to open Steam. The amount of Cheeto crumbs and skin flakes to have fallen beneath our keys is enough to clone a cheese-based person. You could get a new keyboard or you can just get this $5 cleaner and make it feel new.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: Fur Zapper pet hair remover

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair-free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.

I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: ultimate ears wonderboom 2

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs $100, but you can get it for $80 today at Best Buy or Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#9: Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: JACHS NY Short Sleeve Shirts

There’s a new type of guy out there, and I’m one of them. Ever since I acquired a set of shorts and shirts from JACHS NY’s last sale, I have become Vacation Guy. Because when you’re sitting on a Zoom call in an elaborate Aloha button-up, nothing can kill the vibe. Not even your boss.



Me? I bought this navy floral print and literally wore it last week on a trip to Rhode Island, where I gleefully logged off from my devices, took in the fresh salty air, and enjoyed a much-needed escape following a life-altering global pandemic. The shirt ensured I did so in style. Now you, too, can catch some rays while also catching enamored looks from eligible beachgoers.

While these short sleeve button-ups would normally set you back up to $89, for a limited time you can pick out your own starting at just $23 using the promo code SSB. With plenty of designs to choose from, you can finally bring out the Vacation Guy that was within you all along. Powerful stuff.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

