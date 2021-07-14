The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 14, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your kids reading with the Kindle Kids Edition. Level up in the kitchen with the Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife. And keep your home sparkling clean with the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple M1 Macbook Pro



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $199 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,100), while the larger-capacity 512GB model drops to $1,300 thanks to the same savings. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

G/O Media may get a commission MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $15 at Amazon Use the promo code Clip Coupon

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Kyoku 8" Damascus Knife

Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife KYOKUM6P Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart works well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—then you’ll want something a bit more serious.

Take a look at Kyoku’s 8" Damascus chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $69 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KYOKUM6P.

Advertisement

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: 007: The Daniel Craig Collection

Advertisement

I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $43. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: Disney Swim section

Free Shipping Sitewide FREESHIP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans free shipping sitewide; use the code FREESHIP. This will work the rest of the day.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

Advertisement

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Advertisement

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with this cute rash guard. Featuring Spidey’s logo, this comfy swim top will protect your little superhero from even the hottest sun. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation.

Advertisement

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while having a beach day. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Minnie Mouse Striped Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside, so it will keep your most important contains safe from sand and sea. But it’s definitely adorable with the delightful face of this sweet little mouse.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari

#5: Kazuya Rubber Ducky

Kazuya Rubber Ducky Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

At E3 this year, Nintendo shocked fans by not only announcing Tekken’s Kazuya would be joining the Super Smash Brothers roster, but also by having him toss the dead bodies of the rest of said roster off a cliff. Both brutal and true to character, Kazuya dominated the E3 conversation that day. And now, you can bring this brutality to bath time in the form of an adorable Kazuya rubber ducky that also looks like it wants to kill you in your most vulnerable state. I have never seen a rubber ducky cracking its knuckles until now, but here ya go. It’s $15 on Amazon so go order yours up today.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity

Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line and the added benefit of swappable battery packs, with two packs included in the box. Each offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

Advertisement

It usually sells for $300, but right now Amazon is offering 30% off the HomeVac 11S Infinity in both black and white, landing at just $210. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Watch

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Amazon Kindle Kids+

Kindle Kids Edition Image : Amazon

Advertisement

If there’s a young, voracious reader in your life, consider empowering their reading habit with a Kindle Kids Edition. This child-friendly version of the popular e-reader has a two-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it regardless of how it met its grisly demise.

But there’s more: the included one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) provides access to loads of kid-friendly books, such as the entire Harry Potter series and quite a bit more. It has parental controls built-in too, of course, and unlike Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets, this e-reader doesn’t have things like apps, games, and videos available: just books.



Advertisement

Save $40 off the list price right now at Amazon. The 10th-gen Kindle itself comes in just one color, but you can choose from one of four different cover designs to suit your kid’s style and personality. The Kids+ membership renews at $3/month after the included year’s worth ends, if you’re keen on keeping it.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of the best games you can play on your Nintendo Switch you can grab a physical copy from Best Buy for $44 right now. If you’re looking for a fun platformer to play either solo co-op that’s a bit tougher than the latest Super Mario Brothers 2D sidescrollers, definitely give this ported Wii U title a shot. We don’t know how long this price will last, so don’t turn into a Cranky Kong if you miss out.

Advertisement

aThis deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.