The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 13, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get ready for gaming with the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. Kick back and relax with the Naipo Massage Gun. Try a healthy alternative to deep-frying with the Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: hyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

A good gaming headset is important. While players love to obsess over graphics, great audio can really add to an experience. Think of something like Resident Evil 2 and the sound of Mr. X’s slowly plodding in the distance, ready to absolutely wreck you. Or there’s something like Overwatch, where sound tells you exactly what abilities your opponents are using so you can turn around and run the other way. Video game sound design is an underappreciated art that we salute. If that got you in the ole’ audio spirit, Amazon currently has a sale on HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset. You can grab yours for $90, which is great for hearing all those blips and, dare I say, bloops in detail.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Easy Store 2TB External Hard Drive

2TB WD External Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB of storage? Now we’re talking.

Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $55, or half off the list price. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away.

Advertisement

What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Ergopixel Tripod with LED Ring Light

Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take $9 off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with eleven levels of brightness. The tripod extends as high as six feet high and can get as low as four feet. It is pretty secure and will stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. This setup offers a few features other cheaper ring lights don’t. Opal glass for smooth transmissions, a translucent grid pane to split beams, and an aluminum film for wider reflection. The ring light is eight inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Amazon’s Wag dog food

Save 45% on Wag Dog Food Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the list.

If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save up to 43% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s wet food, jerky treats, and dental chews. Be sure to browse the full selection for different varieties and size options. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, Amazon is also now venturing into cat food with the just-launched Kitzy line, and they’re offering similar savings right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Naipo Massage Gun

Naipo Massage Gun 28AI32DB Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.

Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $59 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 28AI32DB at checkout, a total savings of $91. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body.

Advertisement

A previous Amazon listing for this item showed a 4.8-star rating with more than 4,400 reviews, so customers are loving the powerful relief it brings.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: ProNoir LED Teeth Whitening Kit

ProNoir LED Teeth Whitening Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere? ProNoir’s LED teeth whitening kit is only $12 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

How does the kit work? Once you fill the two mouth trays using the syringes, use the mini LED lamp to activate the gel and start the fading process. The trays mold easily to your teeth, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just a few minutes, every few days, you can start your journey to lightening teeth stains from coffee, smoking, wine, and other culprits.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen there (as well as at sister sites MorningSave, Meh, and Mediocritee) they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: poo-pourri Toilet Spray

Poo-Pourri 5-Pack Toilet Spray Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this yuletide selection of the Toilet Spray.

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this yuletide selection of the Toilet Spray.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: Insignia Air Fryer

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $60 off the price of the Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $70. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#9: Animal Crossing Switch Case

Animal Crossing Switch Case Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There is no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $11. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and white color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: arealer foot masssager machine

Arealer Foot Massager Machine Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $20 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.