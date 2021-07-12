The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 12, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s July 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep your home safe with the Eufy Smart Lock Touch. Drown out the pandemic noise with the MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds. Get a bling upgrade with the Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings.

#1: Eufy Smart Lock Touch



Eufy Smart Lock Touch Graphic : Juliana Clark

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $70 off the list price at Amazon.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

And if you do want remote connectivity, you can add Eufy’s Wi-Fi Bridge for $46 to enable that functionality. Totally up to you.

#2: Caliper CBD (30-Pack)

Caliper CBD (30-Pack) KINJATEN Image : Caliper

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly with any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is 20% off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale until July 31.

#3: Acer 11" Chromebook

Acer 11” Chromebook Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

#4: Apple Watch 40mm SE With LTE

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can save $30 off the price of the 40mm model with optional LTE cellular support, knocking it down to $290. The full savings will be shown at checkout.

#5: MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Trelecy is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Save 25% on their MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds right now.

As with a lot of earbuds, these are comfy; you’ll hardly notice you’ve had them in for hours if you’re a long-haul listener. They are designed to be half in the ear style but don’t worry; they are secure. So go ahead and wear these on a run or to the gym; they’re sweat-proof too. These are a bit of an upgrade to older models in that they have stronger anti-interference, and the connection is much more powerful than it has been. I’m a big fan of immersive sound and prefer it when listening to audiobooks or podcasts. If that’s your jam too, you’ll love these. The MX3 wireless earbuds bring that experience to perfection. These pair quickly and easily to your chosen device. As always, there is a learning curve with the touch controls, but once you master it, you’re off to the races, so to speak. Expect about five hours of listening pleasure on one charge, but the case will add twenty hours while you’re on the go. Most cases have a quick charge feature, so if you’ve only got fifteen minutes, you’ll still get two hours of playtime. And everything gets powered up via a USB type-c cable that’s included.

These will ship free for Prime members.

#6: Dishonored & Prey

I’m constantly sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $22 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $22 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

#7: Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, you should let these be your new BFF because they are 70% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $60 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful two years, basically, and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post-back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J, and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box, so even if you buy them for yourself, they will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#8: Anker nano charger 2-pack

Anker Nano Charger (2-Pack) Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12, for environmental reasons. However, in order to get the full wired charging speeds or use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any older plugs you have from Apple won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s one of the smallest 20W chargers you’ll find and can be used with your fave Apple phones or with Androids, up to you. Right now, you can grab two of them for $25 at Amazon.

#9: tom clancy’s ghost recon breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched with major issues and a noted lack of content, but about two years later, updates have made it more than just bearable. With even more content ready to roll sometime this summer—including an update that finally releases our A.I. Ghost brothers and sisters from captivity to fight by our side—now might be the perfect time to buy. The game is just $6 for PS4 at Best Buy today, which is just cheap enough to consider it a limited edition coaster if you end up hating it.

#10: Wayfair Home Renovation Items

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales, helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale, take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take the summer to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time left even with this deal.

This beautiful Ellerbe 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set is included in this sale. There are two colors of this model that are discounted. But the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood, this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots.

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($65) is the only one of its kind and is on sale in this honey ripple color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although this would look rather fetching in a hallway, it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place if you’ve got little ones. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood, the espresso and dark cherry colors are currently on sale.

Everything here will ship for free.

