The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 1, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Ensure your data stays safe with the WD Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive. Protect your audio gear with the NexiGo PS5 Headphone Holder. Keep your apartment looking spick and span with the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: NexiGo Ps5 Headphone Holder



NexiGo PS5 Headphone Holder Graphic : Joe Tilleli

When the PS5 was officially announced, the design certainly caught our attention. With the Xbox Series X’s design philosophy being to blend into it’s surrounding, PlayStation yelled, “Screw that! This entertainment center belongs to us!” As loud as the PS5 design might be, the weird side fins can serve a purpose which the Series X cannot. This holder can rest easily onto the side fin to house your gaming headset. Reduce clutter around your gaming systems or coffee table by actually having a designated place to put your headphones when you’ve finished using them. Brilliant.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: Martha Steward Quick Dry Towels

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels FOURTH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve taken part in spring cleaning and got rid of old useless things, congratulations. Throwing out things you don’t need can be very therapeutic. The next place in your deep house clean should be the linen closet. Now is the time to throw out old holey and discolored towels (or donate to a pet shelter). But don’t worry, Macy’s is here to help. This sale is so good you’re going to welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $8, and the hand towels are $6. So you can have a set for only $12. Remember to use the code at FOURTH checkout.

They come in ten colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25. This sale ends on July 5.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum



Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are more in demand these days, given the convenience of just whipping one out for a bit of handy suction—but if you need more power, more dustbin capacity, and no battery limitations, then a Dyson upright vacuum might be more your speed.

Right now, you can save $170 on this Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum at Best Buy. You’ll plug this one in to use it, but it has more powerful suction and holds more dirt and dust, and you’ll never have to wait for a battery to charge.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Wd Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive

WD Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 4TB of storage? Now we’re talking. Best Buy currently has a 4TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $90. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years’ worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away. What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: Microsoft surface laptop go

Advertisement

The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it’s a little bit less powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more.

Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $150 off the Surface Laptop Go in multiple configurations. A model with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is selling for $598 right now, or you can double the storage for $750. Both configurations are available in multiple colors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Regulator Climacool Sheets

15% off Regulator Climacool Sheets SUMMER Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s that time of year to start thinking about making your sleep space comfy for warmer weather. If you prefer an icebox situation or cohabitate with someone who does, getting cool enough for a peaceful slumber can be challenging. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue; take 15% off their temperature regulating sheets with the code SUMMER.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now; it’s the whole plushy set. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and help in an overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot, this is a gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less. They are made from premium bamboo rayon and designed to be lightweight but strong enough to withstands multiple washes. They come in ten colors, and the size range is extensive, one of the best I’ve seen from a company like this.

Advertisement

These will ship for free, and you even get a ninety-day free trial to see if they’re for you. I trust they will be.

This deal will run until July 5.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Snyder Cut of Justice League

Advertisement

It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: Apple watch series 6

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. If you’ve been waiting for a bargain on one, Amazon luckily has some options right now.



Amazon is offering up to $100 off certain configurations, such as the 40mm LTE-equipped models for $399. Don’t need cellular service? The base 40mm Wi-Fi model sees a strong $80 discount in (Product)RED, landing at $319, with other styles at a lesser discount. Browse the listings at Amazon to find the right fit and style for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Wayfair patio furniture



Up to 70% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With the Fourth of July basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the summer months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next three days, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors. It’s also a best-seller and 67% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 59% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 255 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Advertisement

These will all ship for free. This sale ends on July 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Super Mario UNO

Super Mario UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

That’s right folks. Come and grab everyone’s favorite party game with a bit of Super Mario flair to it. What is there really to say about this? It’s UNO! Each numbered card features a different Mario character in the iconic 2D art style of Shigehisa Nakaue. Why play regular UNO when you can also look at cool art at the same time? Though this version does apparently include a special unique rule card exclusive to this set. The Mario Super Star Card makes you invincible (in the game). And for those keeping track, this does count as another spinoff Mario game to include Waluigi while the mainline of games continues to ignore his existence.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.