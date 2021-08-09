Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Drown out the haters with Beats Studio Buds. Start the morning off with a dash of silliness with the Snorlax Mug. And get the perfect cup of coffee with the Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Beats studio buds



The search for a great pair of true wireless earbuds can be a difficult one, what with so many pairs out there. If you’re interested in trying out Beats’ version, you’re in luck. The Beats Studio Buds are now just $130 at Amazon, which is $20 off their usual price. They’re available in Black, White, and Red, just in case you want to match them to the rest of your stuff, but more importantly, they’re a great option for on-the-go listening. They include active noise cancellation with transparency mode as well as support for Siri for delegating tasks while you’re zipping around town. Of course, they also include a USB-C powered battery case that offers up to 24 hours of charge and IPX4 water resistance just in case you drop them in a rain puddle or something. Other than that, I’ve used a pair of these, and they’re a favorite of mine. They’re definitely worth it for $20 off, so if you want another pair of true wireless buds, can’t go wrong here.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#2: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. A sequel was announced at this year’s E3 so make sure to play the first title before you gear up for the next one in 2022. It’s just $10 right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.

This deal was originally posted by Shep McAllister.

#3: amazon echo frames (2nd gen)



Hey, look over there. Who’s that cool person in the cool Echo Frames? It could be you, if you want to drop a couple hound. Pick up the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) for $200 now, which is $70 off their normal price. These bad boys offer hands-free Alexa access while on the go, with open-ear audio, IPX4 splash-resistant, 2 hours of talk time and 4 hours of listening and access to Google Assistant or Siri, depending on what you use them with. Plus, you can look way cooler sporting these shades getting around town than you would just carrying an Echo device. Now that’d be pretty lame.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#4: Snorlax mug

Snorlax may need a Pokeflute to wake up, but what we need in the morning is a strong dark roast. Snorlax wants to help you start your day by letting you drink out of the top of his head. Yum. GameStop is selling exclusive Snorlax shaped mugs for only $14 which is $6 off their normal price. So go ahead and throw your wallet at the screen to catch this deal before it runs away.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#5: Keurig K-Classic COffee Maker

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. This sale is only for the black color.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: I Dew Care Products



I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies, and twenty-five of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. In this sale, get one item 40% off when you purchase anything from the company.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack has saved my dry skin more than once. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C, it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: apple watch band - sport loop

Do you have an Apple Watch? Tired of the band that it came with? Try a little something new with a replacement Apple Watch Band - Sport Loop in Khaki, now $40. That’s $10 down from its regular price, and if you’re sick of sweaty wrists, that’s a small price to pay. This is a very utilitarian color that can really go with anything, too, so you’re getting a versatile option here. We’re still smack dab in the middle of the summer too, so this is the perfect way to help stay cool.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#8: crux digital juice extractor

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 41% off and is here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: mass effect: Legendary Edition

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $38 from Microsoft.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: sensorpedic fiber pillows

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool, breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

