Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 6, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get a good night of sleep with the Big Spoon: CBD & CBN Sleep Oil. Stay warm during those summer nights with the Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt. And bring the beach to your backyard with the Oeves Inflatable Swimming Pool.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Stardew Valley



One of Steam’s biggest hits of 2016 is now available on consoles, and you can score a copy of Stardew Valley for an all-time low $10 right now on Nintendo Switch, down from a price of $15 previously.



G/O Media may get a commission 2021 Sun Care Kit Buy for $45 at Dermstore Use the promo code FAVORITE

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.

#2: Apple Airpods wireless charger

Advertisement

Still need a pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s true wireless option, and right now you can get a pair for $69 off the normal price. Save on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, now $130 at Amazon. These buds come rocking Apple’s H1 chip, offer fast pairing, and a lengthy 24-hour battery life that you can refuel on a Qi charging pad if you’d like. This is a great price to go ahead and finally lock in your purchase, but be quick, because these will likely sell out fast.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#3: champion powerblend sweatshirt



Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from a boyfriend or two. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 25% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts today.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And, of course, the classic crewneck style is casual chic. These Champion sweatshirts are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are thirteen colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Advertisement

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#4: Pacifica skincare sale

Advertisement

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year, and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Ulta is running a buy one, get one 40% off sale right now.

Besides the gorgeous packing, everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone, this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it, so there is a very slight smell of that, but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

Advertisement

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off, it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: oeves inflatable swimming pool

Advertisement

Don’t have room at home for a full-size pool but still want a place to cool off? You need this Oeves Inflatable Swimming Pool, now $35 at Amazon, which is $35 (50% off) its original prize. It’s good for kids, adults, and pets at 120 x 72 x 22 inches, and it comes with a removable sun protection canopy to keep you from harmful rays. Inflate it, fill it, and jump in to start wading around in comfy, chilly waters. And peep those designs on the exterior. It may not be good for actual swimming, but it’s perfect for a quick, icy dip. But hurry up, because this is a Deal of the Day and these will be selling out quick since, well, it can often feel hotter than the sun outside this summer.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#6: edifiers tws1 pro earbuds

Advertisement

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Today save an additional 15% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use clip the coupon and see the savings at check out.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#7: Sunday scaries CBD sleep oil

Advertisement

CBD Day is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy.

In true California fashion, Sunday Scaries has spent the last year researching & developing the ultimate nighttime chill oil: Big Spoon. Not only is Big Spoon formulated with broad spectrum CBD & CBN, but it’s also infused with a beautiful collection of Mother Nature’s best sleep inducers like: 5-HTP, Chamomile, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm, and Valerian Root.

Advertisement

With this deal, you can get 30% off a bottle of Big Spoon, which includes 750mg of CBD, 250mg of CBN + all the other goodies mentioned above. Just use code CBDDAY at checkout!

If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point! If you haven’t been sleeping well lately, this is also the perfect companion to get you sleeping like a little spoon again.

Advertisement

Just take a few drops under your tongue about 30 minutes before bed and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can finally relax, CBD could help you do just that!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.



#8: 10lb weighted snuggie blanket

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets have been written about all over the internet and definitely here too. There’s nothing quite like the calming effects of a warm blanket tucked around you. This one takes it just a step further. The anti-anxiety snuggie blanket is 68% off today and here to offer all that.

Sit back, relax. Get wrapped up in the oversized contentment. Not only will it keep you toasty, but the weights go from the shoulders to the knee area to offer a bit of relief and peace. The built-in pocket lets you store snacks, a phone, game controller, remotes, really whatever you need close as you drift into ultimate contentment. Its size and shape will work for basically everyone. The outside is soft and plush fleece material, while the inside is full of evenly distributed glass beads and polyester fiber. The weight clocks in at ten pounds, and no worries if you have an accident. Just hand wash and tumble dry low. We can all use a little relief now and then, especially during this pandemic. No shame in alleviating some of that stress with cozy weighted hugs. There are twelve colors and patterns to pick from.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari..

#9: proscenic a9 smart air purifier

Advertisement

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $27 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: chonky blob sleep pillow

Advertisement

This full chonky boy is stuffed to the brim with all the fluff and white down cotton filling they could get in there. With soft velvety polyester on the outside, the sweet sea critter is ready for hugging. Take 10% off this comforting creature.

This size is almost eighteen inches long and a great gift for any age. It does come bigger and smaller, though. Seals are natural clowns of the ocean and this replica’s adorable face will perk up any room you place it in. As this plush is not just cute, it obviously doubles as a large pillow for lounging, cuddling, and of course, naps. Nothing beats this chubby water dog, in my opinion.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

