Thursday's Best Deals



It’s August 5, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep an eye on your fur baby with the Wyze V2 Pet Camera. Protect your skin with the 2021 Sun Care Kit. And destress with some Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies.

#1: Hyperkin wireless controller



So everyone knows this. We’ve all been making the same joke and asking the same question since the Nintendo 64 came out. “Why are there three prongs to hold onto when I only have 2 hands?” To be honest though, I never had a problem with it. Clearly you hold the center one for games that require the joy-stick and the left one for games that require the d-pad. No games for the N64 needed both. However, if that design still gets on your nerves, you can finally correct this design choice with Hyperkin’s wireless N64 controller. Two prongs like most controllers today. Wow. Also it’s wireless which I don’t have to explain the benefits. Get it for $32 on Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: Dermstore sun care kit

It is never a bad time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin and beautiful face. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code FAVORITE and save $5 on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

G/O Media may get a commission 2021 Sun Care Kit Buy for $45 at Dermstore Use the promo code FAVORITE

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: crescendo bendable vibrator



People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix, and you can save 25% now.

There are six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app. A lot of happy customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Super mario bros. Encyclopedia

Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: Vegan AF Sour CBD gummies

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code CBDDAY over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy CBD DAY 8/8 (or week) by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for this week’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on the second-highest day of the year.

G/O Media may get a commission Vegan CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.



#6: Dino egg dig kit

This is the perfect time to grab the Dino Egg Dig Kit, summer is meant for exploration. Looking for dinos is way cool. Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. If you’ve got a little paleontologist trapped at home digitally learning what a great kit to foster that curiosity.

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature, find the corresponding card to earn about that dino’s history and characteristics. Encourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science is just as cool and as important as other subjects is key. STEM projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Nubwo gaming headphones

If you’re someone who is looking for versatile quality headphones, today’s deal might be for you. These Nubwo gaming headphones are currently 10% off and are a top-rated item for Amazon.

When I put my headphones on or earbuds in and jump into a world, whatever game I’m playing, I need to know they can handle a few things. If it’s a game where I need to be in contact with my team, I need crisp and clear sound. I was a huge Playerunknown Battleground with a bunch of my old coworkers, so having a built-in mic with low distortion was super important. Knowing I was going to have those suckers on my ears for a few hours too factored in, so comfort was a key factor as well. These headphones are rated high on ergonomics. They have a padded headband, and their cozy leatherette ear cups will be just fine for any game you’re logging some hours on. And don’t worry about what system you subscribe to these bad boys are compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: smiledirectclub 3d scan

If you’ve ever been on a New York City subway, you’ve at least heard of SmileDirectClub, the invisible aligners said to straighten your teeth for a fraction of the price of Invisalign. In fact, you can save up to $3,000 and skip the visit to the orthodontist altogether when you sign up for the service, and you don’t even have to leave the house. While the company’s at-home impression kit would ordinarily set you back $18, you can get a mold of your teeth for a nominal price (AKA free) when you use the promo code SUMMERSMILES at checkout.



Granted, you do have to return the kit after you’re done with it, which shouldn’t be an issue since I can’t imagine why you would want to keep it in your possession. I personally had my 3D scan done in person at a local SmileShop location, which by the way is also free of charge and takes only half an hour if you’d rather go that route. While SmileDirectClub doesn’t work for every dental composition, you can take a 30-minute assessment on its site to determine whether it’s right for you.

SmileDirectClub estimates that 50% of the cost is covered by most insurance companies, as opposed to 29% with Invisalign and 27% with traditional braces. With insurance factored in, your total out-of-pocket costs could amount to $975 or less. Invisalign and braces, on the other hand, can cost upwards of $3,500. So if you’re looking to correct your smile in anticipation of your inevitable return to work, why not give SmileDirectClub a shot?

G/O Media may get a commission Free 3D Scan or At-Home Impression Kit SmileDirectClub Use the promo code SUMMERSMILES

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#9: Adidas women’s sneakers

For the next two days, save 21% on these Adidas Women’s Pure Motion Sneakers. It’s time to upgrade your old running shoes that probably had their fill with all the outdoor exercising over the past year. These light grey sleek shoes are snug but breathable. They’re casual enough to wear with jeans and functional enough for longs jogs. Flexible for comfort but still durable to tackle a variety of surfaces. They aren’t overstated and will blend with any outfit, making them a great option for a busy active life. A collaboration with Finish Line, these sneakers are so chill they were actually designed with “laid-back tech.”

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Wyze 2 Pet Camera

The Wyze V2 Pet Camera can help monitor your fur kids whatever you need to be away from your home. Just being able to keep an eye on things can put your mind at ease. This pet cam is one of the best ones that’s been made, and it’s just $25.

It’s not just during the day you can watch. There is a night vision feature that comes through even in low light, and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. Two-way audio allows you to scold a wily dog caught in the act or even fluffy siblings bickering. This camera connects directly to your phone for convenience. The setup is simple with WiFi, and you can store images and footage on an SD card. Video is triggered by sound and motion and can also be saved to the cloud for free for fourteen days. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to disconnect from your responsibilities there, this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

