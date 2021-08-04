Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Diversify your movie collection with the Jaws - 4K Ultra HD. Make sure your professional wardrobe is in check with Two Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirts from JACHS NY. And pretend to be a parent from afar with the Pac-Man Tamagotchi.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: jachs ny button-down shirt



Fellas, I know it’s hard to accept, but summer is coming to a close next month and you need the right wardrobe to adapt to the upcoming transition weather. Fortunately for you, JACHS NY is ahead of the curve with a sale on long-sleeve shirts in a wide variety of styles—two for $49 using the promo code 2BD! While these fits would ordinarily set you back $99 apiece, JACHS has them marked down already to $29, and the coupon slashes prices even further.



Among the sales items, you’ll find JACHS’ signature vintage looks in classic colors suitable for every type of guy. This red stretch denim button-down, for instance, is versatile and comfortable, the perfect combo whether you’re out and about with friends or headed to work in a business casual setting. I’m also a fan of its light blue equivalent, which employs more of a static tone that lends itself to blending in with the rest of your outfit. However, the oxford shirts on display are staple pieces every closet needs, and pair well with suit jackets if you find yourself in formal spaces more often than not. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a pocketed plaid option as is essential as we start to approach the PSL spooky season.

For those forward-thinkers looking ahead to the gradual temperature decline over the next several months, this is one of the better deals you’ll find on long-sleeve button-down shirts. Of course, it won’t last long either, so be sure to take advantage while supplies remain.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Jaws 4K Ultra HD

Advertisement

Sometimes, you just want to watch a classic movie. Jaws is that classic movie, with sharks. If you’ve never seen this Spielberg thriller, you’ve been missing out. Trust me, the Universal Studios ride doesn’t do it justice. That’ why you should pick up the Jaws 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for just $10 at Amazon right now, which is $8 off its normal price. Watch as this killer shark terrorizes beachgoers without even feeling remorse, because sharks don’t feel bad about chomping into people. Plus, it’s got Roy Scheider, and you really can’t go wrong with anything he’s in. Take a load off and revel in some spine-tingling shark weirdness for an afternoon in crisp 4K. You won’t regret it.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#3: xbox Wireless controller



Advertisement

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do they pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre-order this one at Amazon for $70. The controller is set to release August 31st.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#4: Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set

Advertisement

Pre-COVID, were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? The future looks bright for this to happen again but going forward; you still might want to keep it on the small size. With this beautiful silver deal from Macy’s, you can still safely have your twelve-person supper club for just $92. Just use the code BTS at checkout.

This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want to take a step towards adulting, apparently this is important, or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Carleigh Collection is all sparkling stainless steel pieces: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons. In the Hostess Set, you’ll get one of each: tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon, and a butter serving knife. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows, maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: pac-man Tamagotchi

Advertisement

Oh, how precious! A new baby, er, Tamagotchi. If you’ve ever dreamt of having your own Pac-child to take care of, the Pac-Man Tamagotchi, on sale at Amazon for just $13, was almost made for you. See, you don’t get a Pac-child to raise, but Pac-Man does help you out with the Tamagotchi characters you get to see grow up. You also have to keep them safe from the ghosts that come around to be general jerks. It’s an interesting setup, and a fun twist on the traditional Tamagotchi games, with secret characters and fun snacks like cherries, straight out of the Pac-Man games. Plus, look at that outer shell! I can’t resist a good Pac-print. So you might want to get on this Pac-sale before all these bad boys are gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#6: Renpho Body Fat scale

Advertisement

A great scale can be hard to find, especially if you’re on a budget. But it’s an integral tool in terms of fitness and wellness, especially if you want to track progress in terms of weight loss. Even if you’re just curious about your body and measurements. The RENPHO Body Fat Scale is now just $17 at Amazon, after an instant savings of $2, an on-page coupon you can clip for $4, and coupon code X65HPDGF that you can add at checkout. This smart scale works with all the major fitness apps like Fitbit, Google Fit, and more. It also offers 13 different types of measurements: body weight, body fat percentage, FMI, and various other types of body composition data. It’s an invaluable tool if you’re looking to get fit, especially for less than $20.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#7: Super smash bros. ultimate

Advertisement

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.



Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $46 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Eufy 2k Indoor security cam

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $34, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase. This deal will run until August 8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: Levi’s women’s 720 Super-skinny Jeans

Advertisement

As a petite short woman, I appreciate a cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great pair of fitted skinny-leg jeans. I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $49. There is a slight price change based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.

Levi’s knows jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: smartmi Cool no mist humidifier

Advertisement

Now that summer is officially here time to think about staying cool without drying your family out. Running fans and the AC all day can create less than desirable living environments. smartmi Cool No Mist Humidifier aims to keep everyone from babies to Grandparents to pets happy and thriving in the hottest months. Take 12% off today.



This is a large capacity humidifier, so you won’t need to fill it as often. This is a massive four-liter water tank. This is designed with thirty-six rotating evaporation blades that are easy to snap out and clean. It’s also got a water level sensor that lets you know when it’s starting to drop. The water level light panel is simple to understand, so there’s no guessing if you need to feed it more H2O. But it can run up to twenty-four hours uninterrupted on a low level. It’s also made to be whisper-quiet so easy to sleep through, and it won’t disturb a fussy baby. That being said, it’s made with all its electrical bits in the top to keep curious kids and pets safe. If you think your home needs a little extra moisture without the hassle, this is the humidifier for you.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.