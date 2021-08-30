Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get ready for a movie with the Dragon Ball Z Popcorn Maker. Keep your honey jar festive with the Hunnib Honey Dispenser. And try out a new recipe with the Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: dragon ball z popcorn maker



You ever wish you had popcorn more than anything in the world? More than you want your short, bald friend to come back to life? We’ve all been there. Luckily, we don’t need to waste our one wish on having popcorn. We can just spend $25 on this Dragon Ball Z popcorn maker and it will make the popcorn for us. The top part even doubles are a bowl. Incredible.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: animal crossing tom nook beanie

Advertisement

Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $10. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#3: batman the Telltale series

Advertisement

Batmannnn! Telltale’s Batman game puts Bruce Wayne front and center, but you won’t need to be a billionaire to afford it, as the digital version of the game is down to just $6 on Xbox One today, complete with all five episodes. You’be played through Telltale’s take on The Walking Dead, you’ve played through Telltale’s take on Borderlands, not see their take on the caped crusader himself.



Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Shep McAllister.

#4: hunnib honey dispenser

Advertisement

If you enjoy a delicious spoon of honey in your tea but tire of those annoying, hard-to-squeeze bears, we’ve got something even better for you. This Hunnibi Honey Dispenser is just $26 at Amazon right now, and that’s a small price to pay for just how absolutely adorable this thing is. It’s a special no-drip glass dispenser that will keep you from sizzling sticky honey everywhere, with a fun honeycomb design all over the sides. It keeps honey fresh, holds 1 cup of the sweet stuff, and can even be used for other similarly syrupy liquids. If nothing else, buy it because it’s so darn cute. When’s the last time you could say that about a vessel that stores condiments and sauces?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: air fryer lid for instant pot

Advertisement

Your Instant Pot is a beautifully versatile appliance as-is. You can cook just about anything you want in it, from soups to sauces to stews and everything between. But did you know you could get a lid that could transform it into an air fryer? You certainly can. Pick up the Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot for just $75 at Amazon right now to turn your pressure cooker into a completely different machine — kind of. This lid fits either the 6 or 8 quart Instant Pot, so you don’t need to spend the cash on an air fryer to get cooking. Fry all your favorite foods, including pizza and tendies, or try to stay healthy. It’s none of our business. All that is our business is how cheap this is and easy it is for you. Plus, you get a few extra accessories to get you started down your new air fryer journey just right. Isn’t it time you took the plunge?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#6: ladies resistance bands

Advertisement

If you’re getting a little stagnant in your circuits, mix up your routine with these resistance bands and save 38% on them right now.

They’re anti-slip and designed perfectly for the female form. Each pack comes with three bands at different resistance levels: heavy, medium, and light. They’re made with soft materials to ensure comfort, and each is three inches wide. If you do a few workouts outdoors, they travel easily and can even be integrated into your yoga or pilates sessions. And even if you’re back to the gym, these bands can stay with you.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: 40% off Deleteme



Advertisement

Tired of having your personal info shared with data brokers and telemarketing companies? There’s an app for that. For a nominal monthly fee, DeleteMe will completely wipe your presence from any and all data websites without asking you to do anything on your end. Revered for its exceptional customer service, affordable pricing, and overall effectiveness, DeleteMe is perhaps the most reliable method of removing yourself from the internet. And now it’s on sale for up to 40% off depending on which plan you choose.

While the 1-year, single-person plan is still listed at full price, those seeking an option supporting up to four people will save the most—40% off for the 2-year plan, bringing your grand total to $499 or $21 a month. If you only need coverage for one or two people, those plans are also on sale, albeit at smaller discounts. You can browse the whole selection on the DeleteMe website.



Advertisement

DeleteMe comes recommended by Lifehacker’s Thorin Klosowski and Emily Long who, in a guide to removing yourself from the internet, said the service “will help get rid of everything that comes in search results, but it will not remove your data completely. As long as information like your address and phone number are registered somewhere in public records (and they are, unfortunately), people will be able to find you. But opting out of background checks, public records, and people search engines just makes that personal data harder to track down.”

Take the first step toward going off the grid and save on DeleteMe before things get worse. Considering the state of data privacy, it’s all downhill from here.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: Ginsu daku 5-Piece Prep Set

Advertisement

Looking for some new kitchenware? Want quality without having to loosen those pursestrings too much? The Ginsu Daku Dishwasher Safe Black Coated 5-Piece Prep Set, just $15 at SideDeal, was practically made for you. Normally $50, this is a 5-piece ceramic-coated knife set that you never need to sharpen. You get an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicer knife, bread knife, utility knife, and a paring knife, all 100% dishwasher safe. Do it all with this set, from slicing bread to chopping veggies and serving delicious steak, all quickly and efficiently. Now I’m hungry. So go get on this deal. It’s gonna go quick.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#9: flathead reusable drinking straws

Advertisement

Look, we’ve gotta do something about the environment. But sometimes, you need a drinking straw for your beverage of choice. That doesn’t mean you should keep using plastic straws. But paper straws tend to disintegrate, and sometimes no straw is available at all. No more. Flathead Bent Reusable Drinking Straws are for you. You can pick up a pack of 10 of these multicolored straws for just $8, with code 1585GR89. Stop polluting the earth with tons of plastic and all that, and never be caught without a straw again.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#10: Battlefield v Definitive edition

Advertisement

With Battlefield 2042 on the horizon, you can pick up the previous game for at a pretty significant discount right now. The Xbox One digital version of Battlefield V Definitive Edition is currently $7 on the Microsoft Store right now. what makes it the Definitive Edition is that it comes with Year 1 and Year 2 of customization content. Battlefield is EA’s first-person shooter war franchise and this installment goes back to WW2. This is as good a time as any to grab a copy for dirt cheap and see what it’s all about. (Shooting. It’s all about shooting.)

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.