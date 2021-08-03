Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your dental hygiene with the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit. Multi-task in the kitchen with the Chefman Toast-Air 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven. And track your fitness progress with the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: charter club sheet set



There’s no shame in wanting new things. If you still prefer to bet at home more, make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 52% in this 3 piece sheet set deal. Just add the code BTS to get all the savings you can at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRP67

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: It takes two

Advertisement

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: chefman 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven



Advertisement

It’s never too late to start eating healthier. It can be difficult, however, if you don’t know where to start. This Chefman Toast-Air 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven, now $90 from $130, can make things a bit easier for you, though. Save $40 on this 7-in-1 oven that uses air to fry your food in addition to baking, broiling, toasting, warming, and all that other fun stuff you can do with the right foods. This particular oven features a spacious 20-liter capacity, auto shutoff and equipment like an included fry basket, broil pan, flat wire rack, and removable crumb tray you can throw in the dishwasher. Start cooking with air with this convenient toaster oven and you may just start feeling a little better, too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#4: apple smart keyboard for ipad

Advertisement

Typing on the iPad or iPad Air works just fine if you don’t have a lot to write. If you’re trying to get some work done, it leaves a lot to be desired. Pop on this Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th and 8th Gen/iPad Air (3rd Gen) and you’ll be typing up a storm. It’s just $115 now at Amazon, down from $159. Suddenly, you’ve just transformed your tablet into a mobile workstation. Connect without pairing or charging it up, and then fold it up over your iPad to make a sleek cover. Easy-peasy. Now you don’t have to schlep your laptop everywhere if you want to work on the go.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#5: Townew Air Self-sealing Waste Bin

Advertisement

Do you find it hard to keep up with the waste in your kitchen? What if there was a bin that cut you off from trying to overstuff? Townew’s Air Lite Self-Sealing Waste Bin is just what you need. It’s 19% off and made for a small space to keep smells out.

As it’s only a four-gallon bin, you’ll need to be better still about taking the trash out more frequently, but at least now you’re forced to. With one touch, it thermo seals all the bad smells into each bag. It’s also designed to be quiet when doing so. Before that, the bin stays open to toss whatever you need to in. It charges by Micro USB and will keep running on one charge for about a month. While this is a nice size for a small kitchen is also ideal for home offices, bathrooms, and anywhere else you need a little help being tidier. It is also splash and waterproof.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: hum smart electric toothbrush kit



Advertisement

In the summers, we are bombarded with sweet tea, slushies, ice cream, to name a few sugary items. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now, the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $65 for with the full savings appearing at checkout. But that’s only the teal and black.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to ensure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout, and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks. This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days, and you can connect to Alexa, who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. You get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle in this starter kit already with a toothbrush head, the charger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

Advertisement

Two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: outer wilds

Advertisement

A mysterious cosmic phenomenon is waiting to be uncovered. Outer Wilds is a cozy space exploration game in a doomed solar system stuck in a time loop is easily one of the best games to release in 2019. It’s also got a soundtrack that absolutely bops (which I may or may not be listening to it as I type this). If you haven’t played it, pick it up now to complete the main game just in time before the recently announced DLC releases. Xbox Live Gold members can listen to this soothing banjo as they solve this otherworldly mystery for only $15. Just don’t confuse it for The Outer Worlds which is a different game entirely.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#8: Bogo Soap & Glory

Advertisement

While visiting the UK in 2007, I ran into Boots (an awesome drug store chain) because I was looking for lotion. The flat I was staying in made my skin so dry, but lucky for me, I discovered The Righteous Butter from Soap & Glory, and we’ve been together since. Right now, buy one and take 40% off the next product.

Another old favorite that we can all use right now is Hand Food ($8). If you’re compulsively washing your hands and noticing they’re going through the wringer, treat them to some silky soft relief. It’s non-greasy and is made with shea butter, macadamia oil, and marshmallow. It’s slightly scented but in no way overwhelming. I usually have a travel size of this in my bag.

Advertisement

Exfoliating is important to achieving soft skin. Cleaning away dead skin, dirt, and grim is the way to get there. I use Scrub Of Your Life ($12) when I want something a little more heavy-duty. This is usually when I plan on using a tattoo balm, and the only way to make those pieces sing is by scrubbing them first. This buffs each tattoo but also scrubs dry skin and deep cleans my pores when needed. It has the classic “pink fragrance,” again not too much but just a hit of floral and fruit. This will leave your skin in the perfect spot for ultimate moisturizing.

Advertisement

Say hello to one of my favorite products. My face has never been so soft in my life. The Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($14) far exceeded my expectations. It’s velvety and gentle but still finds a way to get rid of makeup remnants. Whatever Soap & Glory is doing with this product, keep doing it. I actually get excited to use this every day. They call it a balm-to-milk formula that’s got vitamin C and 4 loving oils: marula, avocado, apricot, and jojoba. This one is virtually scentless but total perfection.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: 26% off select Tamagotchis

Advertisement

For people of a certain age, these little plastic ovals hung from backpacks and keychains back in the day. If you were really extra, you probably had several; this was me. Let the nostalgia bug bite and return to the fun nightmare of daily care for a digital pet. Of the thirty-seven“egg watches” to pick from, several are on sale, up 26% off actually in every shade and pattern to match your style.

Debuting in 1997, Tamagotchi took the world by storm and even had a bit of a resurgence for the anniversary a few years ago. Whether you want to relive the magic of these or introduce a new generation to them, there are plenty of designs to pick from. There is something to these, though, as it helps kids manage a daily routine. Raising your Tamagotchi from egg to adult is a bit tougher than you remember. But if you feed it, play with it, clean up after it, give it medicine, your digital pal will flourish. Helping kids understand the responsibility of taking care of a pet without anyone getting hurt can be a valuable lesson, especially if they’ve been asking for a real four-legged friend. Tamagotchi could be the stepping stone to see if your kids are ready for that responsibility.

Advertisement

Recommended for children eight and up. These will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Fitbit sense advanced smartwatch

Advertisement

If you’ve been moving and working out more lately while we round the corner to fall, why not start tracking it? Pick up a Fitbit Sense Smartwatch now at Amazon right now for just $220, when you clip the on-page coupon, which will save you $70 off the sale price. That’s not bad for a fitness tracker with an always-on AMOLED display, ECG tracking, six days of battery, and skin temperature and stress tracking. All that in this svelte little package. If you don’t want to break the bank on an Apple Watch right now, this is a great choice to jump into your experience tracking your runs and gym sessions.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.