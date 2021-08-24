Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 24, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your dental health with the Pursonic S520 Deluxe Sonic Toothbrush Set. Save on a new laptop with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (128GB). And prep for the great outdoors with the LED Camping Lantern (Pack of 2).

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: halo 4 Two Figure Pack



Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists right up there with Mario and Sonic and has been that since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each toy hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind log painted gray which he uses as a battering ram while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated—allowing for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee to pop the question, but Bruce refuses—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends. The set of both action figures plus there accessories is down to only $12 on Amazon right now.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: National Dog Day T-shirt

If you’re a pup parent or a doggo enthusiast, this is the deal for you. As we prep for one of the best days of the year, grab yourself a treat too. For the rest of the day, take 30% off all Dog Tees from our pals at Famous in Real Life. They have a pretty great selection of pooch puns for dog lovers, young and old.

I’m a big fan of a classic crewneck sweatshirt and can say that Famous in Real Life has some of the softest in my collection. Each is a cotton/poly blend and holds up after quite a few washes. This one is how I feel every time I got out with my friends; I wish I was at home with my dog. It comes in seven colors to vibe with the others in your closet. I honestly can’t think of a better way to display your general unhappiness of being away from your fluffy child.

I have a mug or two in the kitchen from FIRL, and they are not only beautifully designed but can handle the dishwasher and microwave. This one is perfect for a pupper person. This is also one of my favorite jokes from The Hangover. “Are y’all ready to let the dogs out, like who who who?” Because truly, who wouldn’t own up to letting all these fur angels out?!

You have until midnight to use this code as you see fit across the site.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: multi-pack sweet defeat bundles

Trying to curb your sugar addiction? It can seem impossible, that’s for sure. That’s where Sweet Defeat Anti-Sugar Gum and Spray comes in. You can snag a multi-pack of this wonder spray for just $9, which is normally $78 at storefronts like Amazon. Sweet Defeat products work to make sweet things like candies or cake taste absolutely disgusting. If you have difficulty putting down the snacks, this might help you kick the stuff for good. Of course, you’ll have to keep spraying your tongue and chewing the gum if you want the effect to last, as this obviously isn’t permanent (thank goodness.) And it might not be the answer you’re looking for. But if you’re curious, this is definitely the cheapest you’re going to find this assortment, so it’s worth a try.

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#4: pursonic s520 deluxe toothbush set

Looking to up your oral hygiene game? Aren’t we all? You can do just that with the Pursonic S520 Deluxe Sonic Toothbrush Set with 18 Attachment Heads, now just $35 down from $90 at SideDeal. You get the toothbrush itself, which comes with three speeds: soft, high, and massage, as well as a two-minute timer with 30-second alerts to ensure you’re brushing as long as you should be. You also get 12 brush heads, which is enough to last three years if you swap out your brush heads four times a year — and that’s probably more than you’re doing now, because I certainly forget to change out my toothbrush and I’m using a cheapie. You also get 2 travel caps, 2 interdental brush heads, 2 tongue cleaners, and 2 floss holders. Throw the brush on its charging base when you’re done for the moment, then come back and enjoy a nice, high-powered brush. We predict a very happy trip to the dentist in your future, equipped with this bad boy.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: Microsoft surface laptop go

The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it is not quite as powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more.

Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the Surface Laptop Go in two different configurations. A model with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is selling for $550 right now, or you can double the storage for $700. Both configurations are available in Ice Blue, Sandstone, or Platinum. Whether you are student about to start their first semester or just are in the market for a new laptop, the Surface Laptop Go is versatile and can meet your basic everyday needs.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: led camping lantern (pack of 2)

This camping lantern is great for use in tents and the great outdoors. Make sure your phone stays charged even though you left home to disconnect from everything. Honestly though the best use for this might actually be for emergencies in the home. Sudden loss of power means not lights and no way to keep your phone charge. This lantern solves both problems. Just make sure you keep it fully charged before the next hurricane rolls in.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: society6 posters



Few things are more embarrassing when you’re on a work video call than background noise. Although your coworkers will tell you they’re not bothered by it, the minute details of your personal life probably aren’t something you want them privy to. Plus, no one wants to be the source of distraction while others are trying to speak.

Krisp puts this concern behind you by employing AI-based noise cancelation that gets rid of unwanted sound not only on your side but on the end of whomever you’re speaking to as well. It’s even capable of instant audio recordings, echo removal, and adding virtual backdrops to your webcam feed. Because it appears as a floating widget, you don’t have to surrender much of your screen real estate either.

Krisp is compatible with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and more. Best of all, it’s completely free to get started. Although you can upgrade to paid plans later starting at $5 per month, the free version nets you 240 minutes of noise cancelation each week and requires no credit card entry to install. If you’re still working from home like I am, Krisp is an essential tool for keeping your on-screen presence professional no matter how noisy your household.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: xbox game pass ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming, even without discounts like 3 months for $30 which is $15 off after using the code XGPU3MOAUG. You’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

So many great games have been added to Game Pass this month even from Hades to Twelve Minutes to Psychonauts 2. Plus every Microsoft Studios game and Bethesda game. So stop waiting around and start playing.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: dog bed with removable heating pad

HEATD is a company that is dedicated to making all pets feel as comfortable as possible. But if you have an older fur friend, you know keeping them comfy is a priority, especially if they have arthritis or joint pain. HEATD’s tech brings this to your pets in the fastest and most efficient way, all with a cozy bed that’s 15% off.

There are three temperature settings depending on what the pupper requires, but it’s never hot enough to hurt them in any way. HEATD also made sure to add a timer to keep it all a little safer. This heat is delivered throughout the bed in an “M” shape to pinpoint where a good boy or girl might need a little extra soothing. It is all powered via a dual-port power bank that you can even charge your phone off of. And if you want a cooling option, flip the bed over and open up the velcro pouches and add an ice bag or two. It’s easy to wipe with a rag and is waterproof just in case there is an accident. You can put the cover only in the washer for convenience. Let it air dry, and you are good to go. Being a pet parent is a magical thing and giving your furry angels the best life is important. This bed is a great way to keep that promise to them.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: saved by the bell makeup collection

All my 90's babies, it’s time to grab your Bayside High duffle and scurry to class; the Saved by the Bell makeup collection is here from Wet n Wild. Ulta is letting you grab one piece from this collection and get the next for 50% off for the rest of the week.

It’s time to impress the Zack Morris in your life with this eye shadow palette, lip plumpers, setting spray, blush, and mascara. Whether you’re headed to rehearsals for Romeo & Juliet or running to band practice for Zack Attack, look your retro best. Catch the eye of every wrestler and every nerd.

The Squad Goals Palette has fifteen bold shades to get you ready for a night out at the Max! Each is pigmented and easy to blend, whether it’s a neutral matte or a glistening shimmer.

Let’s perfect that plucker and get those lips ready to be locked with jocks, preppies, and geeks. There are three Bayside Beasties Lip Plumping Kits to represent each of the gals. Each gloss totally vibes with the girl’s personalities, too: Jesse (mauve), Lisa (red), and Kelly (Pink).

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also grab the whole set with all twelve pieces, including the adorable full-sized makeup bag featuring the iconic doodles from the intro to the show. This whole box will also ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.