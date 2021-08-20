Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your smile with the Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush. Step up your workout game with the DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle. And clean up your clothes with the 2-Pack Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: desk cycle under desk



You don’t have to forgo your exercise plans just because you’re seated all day, working at the office or at home. Get your blood pumping with the DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle, now $151 at Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save an additional 20% off its sale price. This under-desk bike can fit under desks as low as 27 inches and offers 8 different resistance settings. Most importantly, it’s quiet and discrete while you pedal, so no one has to know you’re actually getting some exercise in while you’re in that Slack call. It even gives you a readout via removable LCD display with your speed, time, and distance. So if getting up and walking around isn’t an option when it comes to getting some exercise, toss this cycle under your desk and get moving.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#2: Yedi Mini Air Fryer





This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Playstation Gift Card

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard two years! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $25 PlayStation Store gift card for just a smidge over $22 at Eneba when you use the code 25USDPROMO at checkout. That won’t get you all the way to a brand new full retail AAA game, but nothing is stopping you from piling up on several of these cards. If you get four of them that’s only $88. You’ve now saved $12. Wow. Perhaps you’d rather stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: fur zapper pet hair removal

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair-free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.

I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: titan vr experience

Everyone has their own way of pursuing pleasure, and the Titan VR Experience is certainly a unique one. By combining a virtual reality headset with a vibrating stroker machine, you can treat yourself to a j.o. session bound to get your rocks off in an immersive simulation like no other. And now, for a limited time, it’s also on sale for $20 less than its usual $200 price tag—bringing your checkout total to $180—shipping included.



Employing nine built-in bullets, the vibrator itself is equipped with a no-slip grip, a real-feel sleeve, and touch-sensitive pads for commanding vibration patterns or even taking control of your partner’s device for one-on-one play. The headset is also designed specifically for adult content, thanks to its 42mm lenses intended to eliminate distortion and maximize picture quality and size, for only the best viewing experience. Over 4,000 adult films are compatible with the Titan, so you’ll never run out of material to enjoy. Each Titan VR Experience kit includes water-based lube and toy cleaner so that you can slop it up and wipe it down thereafter.

Let your curiosity get the best of you, and order a Titan VR Experience while it’s on sale. Who knows when the next virtual reality masturbation system savings opportunity will be?

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: the sopranos family cookbook

The Sopranos has taken on a new life for a new generation. With us all cooped up in our homes for over a year, Millennials and Gen Z are finally watching the HBO serial drama which took our parents by storm. So what’s better than combining it with everyone’s other favorite quarantine hobby—cooking. This The Sopranos cookbook is supposedly compiled by Tony’s longtime best friend, professional chef, and owner of the restaurant Vesuvio—Artie Bucco. Not only is this book filled with delicious Italian recipes, but it also has excerpts written by characters from the show like a class essay from AJ on why he likes food and Christopher Moltisanti’s Top Ten Mob Movie Food Scenes. It also gives you to portions for Carmela’s ziti al forno whether you are cooking for 4 or for 50. Outstanding.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tillel.

#7: sdara rose quartz roller

Advertisement

Looking to try something new in your beauty routine? Pick up the Sdara Rose Quartz Roller for just $10. Face rollers are an intriguing way to achieve less puffy skin, as rolling your tool across your face can help you stimulate your lymph system. This in turn drains fluid from your face and can help with under-eye circles, acne, and even wrinkles. They can also help you better absorb serums and other skincare products. Oxygenate the blood in the areas you’re rolling and see if you don’t find some kind of improvement after using this new tool for a while. If nothing else it can be a fun new ritual to add to your skincare routine, right?

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#8: Neon Green and Pink Joy cons

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are both a marvel of engineering and a disastrous result of it. The brilliance is in their adaptability be it as part of the handheld, part of the grip controller, held sideways individually, or swung around with motion. The pain comes from this damn joystick drift which Nintendo has yet to do anything significant about to correct. Though the most remarkable thing to come out of these Joy-Cons are the wide variety of colors they’re offered in. As someone who grew up in the N64 era, I loved that all four of my controllers were different from each other and from my friend’s controllers which were also all different. There’s so much personality in the colors and Nintendo finally brought that back after several generations. You can get yourself these neon pink and neon green ones for $10 off at GameStop. The price will be reflected as $69 after adding to your cart.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: Novashine ultrasonic toothbrush

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#10: nanoSteamer 3-in-1 facial steamer

It can be so easy to get caught up in everyday stressors that you forget to take a minute out of your busy schedule for yourself. Do just that with the NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Facial Steamer, now $29 at Amazon. For less than takeout dinner with your fave person, you get an ionic facial steamer and humidifier that generates nano-ionic steam. It can help you to soothe tired skin and refresh your entire face while assisting with pore cleansing, blackhead removal, and more thanks to the included 5-piece skin care kit. Use it when you just need a time out to relax, or as part of your regular skincare routine. No matter when you decide to include it in your day-to-day to-do list, your skin will thank you.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.