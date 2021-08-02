Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Up your beard game with the Beard Collection from Scotch Porter. Kick back and relax with the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager. And cash in on some new linens with these Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels.

#1: Beard Care essentials



For beard wearers like myself, keeping your whiskers in check can feel like a burden, especially when you don’t know where to start. Scotch Porter’s mission is to make self-care for men accessible and affordable, beginning with a sizable discount on its flagship Beard Essentials bundle. While this compilation would normally set you back a whole $73, it’s currently marked down to $64 on the site—and entering the code EASY15 brings it down another 15% to $54.



Included in the box are four must-have products for any facial hair haver: the company’s signature beard wash, beard conditioner, beard balm, and balm serum. All are crafted using non-toxic ingredients such as liposomes and white willow bark, which are proven effective at conditioning and moisturizing. Even if you’re not familiar with beard upkeep already, you’ll catch on quickly, as applying the products is as simple as rubbing it into your beard after a bath, shower, or dip in the pool.

A single order gets you 2-3 months of beardruff-butchering product, all with free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee. For a fuller, cleaner beard, try Scotch Porter today.

#2: Godzilla Toyko Clash Board Game

If you need more monster fighting, how about a board game? I had no idea Funko had moved into this space but looking at the packaging; it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 39% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when they ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously, my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friends to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploy game-ending weapons to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night. This definitely makes me interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free shipping.

#3: Tommy Hilfiger COtton Bath Towels



If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $6. That’s over 60% off the original price.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $13. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

#4: PowerA Wired Controller

Looking for a reliable wired controller for your Switch? Your search has ended. Right now, you can snag the GameCube configuration of the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for just $15, at $10 off. It’s an excellent choice for most games, but will especially shine if you’re an avid Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player. It’s the same GameCube layout you’ll remember if you were a player back int he day, but it has a larger D-pad and an additional shoulder button. Its 10-feet USB cable detaches if need be, and it’s officially licensed by Nintendo. Either way it’s a steal at this price, so grab one before they’re gone.

#5: Amazon Echo Show 5

If you still haven’t bought an Amazon Echo of any kind for your home, consider this a sign you should go ahead and grab one. The 2019 Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is on sale for a whopping 44% off, which makes this model just $45, down from its regular price of $80. You get the diminutive 5.5-inch smart display with a small but mighty screen to help you through your everyday tasks as well as access to Alexa for automation. It’s a great price for a device that does it all, so if this is your first rodeo, it’s not a bad Echo to start with.

#6: Dreamtimes smart digital picture



If you like looking over at your beside table and seeing the smiling faces of your loved ones, you’ll love the versatility of this Dreamtimes Smart Digital Picture Frame, now $80, $10 off its normal price of $90. It’s an 8-inch frame with a 1280 x 800 resolution and HD touchscreen so you can set up the photos you like to look at directly from the frame. Or you can transfer from your phone, either from iOS or Android. It also has a built-in 2000mAh battery so you can let it run for a bit without power if need be. Show the fam some love and prop this bad boy up somewhere everyone can see it.

#7: Lego Star Wars Jedi Masters

Happy Star Wars Day! What better way to celebrate the force and all the goodness it contains than with a project that’s out of this world. Take 20% off this Attack of The Clones Yoda from LEGO.

LEGO has long been a perfect partner for Star Wars and created some of the most coveted collector’s pieces of any fandom. This strapping Yoda is no different. Whether you’re a mad fan or you have a loved one who is, this is a great addition to whatever you have in your arsenal from a galaxy far, far away. This Jedi Master stands over 16” tall and is made of 1,771-pieces. This Yoda has a posable head and eyebrows; this goes wonderfully with his classic furrowed brow. Even his fingers and toes are movable. He comes with his signature green lightsaber, a Minifigure, and a 3D model. This is a great gift for Rebels, young and old.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

#8: halo 5: guardians

With Halo Infinite just around the corner (allegedly!), now’s a great time to go back and make sure you’re all up to date with your Halo lore. If you’re looking to purchase all the games to do that, you can’t go wrong with this digital code for Halo 5 Guardians for Xbox One. It’s now just $8, down from its normal price of $20. You can play one of the most divisive entries in the series for less than $10. And you can keep it forever instead of just playing on Xbox Game Pass. Cortana would certainly approve. That’s your green light to go ahead and snap up a copy now — not that you needed permission.

#9: Levi’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

If you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool, now is your chance. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $70 currently. There are six color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say Red Tab is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 42%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.

This will ship for free for Platinum and Gold members.

#10: cramer kik-step steel stool

Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $21 on.

This will ship for free.

