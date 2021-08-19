Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get rid of your cracked ice tray, and replace it with the Frigidaire Ice Maker. Treat your fur baby to the Pet Craft Round Small Bed. And get ready for the final days of summer travel with the 3-Piece Spinner Luggage w/ Matching Tote.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple smart keyboard folio



Using an iPad for work is actually great. It may sound a little uncomfortable at first, because who wants to do a bunch of typing on an onscreen keyboard? Well, you don’t have to. With the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th-Generation), you can throw some tangible keys on your iPad Pro and go. This particular keyboard folio is now just $121 at Amazon, which is nearly $80 off its normal price. All you need to do to start using it is just attach it to your iPad Pro. It doesn’t need any fancy pairing tricks and it never has to charge. Just throw it on and go, and wonder why you ever dragged along a bulky laptop in the first place. It also acts as a cover for your iPad Pro, so it’s pulling double duty. If you use your iPad Pro regularly, this is a must-have accessory, even if you don’t really do that much typing. You’ll be surprised at how much it comes in handy.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#2: pet craft round small bed



If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up as it works with their body heat, the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: famous in real life sitewide sale

Famous in Real Life is crushing it in showing love for some of the greatest movies and TV shows from the last few decades. Be it The Office, Parks and Rec, or even Step Brothers, they’ve got something for every fan. Use the code COMEBACK30 to grab 30% off anything on the site until August 24.

There are a million mugs to pick from, and honestly, they make the best gifts for anyone obsessed with one of these shows. I actually have the WUPHF mug on my desk and can actually hear Kelly Kapoor bark like a little dog every time I drink from it.

Celebrate the partnership and BFFness of Huff and Doback with this Prestige Worldwide shirt. While the boats and hoes are not included, this shirt isn’t a bad look to rock at the next Catalina wine mixer.

There are tons of dad hats, socks, and can coolers too for all occasions. You’ll definitely find something you love in this huge sale.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#4: matching luggage set

After a long year without traveling for many of us, we’re all aching to go on vacation. With vaccines available, the prospect of that is a little less daunting. So now as we start hitting the airports again, it’s best we do it looking fresh as hell and are comfortable as heaven.

This cooling neck pillow won’t leave your neck sweaty, has a cord on the front so the pillow gently supports your neck on all sides, and comes with handy storage bags. You can get two from Meh for only $24.

As for storing everything else you travel with, these matching 3-piece sets of luggage provide you with the exact size bag you need for whatever trip you’re planning. They also come with a matching tote so you’re carry-on item tells everyone else on the plane, “Yeah, I’ve done this before.” Get your set from MorningSave for only $159.

For either site if you enter the code KINJAFS at checkout, you’ll also receive free shipping. Members who already get free shipping will still get that plus an additional 10%.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#5: lexar memory cards

In my experience, you can never have enough memory cards. As someone who does a lot of videography/photography, I am constantly filling these things up and, being dumb, forgetting to dump them. It’s good to have multiple handy when on a shoot. Also for any Nintendo Switch players, there a must-have as its quite easy to hit the storage limit on the console itself. Lexar is having a sale on Amazon where you can get memory cards and SSDs for up to 35% off. Go get yours.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: beginning boutique sale

Even if you’ve never shopped at Beginning Boutique, you’ve probably seen its Cleo crochet dress while scrolling through your Instagram feed, as you can find it on the profiles of internet celebrities Shani Grimmond, Sophie Suchan, Cinzia Baylis-Zullo, and YouTube star Flossie Clegg. Now you can sport one for yourself—or anything else at Beginning Boutique—using the promo code 30AFTERPAY—through Saturday, August 21.



A woman-owned online clothing store, Beginning Boutique donates 1% of its sales to the Stars Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women as well as Greenfleet, a non-profit whose mission is to replant forests thereby reducing carbon emissions. Although it’s best known for its dresses, suitable for special occasions like weddings or prom, the company sells a wide range of apparel—including from designer brands Thrills, Abrand, Lioness, Peta + Jain, and Billini, which are all marked down in the sale.

Whether you’re in the market for formal wear or casual attire, give Beginning Boutique a peek before the sale ends this weekend. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss out on a $45 dress that makes you look like a million bucks. To sweeten the deal, anyone who uses the 30AFTERPAY coupon will also be eligible for a free gift at checkout. Talk about a bargain! It doesn’t get much better than free.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: kmouk Bluetooth earbuds

With the sad and horrific execution of the 3.5mm AUX port, our phones now require us to replace our old wired earbuds with something new. Luckily, you can get a very inexpensive pair of Bluetooth earbuds from KMOUK right now at $16. Just use the code HQCCBAB8 to get 60% off the list price. We don’t all need fancy noise-cancelling virtual surround sound devices. Maybe you just want to sneakily watch that YouTube video at work. These will get the job done.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#8: Coleman insulated growler

Advertisement

If you’re the type of person to take a large amount of liquids with you from place to place, the Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler was practically made for you. Now just $27 at Amazon, this bad boy carries 64 ounces of liquid in its double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction. It can keep drinks cold up to 76 hours and hot up to 41 hours. So whether you want to cart around coffee to work or you’re taking some delicious punch to the beach for a weekend, you’re set here. It’s also sleek, matte black, and attractive — in case those things mattered to you in a vessel for your beverages.



This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#9: joseph joseph presto soap dispenser

If you’re the type of person who dislikes keeping hand soap out in the container it comes in, listen up. This Joseph Joseph Presto Stainless-Steel Soap Dispenser, now just $9 at Amazon, is the answer to your prayers. It comes with an extra-large pump head so you can use your wrist to pushdown not your hand. You can also see through to the clear base so you know exactly when it’s time to refill. Not only will it help you ditch those ugly Dial and Softsoap pump bottles to the curb, but it’ll make dispensing soap that much easier. Plus, its stainless steel exterior will match your bathroom decor much better anyway — and it’s far more hygienic.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#10: frigidaire ice maker

Love ice in your drinks but hate dealing with ice trays? Samesies. Stop pouring water into those plastic contraptions and upgrade your ice game with the Frigidaire Ice Maker, now $108 at Amazon. It makes bullet-shaped ice cubes in under 9 minutes and can store up to 1.7 lbs of ice at once. Its 1.7-liter capacity means it can make about 26 lbs of ice every day, so you’re covered even if you decide to throw an end-of-summer bash. You can even watch your ice being made thanks to its see-through window. Its handy ice basket and scoop can help you stay tidy, and the machine will even let you know when it’s full or out of water. Easy-peasy.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.