Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Add a new accessory to your closet with the Animal Crossing Mini Backpack. Ensure your food doesn’t go stale with Large Food Storage Containers. And save money on your favorite games with a $50 Nintendo Gift Card.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Cavity Sam Funko Pop



First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness. Each recreation is a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. But hey, to each their own. If you are a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#2: Large Food Storage Containers



Ditch the boxes and bags your cereal and sugar come in. These see-through containers are 5.2L (or 4.7 quarts for us Americans). Put whatever your need in them. Coffee beans, tea, oatmeal, fingernails—whatever fits. They come with a sheet of cute chalkboard labels so your kitchen pantry can looks like everything posted to Pinterest. That sounds like a dig, but it isn’t. Honestly, I find that shit cute as hell.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#3: Woodland Creatures Plush Pack

Our pups have been so good to us while we worked at home, and maybe you made the adoption leap during the pandemic. This means you find yourself taking your new pet to more places than you normally would. It’s ok we love a connected pupper parent. My friends bring their dogs to each outdoor meal, and I will never be mad at that. Because they are such well-behaved good floofs, they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise, and it’s $3 off today.

So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers, so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, raccoon, and squirrel are pretty durable, even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them, which is great for a more destructive doggo. This deal is only for the small dog pack. Each toy is eleven inches long and just fine for an adventurous tiny fluffball. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#4: call of duty: black ops cold War

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. Last year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale for $25 at Eneba with the code COLDWARAUG. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version is digital and will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: $50 Nintendo Gift Card

You can grab a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $44 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDOFIDDY. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, even though in the last month or so, many of their Switch staples have gone for between $40 and $50, it’s not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months after release. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $6 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo eShop Card Buy for $44 at Eneba Use the promo code NINTENDOFIDDY

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Over the door hanging hamper

Okay, we all have that one chair in our bedrooms. You’re feeling tired at night so you just throw your clothes on it instead of in a laundry basket. Sometimes there’s clean clothes on the chair too. We spend a few minutes trying to pick an outfit in the morning and the clothes we don’t choose don’t go back in the drawers. They go right on the chair. But we’re going to be better. We can be better. We’re going to start putting our clean clothes away and our dirty clothes in this over-the-door hanging hamper which only costs $8. That’s $8 to totally turn our lives around. Let’s do it. Let’s be better people.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: Bluvy shower speakers

Imagine a world where you don’t have to pause the latest episode of Ted Lasso before jumping into the shower because you can take Roy and the boys with you. A world in which you don’t have to step out into the cold air to shave because there’s a mirror right in front of you. And one in which the Bluetooth speaker taking up space in your bathroom is rendered obsolete by a sound system that’s parked closer and easier to hear. What if there was one device that solved all these problems and more?



Bluvy is the shower gadget you’ve been waiting for. Not only does it have a built-in speaker, but a front-facing camera, a set of dimmable LED lights, and pinch-to-zoom functionality make it so you can get a clean shave while standing under the warm, refreshing water dispensed by your shower head. Google Play Store support by way of Android 9 Pie ensures you have all the apps you could ever need at your fingertips, including streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, all on a 10-inch 1080p touchscreen. It can even sanitize your shower or tub using UV-C technology. Best of all, it’s completely water-resistant and impervious to fog.

For a limited time, Bluvy is $190 off for Indiegogo backers, with an anticipated ship date of December 2021. At the time of this writing, it has garnered the support of over 400 early adopters with more than $174,000 secured, considerably surpassing its initial $10,000 goal.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: tea tree oil foot soak



Giving your feet a good soak is relaxing and beneficial. Tea tree oil is widely known as a fighter for several skin issues and soothes inflammation. It’s been a traditional medicine for centuries, so it makes sense that it’d be a key ingredient of M3 Narutals’ foot soak. For the next five hours, this sixteen-ounce bag is 13% off its original price.

M3 Naturals’ tea tree oil soak is a perfect addition to the at-home spa you’ve built over quarantine. This particular bag is infused with coconut oil (great smell) and fruit stem cells. Stem cells (all kinds) are used in many beauty products because they are keys to rejuvenating skin and giving it a boost. Soaking your feet helps with soreness too, especially if you’re a runner like me. And regular feet treats like this helps reduce the likelihood of nasty things like athlete’s foot or fungus forming. M3 Naturals is a company that produces cruelty-free items made in the USA.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: silicone steamer basket

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 15% off and easy to use. This deal will run for the next nine hours.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: animal crossing Mini Backpack

The Controller Gear Store has quite a few of these officially licensed Animal Crossing mini backpacks. However, only this classic teal leaf bag is 40% off. These bags are durable and surprisingly roomy for their size. There’s a slot specifically for your Switch or Switch Lite and plenty of space for extra games, accessories, and turnips. The high-quality polyester is water-resistant, and the straps are easy to adjust for any sized island representative. The zipper firmly closes on the bag as well, so no fear of any bells falling out. The adorable con artist face of Tom Nook is embossed in a faux leather patch at the top of the backpack for extra flare. It might be a reminder to pay your loan off. Either way, this is a beautiful bag that is ready to accompany you on Dodo Airlines adventures. We’re sorry you can’t use Nook Miles to pay for this.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

