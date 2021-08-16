Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save on a television with the Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector. Say goodbye to allergens with the Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier. And get weird with the Jorbest Giant Waffle Blanket.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Shrek 20th anniversary Blu-ray



It has been twenty long years since we first saw our beautiful big boy Shrek showering in swamp slop to the magical words of Smash Mouth. In that time we learned to drive a car, had our first kiss, have fallen in and out of love. We grew up before his eyes. But Shrek is still there for us, telling us to git out of his swamp. So go ahead and watch him say it again in stunning 4K for only $17 from Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#2: Proscenic a8 Smart Air purifier



With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s A8 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently 50% off. This deal is only for the A8 version.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room more hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud had been lifted, and everything seemed lighter and airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. All you have to do is check-in with the app. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. You will see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have an air purifier.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: kingdom hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10 today at Amazon. Considering that the RPG only came out a couple years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: NuraTrue Earbuds

In 2018, Nura was a relatively unknown brand. Having just released its first product, the company was riding a wave of success prompted by the Red Dot Award in product design it achieved at CES — an award that had also been given to the Apple AirPods and Google Home in previous years. As the first company to ever introduce active noise canceling to a pair of headphones over a software update, Nura is a name worthy of your attention, and now it’s brought the same technology that yielded its over-ear headphones widespread acclaim to a pair of true wireless earbuds it calls NuraTrue.

Equipped with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, a 6-hour battery life, touch controls, and active noise-canceling, NuraTrue is a compelling product on its own. But when paired with the accompanying Nura app is when the earbuds’ value really starts to come to light. In addition to letting you customize features in-app, it can also set a profile tailored to your personal listening range. For a limited time, it also comes with 3 free months of Endel — a soundscapes app scientifically proven to help you focus and relax.

While NuraTrue true wireless earbuds are priced at $200, the brand offers a $5/month payment plan called NuraNow that nets you a new device every 2 years with additional perks including discounts and giveaways. Although NuraTrue is unfortunately excluded from that subscription, you can get a taste for the tech at a heavily discounted rate. And who knows, it could always be appended later on.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: giant waffle blanket

“Waffles. Friends. Work.” Leslie Knope knew what was up as long as work always came last in those words. Treat yo self today to this huge plush waffle blanket, order in from JJ’s Diner, and pop on Mouse Rat. This giant blanket is 5% off and ready to keep you as toasty as a breakfast dish.

This soft flannel blanket is sixty inches in diameter and made from eco-friendly materials. It’s easy to wash on a gentle cycle in your machine. But waffles aren’t the only option on the menu, all the food blankets appear to be in this deal. If you’re pals with a taco belle, grab her the burrito blanket. There is also an option for a pizza prince in pepperoni. Get cozy and have a night in with your favorite snacks. This gives new meaning to comfort food.

Prime members get free shipping.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Cuisinart convection oven

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is $10 off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the black stainless steel and copper option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: persona 5 Royal

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. This isn’t the lowest it’s been yet, but its still nearly half off. So what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $30 off.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: burt’s bees dog wipes



Dogs are the best, but that doesn’t mean they are always the cleanest. Totally not their fault; they were built to explore. It’s our job as fur parents to make sure we keep them clean and happy. If, like me, you have an adventurous pooch, dog wipes are always at the ready. Today grab 300 (or 6 packs) of doggy wipes from Burt’s Bees for just $39. Normally, these are $55, so this is a great deal if you have a messy doggo or multiple ones.

These are great for cleaning furry faces after meals or wiping away tears if you have a fussy pupper. The wipes help quickly get rid of a smelly situation or dirt, mud, and whatnot. These are also a wonderful option for in-between bathtime. Because it’s Bert’s, you know they’re made with natural ingredients like their go-to honey. That element actually works as a natural cleanser, so it helps keeps coats clean and rich in all the oils it still needs. They can be used from the top of the nose to the tip of the tail. And paws! Oh, the paws are always what needs cleaning in my house. Bert’s wipes are pH balanced and are safe for even puppies. They are also veterinarian recommended and free of any scent, sulfates, or chemicals and won’t harm your fur baby in any way.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: 12 packs of fully rooted succulents

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 10% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, texture, and is hand-picked. Plants for Pets tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: bomaker 720p hd wi-fi projector

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector? Save $50 on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now.

This projector has HD resolution of 720p native but supports 1080p content. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. You can connect your devices (like smartphones, laptops, and game consoles) via Wi-Fi screen mirroring or HDMI port, depending on the source. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

While a cheap projector might seem like an iffy proposition, Amazon customers did think this Bomaker model hits the sweet spot of value and quality. It has a 4.4-star rating from 1,300+ reviews, with many users surprised at just how well it works given the price.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

