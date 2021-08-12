Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Kick back with some CBD Gummies. Never let your phone die with the OtterBox Standard Power Bank. Keep your dog’s dental health in check with Wag Dental Dog Treats.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: otterbox power bank



Stop letting your devices die on you while you’re out and about. Utilizing Power Delivery for an even quicker charge, this OtterBox power bank has a USB-C and a USB-A port which can be used simultaneously to charge two separate devices if need be. And it fits in your pocket. Charge your phone, your tablet, your vape, your Nintendo Switch. Whatever. OtterBox has you covered. StackSocial currently has this power bank for 33% off at only $30.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: GoSund LED Smart RGB Light Bulb

If you haven’t set up a few lamps with smart bulbs yet, you’re seriously missing out. Setting specific timers so you know the lights will be on just before you get home, setting up routines and commands to dim the lights to the perfect movie viewing level, turning them on or off without getting up from the couch... And that’s doesn’t even make use of the RGB. When you pair this with other apps like IFTTT, you can have it do things like flash orange and blue every time the Mets score. Granted, all standard bulbs might also be capable of this since the Mets have never actually scored for us to find out. We’ll never know.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#3: nordvpn (one-year)

There are many reasons to use a VPN whether its protecting your data or wanting to check out what Netflix Singapore has to offer. One year of NordVPN which usually goes for $286 is cut down to $59 right now. But not so fast, we can get that even cheaper with the code NORD20 at checkout for another 20% bringing the price down to $47. Wow. You’re gonna need this VPN to ensure no one can track you down since you’re practically stealing from NordVPN.

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#4: wag dental dog treats

Tricking my Jack Russell into cleaning his teeth is the best, whether it be with peanut butter toothpaste or a dental chew. Dental Dog Treats are great because everyone wins. Happy doggo being occupied for a while and getting clean teeth and fresh breath while they do it. Happy owner when they get the thank you licks. Today take 16% off 60 of Wag’s Dental Treats.

First of all, they are the same price, from tiny pooches to chonky fur babes. So there is no discrimination on size, which is nice to see. Not only do these help freshen breath, but they help cut tartar and plaque. Giving Fido one of these a day should be fine, just don’t use this as a meal replacement. They are made right here in the USA with no additives or artificial colors/flavors. These aren’t recommended for super tiny pooches, like those under 5 pounds. Sorry teeny tiny fluff balls, it looks like it’s the finger brush for you.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: elicto es-530 spin mop & polisher

I don’t think I ever mopped my apartment. You might be thinking, “We’ll that’s probably because you have all carpet.” Ah, but you’d be wrong. I’m just lazy. I’ll vacuum my hardwood floor, sure, but I’m not about to break out a mop and bucket. What a daunting task... until now. This electronic mop & polisher combo makes it simple and effortless to clean your floors thoroughly. It has dual-spinning mop heads for a deep cleaning and a button to spray solution or water. No more buckets and no more excuses from me I suppose.

You can save even more when you pick up this electronic mop by using the code ELICTO20P at checkout, bringing the price down to a mere $120.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: $50 Nintendo Gift Card

You can grab a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $43 today at Eneba when using the promo code 50NINTENDOUSD. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, they’ve have a change in conscience in the last month where you can get many of their Switch staples for between $40 and $50. Now its not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $7 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: cornbread hemp cbd gummies

You got to find some chill in the middle of a hectic workweek? Or you need to wind down before bed? Get a handle on that stress and anxiety with some delicious organic and vegan berry CBD gummies from Cornbread Hemp!

Pop a couple of these 10mg full spectrum CBD gummies for that chillaxing effect— just give it a minute and try different amounts at varying times of day to see what works best for you!

These gummies don’t have any THC, so you don’t need to be worried about getting high or being otherwise unable to get through the tasks you need to do! All you need to worry about is how delicious they are so you can make sure you don’t just blow through them like regular gummies— get some Haribo just in case!

You can buy two containers of Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies and get a third for free right now. Just add promo code CBDDAY at checkout. Don’t miss out, it’s not too late to treat yourself.

Free shipping for orders over $75. The deal will run until Sunday night at midnight Pacific time.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#8: tobii eye tracker

What if you could command an army using just your eyes? Or look out the window of a car as you dust the competition at 200mph? Or set your sights on an enemy outpost with the perfect aim only your retinas can provide? The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is a robust head and eye tracker accessory for your PC capable of not only letting you game through facial recognition technology, but it can also enhance your streams and beef up your esports skills by analyzing your visual attention and presenting relevant metrics that’ll help you improve.



All in all, Tobii has come a long way since its inception 20 years ago, now supporting over 100 games including League of Legends, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Project Cars 2, and more. It can even be used to sign into your computer by scanning your eyes using Windows Hello. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is compatible with most PCs, as long as yours has at least a 6th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor or AMD equivalent. It connects to your PC over USB 2.0 and comes with an attachment that allows you to snap it on directly to your monitor.

Best of all, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is 5% off using the promo code BOGNOGUS, bringing your total checkout price down to $218.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#9: divinity original sin 2

If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for $20 at Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#10: Butter london mini nail Lacquers

We have walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure in the past. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code MINI, you can mix and match all the travel size polishes your heart and nails desire. If I might make a suggestion, Broody and Smashing! are personal faves and really create a look. Both edgy and classic.

Just a few bucks for a little self-care is not too shabby. Toss a few more things in your cart because this code also works on all their travel makeup. Free shipping on orders over $50. This deal will run until August 15.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.