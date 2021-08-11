Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. With the Delta variant out and about, monitor your symptoms with the Etekcity Infrared Thermometer. Upgrade your internet connection with the Google Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack. And perfect your pout with the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Samsung Galaxy Z flip3 5g



The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are available in 7 different colors—3 of which are exclusive to Samsungs website. Pre-orders are open now. You can save up to $650 when trading in old devices toward your new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G so ditch that old cracked phone your using for one that won’t snap when being folded in half. Pre-ordering will also get you a $150 eCertificate to be used toward any Samsung accessories.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: WHAT IF...? T-SHIRT SALE

What If...? is here on Disney +, and it kicks off with Captain Carter. For those in the know, this show will reimagine our favorite Marvel characters in different roles. Throughout the show, they will touch on a few ideas that have happened on the printed page, like Peggy Carter as Captain America from Exiles #3. This is one of my favorite looks for Agent Carter, and this tee is a must for any Howling Commando fan.



This series will also have us come face to face with a zombie Captain America where my beloved Bucky will have to battle him. Zombies in Marvel are nothing new, especially if you’ve read anything from the Zombie Collection. This tee imagines that spooky undead Steve Rogers and his shield from beyond the grave.

In this series, we’ll also see T’Challa as Starlord, and we have to think he’ll be much less of an a-hole. If anyone is cool enough to traverse the universe being awesome, it’s the King of Wakanda. All hail our space king, don’t tell Thor.

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: WD_BLACK SSD WITH BATTLEFIELD 2042

If you’re currently building a PC or just looking to expand storage, Western Digital is now offering a game code for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 with an SSD. Considering the game goes for $60, what you’re looking at is a $40 SSD if you were planning to get the game anyway. And that’s just the 500GB drive. If you go for the 1TB for $150, which when considering the free game code means technically you’re getting a 1TB SSD for under $100 which is unheard of. I’m just sitting here wishing my motherboard had another slot so I could jump on this deal like a pilot jumping out of their jet to shoot an RPG at another jet only to land safely back in their original jet.



This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#4: ETEKCITY INFARED THERMOMETER

We’ve all seen the handheld thermometers used ubiquitously throughout the pandemic. Did you know you can get one of those for the purpose of checking your food’s temperature too? It can be super annoying to stick a thermometer in your cuts of meat to see if they’re done, so use this handy Etekcity Infrared Thermometer to do all of that for you. Simply aim at the object in question and you’ll get a quick and accurate reading. It features a backlit screen, an auto-off function to conserve power, and a simple, clean design that ensures it’s easy to use at any angle. Just don’t expect it to give you your temperature with the most accurate reading. Stick to inanimate objects.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: FENTY BEAUTY MATTE LIPSTICK

Summer calls for breezy showstopping outfits, and with that comes trying to find the perfect lipstick to match. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting for the heat and humidity. A perfect smooth all-day lipstick is in your future, thanks to bad girl RiRi. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $7 right now and still available in twelve killer colors.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned, there are twelve colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented, so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Dragon Mami, a tropical papaya shade, for special nights out. And Tiger Tini, an electric orange hue, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much, so these petite tubes last, and at 61% off, you might as well grab a few.

Free shipping on all orders today too.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: GOOGLE MESH WI-FI SYSTEM 3-PACK

There’s never a bad time to improve on your home’s Wi-Fi network. You can do just that with this three-pack of Google Mesh Wi-Fi System points, perfect for placing around your house. This set is now $150, which is $50 off its original $200 asking price. This three-pack covers up to 4500 square feet around your dwelling to create a mesh network for better coverage. It only takes a few moments to set up, includes easy to set up controls, and helps to ensure your system runs as fast as it can behind the scenes. Plus, this set will work with all Google Wi-Fi points and can be added to your Nest system. You can always expand later if needed, too.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#7: XBOX WIRELESS CONTROLLER

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: CORNBREAD HEMP CBD OIL

Had a long week? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your relaxation to another level? Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil is here to help. As a recommendation, I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic.



Right now to celebrate CBD Week they are even giving you a great deal. Buy 2 Get 1 Free (of equal or lesser value) with code CBDDAY. All you need to do is grab three items and the code will work in your cart. The deal will run until this weekend, and I will coordinate with Cornbread Hemp on the expiration date.



Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Free shipping for orders over $75. The deal will run until Sunday night at midnight Pacific time.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: JET STICK VACUUMS

It’s never too early (or late) to start spring cleaning. For anyone looking to replace their cheap, pathetic vacuum for something that gets the job done right, Samsung is running a couple of deals on its Jet Stick vacs that are hard to pass up. Not only is the company offering up to $230 in instant savings across a range of different models, but you can also get a free accessory—your choice of a battery, spin sweeper, or clean station) when you purchase either the Jet 70, Jet 75, or Jet 90.



Starting at $299 for the Jet 60 Pet, the Samsung Jet Stick line is known for its modular components, long battery life, and impressive performance, especially when it comes to picking up pet hair. A 5-layer filtration system can be found across all models, and a 0.8-liter dust bin ensures emptying it kept to a minimum while still maintaining a compact form factor. While the Jet 70, Jet 75, and Jet 90, the latter two boast more powerful motors designed for larger homes. The Jet 90, in particular, can also be adjusted to increase or decrease its length to access harder-to-reach spaces. It comes with a dual charging station as well, so that you can put that extra battery to good use.

All orders come with free shipping, and no-interest financing options are available if you’d rather not pay full price upfront. Bear in mind this sale only lasts through August 25. Take advantage before Samsung’s inventory gets all sucked up.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: No 7 Serums

No7 is an incredible UK brand that has been blessing the shores of the US for a few years now. They’ve helped a ton of people sort out skin concerns in a myriad of categories. Grab any one of their best-selling serums and start the journey of better skin for the summer because you’ll want to look radiant when you emerge back into the world.

I’m a big fan of this cream. So much so I recommended it in my big night creams round-up. I actually keep this version on my nightstand now. This can be used as a great preventive measure. It also helps if you’ve had a few rough nights and need to look your best in a few days. All these serums are fast-absorbing and moisture-rich, but the Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum ($20) is best for dark circles/spots, wrinkles, and general firmness.

This Multi-Action Serum ($21) uses all the same formulas as above and throws in some extra help on brightening and nourishing. This clinically proven formula aids with multiple signs of aging and preps your skin to keep it looking younger longer. This is a great serum for a person of mature age, but it never hurts to start keeping your mug beautiful for as long as possible. Supreme radiance forever, if possible.

The Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($18) is powered by Matrixyl 3000. This is the elite stuff for more youthful skin but also skin that wants to look more rested. So if you’ve skipped a few days of hydration and need a boost, this is the serum for you. The antioxidant and peptide combo works together to give you a more supple complexion.

Laboratories Firming Booster Serum ($25) is here to get you on the right path to great skin. When it comes to your face, good practices are king, and getting the best stuff sooner can do wonders. This skin-tightening serum is a non-invasive firming to look younger in weeks. Tone up your problem areas with No7's highly concentrated anti-wrinkle peptide tech.

Free shipping for all over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.