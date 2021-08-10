Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Try the clean makeup brand Ilia Beauty with their 15% off Sitewide Sale. Perfect your baking recipes with the Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer. And upgrade your linens with the 6-Piece Bibb Linen Cotton Towel Set.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: stardew valley (Switch)



Alright, everyone is in trouble. Every time I log in to Twitter in 2021, I find a dozen new Twitter discourses, all varying in size and importance. It started with things like Bean Dad where I logged in one day and said “oh, who cares.” Then it proceeded to be the main new story on everyone’s mind for a full day. That happens every single day now. I’m going to need everyone to chill out right now, because we are NOT continuing the year like this. If you need something calming to distract your drama-hungry brain, Stardew Valley is currently on sale at Target. You can grab a Nintendo Switch digital code for only $10. The peaceful farming game just released a huge new update, so it’s a perfect time for you to play it while you sit in internet time-out. And no, I will not tell you how to play. You must figure it out for yourself. This is a teaching moment.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: dash delish compact stand mixer

Do you like to cook? Do you like to bake? Do you like to use a spoon to try and fold all of the ingredients into your cake mixes so you’re left with a sore arm after stirring for what feels like an eternity? Go ahead and buy this Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer, just $45 at Amazon right now, which is $35 down from its usual price. You’ve earned it. This mixer is compact, less then 5 lbs., and its adorable retro design will fit into any kitchen design motif. Plus, it’s great for mixing, making creams, beating together ingredients, whipping, and just about everything in between. Let this mixer do the work and save the physical labor for where it counts — doing everything else in a mad dash while you mix to get dinner out in a semi-timely fashion. Folks are hungry and they’re tired of you trying to get all the lumps out of the gravy with your own puny arm strength. I’m talking about myself, here.



This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#3: turtle battle buds gaming headset



I’ve broken so many of the stock headsets the come with the Xbox dating back to the early 360 days. They would either snap at the base or the foam covering the earpiece would start to pick apart. It took me way too long to just stop buying the standard set over and over to get something better. This low profile in-ear gaming headset from Turtle Beach is way more comfortable and just a much better option. Chuck that stock set in the trash and spend $18 on this pair. That’s $12 cheaper then they usually go for and are now $7 cheaper then the stock headset so there really is no excuse.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#4: revolution touchscreen toaster

Take all the guesswork out of trying to get the perfectly toasted items every time you use this. Revolution Cooking’s Touchscreen Toaster is making the rounds on TikTok as the premier toaster. If you’ve got a couple hundred to spare and burnt toast is the bane of your morning existence, this is for you. It’s also 20% off right now.

This toaster uses something called InstaGLO technology which gets your breakfast goodies warmer 35% faster. Less waiting time means you get your food quickly, but also this prevents double toasting because they come out perfect each time. When toasting, you want a crunchy outside and soft, warm inside; InstaGLO can do that. They pop out just as you wish. By searing the items they hold more moisture, where a regular toaster would strip that out. This toaster also looks slick in this stainless steel design and will fit right in with anything on your countertop. Easy to operate, anyone in the family can use it. The display is sharp and simple to read. With sixty-plus combos, you’ll get impeccable flavor and toastiness not matter if it’s a waffle, English muffin, or a thick bagel. If you’re still looking for Father’s Day gift, this is a great purchase as it’s one of the most requested items on wish lists.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: marvel black widow gaming chair

Scarlett Johansson finally got her long overdue solo Black Widow movie this year and, due to a breach of contract, is now taking on the Mouse himself. You can cheer on Johansson in her lawsuit if you please from the comfort of a Black Widow themed gaming chair. Available in either black or white, the chair is equipped with a neck and lumbar pillow for maximum comfort while you game, watch Marvel movies, or browse Twitter to see what’s the latest news in this lawsuit against Disney. Pre-orders for the chair are $50 cheaper than what they will list for once released which should be in late October of this year.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: bibb linen cotton towel set



Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 76% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in eight different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in Aqua, Coral, White, Grey, Ivory, or Linen.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: ella paradis summer sale

Summer lovin’ can have you a blast, or something like that. If you’re in the market to upgrade your bedside goodies, Ella Paradis’ huge summer sale has a ton of their bestsellers up to 85% off. These are a few of their featured favorites.

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Better Love’s best-selling Battery Operated Boyfriend is the lowest it’s been in ages at just $45. This pint-sized B.O.B. has seven vibe patterns at three different speeds. This is an amazing starter toy if you’re a bit intimidated.

This G-Spot Vibrator is $54 and worth every penny. This is another great starter vibrator if you’ve been shy to try a vibe out. You find it isn’t for you; at least you made a go, and you didn’t break the bank. It’s got all the standard features you’d want: holds a great charge, waterproof, soft, flexible, ribbed, and all with 10-speed modes if you’re looking for a solo friend that’s affordable, simple, and effective, you’ve just hit the spot.

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Ilia Beauty sitewide sale

The fine folks at Ilia Beauty want to give a little summer treat to their friends and family with 15% off their entire site. Use the code MME15 at check out for your discount.

This is a great time to try Ilia’s True Skin Foundation and what the company is known for. Pretty much all their skin serums ($44) have been raved about by beauty gurus. I’ve heard great things about the lipsticks ($24) in the company’s catalog too. Personally, I’m a big fan of the Multi-Stick ($29) for lips and cheeks. Sales like this are an awesome opportunity to try a product or a company you’ve had on your list.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Space Jam (1996) 4K Blu-Ray steelbook

Out of curiosity, I had taken the dive to watch the new Space Jam and... yeesh. I don’t know what I was expecting, but the movie makes some really strange choices. Like, Bugs Bunny doesn’t even show up until nearly a half hour into the movie. I thought maybe I was jaded and biased in my old age. I decided to go back and watch 1996's original for the first time in at least 10 years to see if it holds up. And I’m happy to say it still slaps. The jokes hit harder than the new one, the story and structure are paced better, the rival team is actually present throughout the movie, and I can actually see what happening in the nonsensical basketball game. If you want to relieve your childhood in stunning 4K, you can get the SteelBook Blu-ray from Best Buy for only $25.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#10: bitcoin IRA

Backed by companies like Tesla, Square, and Visa, cryptocurrency has no doubt made its way into the mainstream. So, of course, it should come as no surprise that you can now invest in virtual money using your retirement accounts. Whether you’re looking to rollover your existing IRA or 401(k), Bitcoin IRA allows you to self-trade within your accounts at any time, 7 days a week. In addition to Bitcoin, you can also bring other forms of currency such as Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar Lumens, Zcash, and even physical gold into the fold.



It’s not as complicated as it sounds either. An intuitive user interface provides a seamless investment experience, making it easier than ever to exchange analog cash for the currency of the future. For your safety, it’s SSL-secured and powered by BitGo, which employs the top-notch P2SH and BIP32 standards to protect your funds as well as your identity. All of your digital assets will be stored offline, too, in the Bitgo Trust cold storage accounts.

Signing up for Bitcoin IRA is free, and better yet, when you do so you can earn up to 6% interest by doing nothing other than keeping money in your account. For a limited time, you’ll also get a free eBook teaching you the basics of what it takes to successfully invest in cryptocurrency in a tax-advantaged retirement account.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

