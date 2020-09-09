The 10 Best Deals of September 9, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s September 9, and you know what that means. Time to break you out of that hump day slump with our latest 10 best deals of the day post. We’ve got deals on deals on DEALS. Rather than have you all scrolling for days with another one of our Long Ass Posts (LAPs), we’ve condensed our Wednesday deals into one easily readable list. This way, we cover your money-saving needs without straining your eyes and inducing an unnecessary purchase of blue light glasses.

So, take a step away from your makeshift quarantine home office, and cruise our selection of today’s best deals. However, if you’re looking to kill some time in between Zoom calls, you might as well check out our Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Aukey’s 1080p Webcam

Aukey 1080p Webcam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a 20% off coupon at Amazon, the total plummets even further to $40. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: niosh cdc-approved n95 masks

25% off N95 Masks KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#3: TCL SmarT TVs (40" AND 75")

If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s time to take notice. This manufacturer really stepped its TV game up in recent years. Its panels seem to be sourced from quality vendors, they have all the latest smart features, and most importantly, they’re cheap as all hell. Take this 40-incher, for instance, which comes in at only $180. Granted, you’re only getting 1080p resolution for that money, but that’s more than enough pixels for this size. This one sports Android TV for its smart platform, which means you get access to thousands of apps and games at Google Play, plus Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in.



Now, if your cup runneth over, you should also check out this 75" 4K QLED, which is normally $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking $800 off the price. With a mini LED backlight and a quantum dot layer sandwiching the display panel, this TV achieves some of the best color and sharpness you’ll get out of LCD-based tech. Its smart platform is based on Roku with all the video apps you can ask for, and it has smart voice functionality with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on board, accessible with the included voice remote.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: Control (Xbox one)

Control (Xbox One) Screenshot : 505 Games

If you’re on Xbox One and you’ve yet to play Control, head on over to Amazon or Walmart and get your copy: It’s only $20 right now. If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title.



You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey and Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: Recent Hit Films on DVD and Blu-Ray

Going to the movies is honestly something I missed so badly. I went at least once a week and often by myself. It was an excuse to just tune out for an hour or two and I didn’t even care what it was. I’m bummed I missed Queen & Slim in the theater but now I can watch it in the comfort of my own home with my dog for just $10.

There are twelve titles to choose from in this Gold Box deal from Amazon and they’re all pretty good. Well, some are very good and others are ok. I was lucky enough to see about half of these in the theater before everything shut down. But the price on these DVDs is great so I’d say grab two or three and take a whole self-care day of lazy movie watching. I guarantee your snacks are better and even if you grab three it’s is still cheaper than actually making it a night out at the movies.

I’m recommending Emma for the literary nerds, completely charming and gorgeous to look at. It’s a beautiful entry into the Jane Austen catalog of adoptive works. 1917 is a breathtaking film. Brilliantly shot and the acting and action are perfection. This is a sure-fire win with history/war buffs. I was pleasantly surprised at the interesting take on this version of The Invisible Man. It leans very much into the sci-fi origins of its predecessors but keeps it fresh and modern. I don’t know if I’d watch this one alone if you’re not super fond of thrillers, but overall it’s a great movie.

Prefer the Blu-rays? Amazon’s got those too, albeit for a slightly pricier $12 apiece. Prime members enjoy free shipping on each title.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only take $250 off the Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Best Buy.

This Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

This item ships for free from Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Eufy’s smart doorbell



Eufy Smart Doorbell DOORBELL99 Graphic : The Inventory

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $50 on this Eufy Smart Doorbell. All you need to do is clip the coupon with the promo code DOORBELL99 see the discount appear at checkout.



Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.

Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

There’s free 1-day shipping for Prime members.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: TeamGroup 1tb SSD



TeamGroup 1TB SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We’re starting to see 1TB solid state drives dip down to $70 on a fairly regular basis, and while this deal on a 2.5" TeamGroup SATA drive doesn’t quite get there, $75 is still a bargain for speedy storage. Add it to any desktop PC or laptop and watch as your operating system flies. Read speeds can get up to 530 megabytes per second, which is no longer the top mark in flash storage, but it’s loads faster than any mechanical drive you may still be clinging to.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#9: Dragon ball super manga



Advertisement

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. Not only have I read the entirety of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but I’ve also delved into some deep cuts like Sand Land, Cowa!, and Dr. Slump. In fact, my affinity for Dragon Quest, particularly Sentinels of the Starry Skies is largely due to the character designs, handcrafted by Toriyama himself. And while I’ve been enjoying the Dragon Ball Super anime with my fiancée as of late, I can’t help but wish I was enjoying it in manga form, so I could skip past all the fluff and get to what’s really important: the jokes, drama, and basic plot points, no extensive fight sequences required.

Whereas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z started as manga series (both are part of the same series called Dragon Ball in Japan), Dragon Ball Super was adapted into the format AFTER the anime. Both feature contributions from Toriyama, but only the manga was written and drawn by him. A few of the issues are marked down on Amazon including the first volume, which you can order for $8 or get instant access for $6 on Kindle and ComiXology. Volumes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are also on sale for various prices, albeit all below retail. Peruse the whole selection and pick out the ones you haven’t read or start from the beginning.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Keruig K-Classic K50 Coffee Maker



Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 50% on this today only.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle, there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you’ll need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

