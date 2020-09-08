The 10 Best Deals of September 8, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s September 8 and you know what that means. Time to bring back our old friend, the 10 best deals of the day post. You think you saw the last of me, huh? Well, buddy, no offense but you’re mistaken. The last time we ran a 10 best deals of the day post was back in early May. Since then, it’s been nothing but Long Ass Posts (LAPs), like this one. But we’ve heard your cries for help while browsing our daily deals. Sometimes it’s too overwhelming, too overpopulated with pure, unadulterated Content™.



Put your shoes on the sofa, say, “fr*ck the man,” and save money without scrolling for a thousand years. Still, if you’ve got nothing better to do, you might otherwise miss out on that one thing you’ve always wanted to buy but couldn’t justify on a budget in Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs. You can also get the Echo Dot on its own for $40.



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

#2: Gooloo’s 4000A Jump Starter

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 9PE2OWT7 + Clip coupon Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 2ZHLDVZO.

While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

#3: Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.



#4: Apple watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 Graphic : The Inventory

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.



#5: 4-Pack of Germ-X

4-Pack Germ-x Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking to stock up on hand sanitizer before the fall comes, you should give Germ-X a try. Only $18, you’ll get a four-pack that you’ll be able to use now and later. Keep those hands clean!

#6: 8-Quart Instant pot

Instant Pot (8-Quart) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Make cooking 10 times easier with an 8-quart Instant Pot. It’s only $100, which is $40 off the original list price. It has 48 customizable presets for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.

#7: Mophie Powerstation

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in three color options you’ll get up to twenty-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-A and USB-C ports. You and your pal can juice up your phones or if you need to recharge and tablet or wireless headphones all can be done at the same time. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

#8: Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. Amazon has copies down to $35 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

#9: Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently 26% off.



If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a hands-free caller. Expect about 65 hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quickly with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

#10: Baby yoda electronic plush

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy | $25 | Entertainment Earth



Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.

He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

