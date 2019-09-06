Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 anker projectors

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s Capsule and Prizm lines are some of the most affordable ways to get a projector into your home theater, and today’s Gold Box made them even cheaper.



Choose from three models, the Nebula Capsule (1st and 2nd generation) and the Prizm II. Here’s what Shep found in his time testing the portable Capsules:

Whether you owned the original Capsule, or are buying your first portable projector, the Capsule II’s picture quality impresses. Its resolution has been bumped to 720p from the original’s 480p, bit more importantly, it boasts a bulb that’s twice as bright. As a result, the image looks fantastic in a dark room, and is actually pretty usable even with the lights on, assuming the Capsule isn’t positioned too far from the wall.

Alternatively, the non-portable Nebula Prizm II impressed me with its overall build quality and value. For $172, this is dollar-per-dollar one of the best projectors you can own right now.

But if you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a terrific one to consider with a competitive price to boot. It’s notably cheaper than other comparable 1080p models, and prettier, too.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box which means these prices will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So give these projectors an honest look, and if you go with either of the Capsule models, add the discounted tripod to your cart.

#2 smart sprinklers

Photo: Amazon

Rachio brought home sprinkler systems into the smartphone age, and their 8-zone system is on sale for the best price ever today.



These irrigation controllers can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather, and if you want to keep tabs on it, its iOS and Android app will show you how much water you’re using (and saving), and allow you to make any adjustments necessary, no matter where you are in the world. They even work with Alexa, so you can water your lawn with nothing but your voice.

All of these smarts mean that the IRO can save you over 50% on your outdoor water use, so it should pay for itself over time. It’s also EPA WaterSense Certified, meaning your local water company might offer you a rebate for purchasing it.

#3 ni no kuni

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most anticipated ports heading to the Nintendo Switch is Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and right now, you can save $8 if you pre-order. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

#4 multi-cat feeder

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your cat’s feeding bowl has seen better days, it is time to replace it. What better time than when this Catit Multi-Cat Feeder is only $3 on Amazon? The outer rim has plenty of space for food for more than one cat. If your cat doesn’t like their wet food to touch their dry food, not a problem, you can keep things separate. There’s even some added storage in this feeder, so you can put their next meal underneath their current one.



#5 128gb microsd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Got yourself a Switch Lite preordered? A new phone or tablet? A GoPro? Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest you can buy, and the 128GB model has never been cheaper than it is right now. I’ve had this exact card in my Switch for about 18 months now, and it’s been great.



#6 adjustable weights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gym memberships are expensive, and full weight racks take up way too much space, but Powerblock’s adjustable weight solutions are like a full rack of weights that you can easily keep in your closet (or, ideally, somewhere you’ll actually see it so you don’t get lazy).



Today only at Woot, you can get two 2.5-50 pound dumbbells (adjustable in 2.5 pound increments) for $240, or an adjustable 20 pound kettlebell for $55. Just spare a thought for your delivery driver.

#7 USB-C Hub

Chances are, most of your accessories don’t have a USB-C connector, so get a discounted hub from Totu, now on sale in today’s Gold Box. This model offers 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB-C charging port, 1 HDMI port, 1 MicroSD card slot, 1 SD card slot, 1 USB 2.0 and 2 USB 3.0 ports.



This usually sells between $10-20 more. Just be sure to plug in before this one-day deal loses power.



#8 TCL 75" TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So, you want a big TV. Actually, scratch that. You want a TV that’s too big. A TV that fills your peripheral vision. A TV that will ensure that you never have to schlep to a friend’s house to watch a game, because everyone will want to come to you.



What you want is a 75" TV, which might not sound that much bigger than a standard 55" TV, but is actually about 86" larger. This one from TCL is only $800 on Amazon right now, which is roughly on par with the cheapest 4K TVs of this size that we’ve seen, but with the added benefits of Roku software and HDR10 support. It’s not a high-end set, but it’s good enough for most everyone.

#9 all-clad pans

Photo: Macy’s

All-Clad cookware doesn’t often come cheap, but today you don’t need to break the bank to get two new pans. During this Macy’s Special Savings sale, you can get the All-Clad Hard Anodized Pan Set for $28 when you use promo code HOUR48. You can fry, sear, and cook your heart out with these 8" and 10" pans.



Just a heads up, while this pan drops down to $28 with the promo code, you’ll need to spend $48 to get free shipping, or else shipping is $10.99.

#10 j. Crew at Nordstrom Rack

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now’s the time to stock up on solid basics for your whole crew, because J.Crew styles for men and women, plus handbags and accessories, are on sale at Nordstrom Rack for as low as $20. That’s quite a steal for quality cardigans, button ups, tees, jeans, and more. Just be sure to snag the stuff you want before these deals disappear in two days.

