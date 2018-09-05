Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: PC Accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For one day only, Amazon’s running a wide-ranging sale on PC accessories and storage devices, from a variety of name brand manufacturers.



Advertisement

Options include a 256GB microSD card for $63, a $19 range extender, TP-Link’s Deco mesh router system for $120 (two routers) or $160 (three), and even a 4TB hard drive for $80, or an 8TB option for $140. Those and some of our other favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

#2: Car Accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For many of us, the first sign of car trouble means a trip to the mechanic. For everyone else, there’s this one-day Home Depot sale. A ton of gear and accessories for your garage are included, ranging from a $24 creeper and seat to an $80 floor jack to the pièce de résistance, a 2-post portable lift for $1,649, or $250 less than usual.

Just remember, all of these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

#3: Portable projector

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule gets all the hype, but the new Mars Lite portable projector offers triple the brightness and a sharper, 720p picture for basically the same price with our exclusive KJMARSLT promo code.



That’s not to say it’s not without its downsides compared to the Capsule. Notably, the Mars Lite doesn’t have its own Android OS, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming device to the HDMI port, or play files off a USB hard drive or flash drive. Its battery isn’t quite as long-lasting either, but three hours should be plenty for watching an outdoor movie.

Advertisement

But if you can live with those shortcomings for a brighter, sharper picture, this is a fantastic deal, because we all know that every movie and sporting event is more enjoyable when you watch it outdoors.

#4: Dual Pouch Underwear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.



#5: AmazonBasics Blowout

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

Advertisement

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

#6: Ratchet Belts

Photo: Amazon

We all have times where our waistline perfectly bisects two holes on our belt. It’s a first world problem, sure, but it’s annoying! But it doesn’t have to be this way. SlideBelts’ uber-popular canvas ratchet belts are marked down to $27 in today’s Gold Box. That’s an all-time low, and $9-$15 less than usual, so you won’t have to tighten your belt to afford one.

#7: Smart Bulbs

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

#8: Qi Pad

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code LAQ4FU22, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.

#9: Infrared Grill

Photo: Amazon

Philips’ indoor grill isn’t the Foreman grill you’re probably picturing. Rather than heating the grill plate directly, the Philips uses two infrared burners on the bottom to direct heat upwards at a constant 446 degrees, which is far hotter than most electric grills, and perfect for searing meat.



Advertisement

Today’s $220 deal is about $50 less than usual, and an all-time low. And no, that’s still not exactly cheap, but if you live in an apartment and can’t use a real grill outdoors, this is the closest indoor facsimile you’re going to find. In fact, I’d go so far as to call this deal...sizzling.

I’ll see myself out.

#10: home Security Camera

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $37 with code TU7S58Y9.

Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

$37YI Cloud Home Camera, 1080P HD Wireless IP Security Camera Pan/Tilt/Zoom Indoor Surveillance System with Night Vision, Motion Detection and Baby Crying Detection, Remote Monitor with iOS, Android AppFrom amazonUse code TU7S58Y9659 purchased by readersGizmodo Media Group may get a commissionBuy now