We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 netgear

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a huge collection of Netgear networking products, including everything from routers to powerline adapters.



The star of the show here is probably the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XRM570 WiFi Router and Mesh WiFi System for $320, down from its usual $400, but head over to Amazon’s main deal page to find deals on Netgear’ Orbi mesh networking products, powerline adapters, modems, and more.

#2 separatec underwear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Several styles and fabric options are on sale now for about 15% off their normal prices. I have several pairs of the bamboo rayons ($25 for three, down from $30), which are great for working out, but I bet those micro modals ($28, down from $33) are soft.

#3 Bluetooth transmitter

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $20 (with promo code T6ZHRSWI), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

#4 patio furniture

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-Labor Day second summer is a great time to buy patio stuff. It’s cheaper than it was at the beginning of the summer, but you still have time to use it before it gets too cold out.



Today on Amazon, several patio chairs, fire pits, and umbrellas are on sale in a Gold Box, in addition to a few electric lawn tools and smart irrigation controllers. It’s a random grab-bag, but if you have a lawn or a patio, chances are, it’s got some stuff you could use.

A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon for the complete sale.

#5 thermacell mosquito repeller

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitoes are out to ruin your life. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. Three colors are about $6 off right now.



#6 skyn undereye patches

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dark circles and under-eye puffiness are never a good look, so if you’re eye area isn’t quite at it’s best, slap on a pair of these Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. These cooling transdermal gel patches infuse the skin with Icelandic glacial waters and concentrated doses of firming ingredients to de-puff, tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while peptides and botanicals improve blood flow and reduce puffiness and advanced antioxidants help prevent future damage. Today only, a pack of 8 pairs is just $16 at Ulta—that’s half off their usual price. So buy now, and let the eyes have it.



#7 jachs henleys

Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft Henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



#8 nfl fanatics

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with this NFL Gear Sale at Fanatics, happening today only (though really, it says things are 60% off, it seems most items are only around 20% off—still a discount, but not an earth-shattering one). So start football season early, and be sure to use promo code 24SHIP to score free shipping on orders of $24 or more.



#9 felix gray

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably not going to stop staring at screens anytime soon, so you might as well get some blue light-blocking glasses already. Give your strained eyes some relief and shop Felix Gray’s Surprise Sale. The blue light-filtering brand is taking 15% off a selection of their stylish frames, including their regular optical line, color-enhancing sunglasses, and sleep glasses, with promo code MUSTHAVE. (Side note: I tried the sleep glasses and felt drowsy AF.) This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale only lasts through next Thursday, though, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later.



#10 nature’s miracle odor remover

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We love our pets, but they can be messy as hell. Accidents happen. Don’t freak out, because you can get that nasty pee stain out of your couch and the lingering smell will kick it too. You just need a bottle of Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Pour. The enzymatic formula is tough on a variety of odors and strains, from urine, feces, drool, and more.



Right now, the 16 oz. is only $1 on Amazon, though be warned, it is expected to ship in one to three weeks. When you add this stain and odor remover to your shopping cart, $1.31 will automatically be taken off your total, giving you to glorious $1 price tag.