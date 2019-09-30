Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 cyberpower gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Take your outlet game to a whole new level with today’s CyberPower Gold Box. Right now, a swiveling surge protector, an on-the-wall power strip, and an UPS system are all down to low prices.



The star of the show is the swiveling surge protector. Since it lets you plug in on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against it. (Yay, no bended cables.) Better still, it has two USB ports. And right now, it’s just $10. That’s a bargain, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Less exciting is this wall tap. It’s hard to justify when the surge protector is just $1 more expensive and offers so much more.

And if you’ve ever suffered a power outage and lost all your work, you’ll understand why you should pick up this UPS battery backup system. This $100 device will keep your gadgets running even when there’s an outage which is super helpful for use with desktops. It’s a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a helluva steal for what it gives.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. So pick up that swiveling surge protector before the lights of out on this sale.

#2 first alert

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.



Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up a new one. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.

#3 vizio soundbar

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, a refurbished VIZIO 36" 5.1 sound bar system will cost you just $115 on Woot. Selling for about $200 new, this bundle includes the main soundbar unit, two satellites, and a sub to immerse you in sound. This particular unit also offers Chromecast audio support, which is a nice bonus, plus DTS Virtual:X for simulating Atmos-like overhead sound.



For comparison’s sake, this same refurb is selling for $50 more on Amazon. Just make sure to act quickly because this deal goes away by the end of the day, and may sell out before then.

#4 samsung 8k tvs

Photo: Whitson Gordon

Samsung’s 8K QLED TVs were overkill at their original prices, and if we’re being honest, they’re still overkill now. But they’re a lot cheaper than they were at launch, and several sizes are down to new all-time low prices.



The 55" is on sale for $2,198 (an all-time low by $300, also at Walmart), the 65" is down to $2,998 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), the 75" is down to $4,498 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), and the room-spanning 82" is down to $5,998 (an all-time low by $1,000, also at Walmart).

Needless to say, there’s not a ton of 8K content out in the world just yet—though Samsung’s upscaling engine will make 4K and HD content look better on the 8K display than they’d look on a 4K TV—but that doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t consider an 8K TV just yet. Here’s what our Whitson Gordon had to say:

None of that’s to say the Q900 isn’t a great TV—it still blew me away in most respects. But I can’t say I’d recommend buying it yet unless you 1) have a ton of disposable income, 2) want to future-proof your home theater as much as possible, and 3) need a new TV now and don’t want to upgrade in another few years when 8K sets drop in price. If that sounds like you, go for it—you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Plus, I would add...the PS5 is going to support 8K, and could come out next year.

Beyond the resolution, these are fantastic TVs for reasons you can read about here, and you’d surely be happy with them for years to come.

#5 twin peaks

Photo: Amazon

Twin Peaks is getting a definitive Blu-ray collector’s edition in December, and you can preorder it now for the lowest price Amazon’s listed yet.



CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return.

Only 25,000 of these sets will ever be sold, and nearly 1,000 of you already bought them from this AV Club article, so we’re getting down to the wire here. $133 is a few bucks less than it’s been going for, and if it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price.

#6 vince camuto

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince Camuto Men’s and Women’s Clothing and Shoes Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto is known for making sleek yet affordable styles, but today, Nordstrom Rack is bringing down the prices even further via a men’s and women’s clothing and shoe flash sales. Stock up on suits, dresses, boots, and more, and feel good knowing you look great and didn’t break the bank.

#7 automatic pet feeder

Photo: Best Choice Products

Automatic pet feeders can be a great addition to your pet’s daily routine. If your dog or cat overeats, it can help you cut down on how much food they have available to them during the day. Or, if you’re running late, you can use an app to feed your pet once you get to work.



You can connect to the Smart Automatic Pet Feeder from your smartphone. You can access the wide-angle camera in order to get a 130-degree view of your pet, plus you can record video and snap photos. You can schedule up to four meals a day, in case you’ll be out of the house for longer than usual. The feeder also has a two-way microphone, so you can let your dog or cat know how much you love them when it is feeding time. Right now, get the feeder for $90 using the promo code KINJAPETS.

#8 jachs henleys & crewnecks

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If we start buying clothes for fall, maybe the weather will start to consistently feel like Halloween is approaching. Right now, you can prep for cooler weather by restocking your closet with Jachs clothing. You can mix and match fleece crewnecks and hooded henleys to get two for $46 at Jachs. Just use promo code CZY at checkout.



#9 screwdriver bits

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you bought a set of screwdriver bits years ago, and have proceeded to lose them one by one to the point that you’re now using flat heads to turn Philips head screws, do yourself a favor and grab this DEWALT 31-piece kit for just $9. That’s down from the usual $15-$16, and it even includes a magnetic bit holder that’ll let you use them with a drill.



#10 nike

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Nike Sale | Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,700 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through October 5, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.

