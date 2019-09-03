Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 gamer days

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box Intel Gamer Days Deals has a wide selection of gaming gear to choose from, many of which are down to their lowest prices ever. Stuff like Thermaltake components, Razer peripherals and gaming laptops and monitors.



The Razer BlackWidow Elite and Orbweaver Chroma are especially great—both are down to their lowest prices ever.

And the same is true about the RGB lighting-equipped Thermaltake power supply and cooling system.

But for my money, the best deal is the Lenovo Ideapad L350 Gaming Laptop. Usually selling for about $800, it’s down to just $600 today. But just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day or until sold out, so make sure to check out the main page for all of your options.

#2 anker powerport atom

Photo: Amazon

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s $22 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but is a solid $8 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen on the year’s most noteworthy piece of charging paraphernalia.

#3 tcl roku tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No, it’s not that TCL TV—you know, the one with every feature under the sun—but this TCL 4-series is a solid mid-range performer. For just $270 (after a $30 discount at checkout), you get a 55" 4K panel with HDR10 support, plus Roku software built right in. Needless to say, that’s the best price ever.



#4 rosetta stone

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $220, but today only, it’s down to $159.



Choose from English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a pro—-and that’s worth the price alone.

#5 woot apple sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As they’re wont to do from time to time, Woot’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Apple gear today, and the prices are pretty terrific.



Inside, you’ll find 2017 iPad Pros (64GB only, unfortunately) for $400 (10.5") and $530 (12.9"), both of which are Apple-refurbished, and come with a standard Apple warranty. New iPads are expected to come out soon, and these are already a couple of generations old, but the prices are terrific.

You can also save big on 2017 (the most recent and, sadly, final iteration) 12" MacBook. 256GB versions are available both with ($870) and without ($760) Apple warranties, and the 512GB version with a faster processor is also on sale for $950. For my money, that’s the route I’d go: the faster processor really does make a difference with this machine.

#6 menlo club

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

#7 balance ball chair

Image: Amazon

The best way to bounce back from a bad desk chair? Get this Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair for just $63. Available in nine colors, this seat is good for your posture, ease any discomfort you might experience after sitting for long periods of time, and make you feel more alert and energized. Just don’t sit on this deal for too long; the price will likely go up soon.



#8 nordstrom summer sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the Summer Sale, which is going on now through September 8. Over 13,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.



#9 no Man’s sky

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $20 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen.



#10 into The Spider-Verse

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Get your web slingers ready, because you’re going to want to get this Spider-Man deal before it skitters away. Right now, you can buy a digital copy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for only $4 on Amazon Prime Video, which is ~75% off the usual price. That’s a steal for a movie that has been praised as one of the best Marvel films and won an Oscar.

