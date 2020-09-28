The 10 Best Deals of September 28, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s Monday, September 28. The weekend is long gone; the pandemic is still raging, and if you have a pulse, there’s a good chance you’ve paid more in federal taxes than Donald Trump. In response, we at Kinja Deals are here to help you save as much of your taxable income as possible! Grab a free bag of Atlas Coffee. Reminisce about your pre-quarantine life via the virtual world by ordering a new Nintendo Switch Lite. And rest your troubles on a fresh accent pillow from Wayfair.

If you’re still looking for more material ways to alleviate your 2020 fatigue, check out Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Atlas Coffee Club

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day is Tuesday, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

#2: LG 8K smart tv

LG 75" 8K TV ASL250 Graphic : The Inventory

You don’t have to drop a huge stack of cash to get a decent TV, and you probably shouldn’t when there are plenty of affordable options that offer great picture quality. That said, if you absolutely must have the latest and greatest specs, and you’re lucky enough to not worry too much about money, you can save a few hundred bucks on an 8K TV from LG right now. This 75" 8K TV is 46% off right now, bringing the price down to $2,149 using the promo code ASL250. That’s still a lot of money for a TV, and unless you absolutely need the best picture quality, you really could find a great TV for much less, but if you must hit that buy button, at least do so while you can save a little bit of money.

#3: Nintendo Switch Lite

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock on Amazon in both Yellow and Coral variants for the retail price of $200, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.

The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

#4: Wayfair accent pillows

Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale Image : Wayfair

One of the easiest ways to redecorate or spruce up a room is an accent pillow. It’s also relatively inexpensive which is a huge plus when wanting to revamp your home. For the next two days comb through more than 450 accent pillows at Wayfair and find the perfect one or three to breathe new life into a dull space.

This is also a great time to bulk up your holiday pillow collection if you’re one of those enthusiastic people who start decorating November 1. Here are a few of Wayfair’s top sellers if you need some inspiration and are unsure of the new motif you’d like to go for.

A fan favorite for customers are these Mccullough Square Cotton Pillows ($18). They come in eight different colors so you’re sure to find one that matches your abode. There’s also something very Twin Peaks about these and now I know you can’t unsee it. You get the cover and the insert which means these are easy to clean.

These Kingman Cotton Throw Pillows ($22) are another crowd-pleaser at 62% off. They come in three colors, all cotton, and have a soft cozy vibe to them. While they are cotton just like the previous pillows these ones will need to be dry cleaned if you have an oopsie.

This Daysha Shag Cotton Throw Pillow ($24) takes me back. I had one just like this growing up except it was bright pink. This one is obviously a little more demur but no less fun. Take 54% off this peacock blue one and no worries because it is machine washable.

Free two-day shipping on these items.

#5: Succulents

Succulents (5-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You really love it when we find these plant deals and honestly, we do too. I’m very much a fan of succulents. As someone who can be forgetful when it comes to non-animal living things, succulents have made me feel like a competent plant momma. This five plant pack from Shop Succulents is 25% off, will do the same, and brighten any space big or small.

They ship from Amazon but are still hand-picked and fully rooted in two-inch pots from the plant experts. This pack is specifically for Haworthia succulents but they are no less hearty from the other options. They are simple to take care of and it’s easy to transfer to more decorative dwellings. It’s a painless way to bring life into a bedroom or kitchen. Shop Succulents guarantees each plant will arrive healthy and unblemished. If they get to you in any way less than satisfactory a full refund will be given or the plant(s) will be replaced.

These ship for free if you are a Prime member.

#6: fairywill Teeth whitening kit

Fairywill Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit DRZQFXN2 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 65% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit.

This kit has a 14-day treatment to return your chompers back to a pristine condition—or at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get 28 Delicate Whitening Strips. The delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day. Make sure to apply code DRZQFXN2 to get the kit for $8.

#7: Eufy Smart Touch lock

Advertisement

What if you can get into your space with the touch of a finger? Well, check out this Eufy Smart Touch Lock. It recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and will unlock your door in one second. You have four ways to unlock your door—with your finger, the Eufy security app via Bluetooth, the electronic keyboard, or actual physical key. The lock itself can withstand all types of weather, and does not connect through WiFi, which means your privacy is protected just as much as your house. Lastly, with the promo code PREPD15999, it’ll bring the price down to $160, which is about 20% off the list price.

#8: better love little devil bullet

Advertisement

As the bewitching month approaches what better way to usher in the spookiest time of year than with the Little Devil Bullet from Better Love. Our pals at Ella Paradis are giving it to you for practically nothing too. With the code, SPICY grab it now for just $18. That’s 60% off the original price.

This bullet vibe is as wicked as it is adorable. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

Free shipping on all orders.

#9: 3-ply disposable face masks

Individually Wrapped 3-Ply Disposable Masks (200-Pack) Graphic : The Inventory

I was out at brunch this weekend with a few friends and not once but twice someone in our group had a mask mishap. One friend had hers blow off the table while the over dropped his and it ripped. We were extremely lucky to be at our friend’s restaurant where they brought them new disposables masks because neither of them thought to pack an extra. Take 42% off this 200-Pack of Individually Wrapped 3-Ply Disposable Masks and never be in a bind again.

You’ll receive four boxes each with fifty individually wrapped masks, which is a dream so no excess on not carrying extra for you or a friend. Made from non-woven fabric on the outside, filter fabric in the middle, and soft tissue fabric that touches your face these are comfortable and non-scratchy. The adjustable aluminum nosepiece helps position it just so both for comfort and if you’re a glasses wearer. Obviously, these are for non-medical issues but they are certified by both the FDA and CE. This is a great box if you burn through these masks but also good to bring a few extra when you head out. Be that mom friend to make sure everyone is covered.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#10: bobsweep pethair robot vacuum

Advertisement

This is a 72% discount on the bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum today only! This is a great deal is you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. The PetHair Vision Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander covered floors and save $480 off its usual price too. They come in Rouge and Champagne (pictured above) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Free 2-day shipping on this item.

