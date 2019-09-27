The 10 Best Deals of September 27, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: COLD BREW MAKER

KitchenAid 38oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to its lowest price, thanks to today’s Gold Box. This 38oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $110, so this is a great time to buy.



For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 19 servings.

Just remember, this sale is for one-day only and it might sell out before then. So invest in this beautifully designed coffee maker and save cash in the long run.

#2: Yankee Candle

What’s up, it’s your favorite candle-obsessed Kinja Deals editor. Here to tell you that Yankee Candle has another deal. Right now, you can get $20 off a purchase of $45, $50 off $100, and $75 off $150 at Yankee Candle when you use promo code FALLDL19. Don’t wait for me to say more, go stock up on all the fall-scented candles you were already planning to buy.



#3: FRYE SALE

Men’s Women’s Handbags Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Fall weather is well on its way, and cooler temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Men’s and women’s shoes — including those classic Frye boots — are on sale, along with a lot of handbags. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



#4: KnIVES

If push came to shove, you could accomplish any kitchen task with just three knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re huge fans of Kyoku’s beautifully forged Damascus steel blades, and you can get a set with all three of those knives for $179 by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code KYOKUTQ9.



That’s down from the usual $260 for the set (which includes a knife block), or

#5

#6: CLARKS

Clarks are good, solid shoes, and good, solid shoes don’t usually come cheap. But right now, if you spend at least $125 on shoes at Clarks (that’s about two pairs of shoes), you’ll get 30% off your order. Of course, there are exclusions, so keep a sharp eye out, and use promo code AUTMN30 to step into some savings.



#7: BUFFY COMFORTER

$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code SAVE20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) This exclusive deal will last until the end of the month, so if you’ve been on the fence about swapping your comforter for something new, now’s the time. Nighty night!



#8: BEATSX

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $70 today on Woot.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

#9: SEAVEES

Seavees Hermosa Plimsoll Sneakers Graphic : Shep McAllister

Scoot over, Vans, Seavees makes the best skateboard shoes out there, and their versatile Hermosa Plimsoll is an absolute steal at $51.



The shoe’s linen upper is durable and breathable, and comes in four chambray color finishes (one of which is a little more expensive than the others), and the antique nickel eyelets add a high-end touch the everyday shoe. They ship free, and you can return them for free too if you don’t end up liking them (you’ll end up liking them).

#10: Original Penguin

72-Hour Flash Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

If your wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their 72-Hour Flash Sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 78% off, no promo code necessary. Prices start at just $5 for socks, so it’s a pretty great opportunity to score some classic new looks.