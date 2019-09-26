The 10 Best Deals of September 26, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: J.CREW FACTORY

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 60% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 40% off clearance when you use the promo code YAYFALL. The whole factory is currently stacked with fall-ready staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

#2: DYSON VACUUM

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Graphic : Shep McAllister

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum | $185 | Amazon

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $185 on Amazon, or about $90 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#3: CARRY-ON

You won’t see this carry-on on slick TV commercials depicting attractive 26 year olds traveling the world on a seemingly unlimited budget like another company’s suitcase which will remain nameless...but the AmazonBasics international carry-on spinner will get the job done for most travelers. It’s well reviewed, expandable, and down to an all-time low $44 on Amazon right now, in a variety of colors. That’s less than it costs to check a bag!



#4: PD BATTERY

Anker PowerCore 10000 Slim PD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker’s upcoming PowerCore 10000 Slim PD looks like one of the thinnest USB-C PD battery packs ever, and you can save 20% on your preorder with promo code MIDGREEN. We assume this will come in other colors eventually as well, but if you bought one of the new Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pros, this should be a dead ringer.



The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed, a Switch fast enough for handheld mode play, and even a small laptop in a pinch.

The same code will also save you 20% on this 6' USB-C to Lightning cable (also in Midnight Green), which will allow you to charge your phone at the fastest possible 18W speeds.

#5: Stranger Things

Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re anxiously awaiting season four of Stranger Things, you have quite a while before you’ll get any answers. But, you can resolve some Upside Down-related questions when you buy Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds for $3 on Kindle. It is the first official Stranger Things novel and acts as a prequel to the TV series. If you’ve ever had questions about Eleven’s mom, Terry Ives, now is your chance to get some insight.



#6: JOSEPH JOSEPH

Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

We all have a cabinet or drawer that is full of Tupperware that we’re ashamed of. Don’t worry, I am here to help you declutter your life. Grab a Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set while it is only $20 on Amazon. You can get this 10-piece nesting set (five containers and five lids) when you clip the $4.80 coupon.



#7: URBAN OUTFITTERS

Up to 50% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Get your kicks at Urban Outfitters’ shoe sale, happening now. Men’s and women’s styles are 20% off, and the brands all the cool guys and gals are wearing, including Nike, Adidas, Camper, Teva, Vans, Reebok, PUMA, and more (plus our favorite neon trainers), are included. So if you want to stock up on the most stylish sneakers, summer-y sandals, or booties for fall, step to it.



#8: Makeup Eraser

Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser from HauteLook. A full-size two-piece set in a couple color and print combinations is just $25 right now.



MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.

#9: Milwaukee Power Tools

50% Off Select Milwaukee Power Tools Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get up to 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can upgrade and get a Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (pictured above) for 51% off.



#10: HUE BULBS

Philips Hue White 3-Bulb Starter Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you’re more interested in Philips Hue’s automation features than being able to change the color or temperature of your bulbs, this is the starter kit for you. $55 gets you a hub and three white smart bulbs, and you can of course add up to 47 more lights to that same hub over time.



The hub by itself typically sells for about $50, so this is sort of like getting three smart bulbs for $5. The kit normally costs $80, and today’s deal is an all-time low.