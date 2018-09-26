Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Storage Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much storage, especially at these prices. A bunch of SanDisk, WD, and G-Technologies flash storage and hard drives are included in today’s sale, including the best price ever on a 400GB (!!) microSD card for an all-time low price. Needless to say, that could hold a lot of Nintendo Switch games.



Most people though should honestly opt for the 200GB for $35.

Need a ton of PC storage? This 8TB and 10TB USB-C external drive is included in the sale, as are 1TB and 2TB SSDs.

That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

#2: Logitech Gold Box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s playing the hits today. In addition to a PC storage sale, they’re also running a big Gold Box on Logitech peripherals.

Inside, you’ll find the MX Master Mouse, a mechanical keyboard, and a webcam that can automatically remove the background from your shot (Twitch streamers...hello). For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon.

#3: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

If you need something fun to occupy yourself for most of October while you wait for Red Dead II, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey looks like it could be that game. If you have Amazon Prime, you can preorder it now to get a $10 Amazon credit added to your account about a month after it ships.

It’s not nearly as lucrative as the old 20% Prime discount, but unlike that promotion, this one is valid on both the physical and digital versions, plus all the special editions.

#4: Dyson Ball

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, or about $75 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#5: L.L. Bean

Screenshot: L.L. Bean

We know Bean Boots are amazing in the snow, but you can start using them right now in the rain as well. Today only, Save 20% on a variety of L.L. Bean’s most popular boots, as well as select raincoats with promo code RAIN20. There are a ton of styles available, so there’s no reason why you can’t be fashionable when it’s gross out.

#6: Anker Surge Protector

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

#7: All-Clad

Photo: Amazon

All-Clad is best known for its tri-ply stainless steel pans, but they also make really good nonstick frying pans too. This set of two is down to $48 today, or $12 less than usual, and within $3 of the best price ever. The 8-inch and 10-inch skillets are nonstick, scratch resistant, and oven safe up to 500 degrees.



This package usually sells for $60, so get them while they’re still sizzling.

#8: Fortnite Switch Bundle

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There have been a few new Nintendo Switch bundles going up for preorder lately (including, most notably, a Super Smash-themed one), but the Fortnite bundle will be the first of them to ship (it comes out next Friday), and the first that doesn’t cost any extra.



For the standard $300 MSRP of the Switch, you’ll also get 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite (which is just enough to buy a season’s Battle Pass, with 50 bucks to spare), and the Double Helix DLC pack, which includes a unique outfit, back bling, glider and pickaxe.

#9: Coalatree Jacket

Preorder Coalatree Camper Hooded Jacket 2.0 | Kickstarter

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.

The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

#10: Bodum Pavina

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, insulate your hands from extreme temperatures, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $14 right now (after clipping the $5 coupon).

