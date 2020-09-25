The 10 Best Deals of September 25, 2020

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 25, and we’re celebrating September’s end with deals, on deals, on DEALS!

Advertisement

Kick back and listen to your favorite music with a new pair of Sony High Power Speakers. Upgrade your skincare routine with a bottle of Truly’s CBD Body Oil. And maybe even pair your new N95 mask with a reusable face shield.

If you’re still looking for more deals, check out Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Everyday Sunday Scaries Bundle

Everyday Scaries Bundle ESINV25 Image : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

Sunday scaries, everyone gets ‘em. You know the night before you have to go back to work, when you’re filled with anxiety with nowhere left to turn? I’ve found CBD helps, and what better way to enjoy the relaxing, non-psychoactive cannabinoid than in gummy form? If you want to be chill and look chill doing it, check out the Everyday Scaries bundle, now discounted 25% using the promo code ESINV25 (automatically applied at checkout). The brainchild of Sunday Scaries and surf company Everyday California, the bundle includes not only a 20-count bottle of gummies but a matching hat to go with it.

Beachgoers looking to continue radiating those summer 2020 vibes can sit at home drink hot cider, and pop a couple CBD gummies for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, as opposed to the normal kind spent nervously dreading that awful Monday morning adjusting to the workday routine. Instead of wasting an entire weekend moaning and groaning about what’s to come, join me and the thousands of other Sunday Scaries customers raving about their products. Trust me, this is a much higher caliber of CBD than your over-the-counter bodega stuff. Because, for one, it actually works and doesn’t give you diarrhea.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#2: Razer Mamba elite Gaming Mouse

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

To all my gaming friends, the Razer Mamba gaming mouse is $60, which is $30 off the original list price. With a design of nine programmable buttons, click buttons, and a scroll wheel, this mouse allows you to be as versatile as your gaming collection is. It also has a 16,000dpi optical sensor for precision tracking. What are you waiting for? Grab this and game away!

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Forza horizon 3

Buy Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One) FORZA3ENEBA Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

Don’t look now, but Microsoft is about to yank Forza Horizon 3 off its digital shelves. Although there’s a new one out and it’s available on Game Pass, Forza Horizon 3 is still worth spending time in. You’re dropped into a transformed Australian countryside where racers from all over gather to gain wins, respect, and most importantly, cash to add more rides to your garage. It’s only $7 right now at Eneba with promo code FORZA3ENEBA, and you’ll want to buy it quickly as today is the last day you’ll be able to add it to your collection. Once you have it, you’ll still be able to redownload it from Microsoft’s servers any time you want. Don’t forget that you’ll have the game on both Xbox One and PC with one swift purchase.

Advertisement

You’ll also want to grab the expansion pass ($10), which adds the Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels DLC to the mix. Blizzard Mountain shakes things up from the usual extremities of a sweltering Australian climate to chillier roads up the mountains, giving offroaders another challenge to tackle. Hot Wheels, meanwhile, brings a whole new perspective and adds iconic plastic toy cars to its massive list of hundreds, making Forza Horizon 3 a game that both sim- and arcade-oriented racers can enjoy.

Advertisement

I’ve since moved on to Forza Horizon 4 (also on Game Pass) and still spend a good deal of time in Forza 7, but Horizon 3 is still on my hard drive, and for good reason. It offers a unique blend of gameplay styles (train, boat, and plane races, anyone?) in a locale that’s criminally underexplored, and it does so in sheer graphical beauty. Add the nostalgic Hot Wheels DLC and everything else Playground Games has added to date, and boredom won’t befall you anytime soon.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: GE smart led light blubs

GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from GE. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $40. We love to see it.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: TRULY PRODUCTS at Ulta Beauty

25% Off Truly Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now at Ulta take 25% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among other CBD products. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

Advertisement

With the winter months fast approaching a good oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($32) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

Advertisement

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($19). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases if you’re already a little red and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Apple deals

Advertisement

If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that the company’s popular iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and AirPods don’t come cheap ... and sales can be sporadic. Luckily, we watch Apple bargains like a hawk here at The Inventory and Kinja Deals, always keeping an eye out for the best deals on across the Cupertino ecosystem. Scope out low prices on the Apple Watch and the iPads below.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Waterproof bluetooth speakers

Advertisement

My first Bluetooth speaker was the Jabra Solemate, and to this day, it remains my favorite. It had neither the best sound nor battery life available, but it was loud enough with decent audio quality, fairly priced, didn’t flinch at the sight of water, and my favorite part? It actually kinda looks like a shoe, thus Solemate. GENIUS! Anyway, I say that to say I like funky looking speakers, and you all definitely satiated me with your picks in this week’s Co-op. We asked for the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers money can buy. Ultimate Ears unsurprisingly took the crown with the most votes for its Megaboom 3, a cylindrical acoustic beast that delivers powerful 360-degree sound, 20-hour battery life, and a floatable design.



Advertisement

That one is $200, so if your wallet is crying at the mere sight of it, try the Anker Soundcore 2 instead. It sits on the other extreme of the price scale at just $40, and while not nearly as big, it still blares solid tunes.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: Sony’s high power speaker

Sony High Power XB72 Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for fuller more robust bass this is the sale for you. Sony’s High Power XB72 Speaker is just what you need to kick your sound system into high gear. If you’ve never had a speaker with a broad audio range, strap in. Take $150 off this speaker today only at Best Buy.

Another cool feature is it’s designed for either horizontal or vertical placement depending on preference and space. The built-in multicolored LED lights are gorgeous and really add some flare to this speaker. The lights can be controlled right from any smartphone too. There’s a built-in mic input so karaoke nights just got an upgrade. This speaker is easy to pair with Bluetooth and the Extra Bass button emphasizes even the deepest of grooves. Sony has built this with twenty presets to make even a party of one more entertaining and easy to recall your favorite with just one touch.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Reusable Face shields (10-Pack)

Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $19. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead, and it’s adjustable, so this can fit children and adults alike.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#10: Body boss gold box

BodyBoss Portable Home Gym 2.0 Image : BodyBoss

Advertisement

Decided to hold out on those gym days a little while longer? That doesn’t mean the workouts have to end. The BodyBoss 2.0 is a portable home gym platform that features bars and bands to give you the weight and resistance training you so heavily crave. Reviewers suggest this is a solid home workout option for beginners. Usually $200, Amazon is knocking $50 off the price for just one day and throwing in two extra bands for good measure, so give it a try if you don’t have a lot of space (or money) for traditional equipment. Most models ship by the first week of September.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.