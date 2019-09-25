Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 razer keyboard

The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $55 today, which is about $5 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. With this keyboard, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



Advertisement

For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.

#2 bosch drill

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s always a major buzzkill when you’re working on a DIY project, and you have to turn a screw in an awkward position where your drill can’t fit. This Bosch electric screwdriver kit won’t be able to reach every tough-to-reach screw, but with a right angle and an offset attachment included, it should be able to reach a lot more of them.



Advertisement

And don’t think that this is just an electric screwdriver either. Bosch’s 12V drills consistently punch above their weight, and you can definitely use the standard drilling attachment to punch holes through wood, metal, and according to some reviewers, even masonry.

Normally priced around $200, and rarely discounted, it’s down to just $117 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, today only.

#3 linksys gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you want to completely overhaul your home network, or add on to the one you already have, this Gold Box has something for you. Right now, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a solid collection of Linksys networking products, including their affordable Velop mesh system.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, don’t drop the $334 on the 3-pack of Velop routers. Instead, add both the 2-pack system and the wall plug unit. It’ll save you about $25 and the wall-plug style is super convenient.

Of course, if you’re just looking to replace your standard router, or extend your signal, you have options here, too. Check out the main page for all of the deals. These prices disappear at the end of the day, or until sold out (that’s been happening a lot lately) so act fast.

#4 gadget organizer

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code WCRVPE22), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.



Note: The code is only valid on the black and green color linked.

#5 kitchenaid

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

$260 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.



Advertisement

This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

You can also score a solid deal on a flex edge beater, which will really come in handy for scraping the sides of your bowl while you mix.

#6 converse

Select Sneakers | $25 | Converse | Promo code SEPTSALE

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A selection of high-tops and low-tops in various colors and patterns are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code SEPTSALE. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.



#7 backcountry

Image: Backcountry

Winter is well on its way, supposedly, and Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Right now, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



#8 govee led outdoor lights

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Just because summer is over that doesn’t mean you have to stop entertaining guests in your backyard. If you’re looking to spruce up your space, you can get Govee Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights for $10 off on Amazon. You can control the LED lights seven modes directly from your smartphone. The lights can really help you set the party mood, as they can sync to music, with two settings: dynamic and mild.



#9 car charger

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $5 today with code QCHR94PO. This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.



#10 philips sonicare

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you don’t remember when you bought your toothbrush, that probably means it is time to toss it in the garbage. Get yourself a nice new toothbrush and take ahold of your dental health. Right now, you can get $10 off a Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush when you clip the coupon on the page. You can even bring it on vacation with you, as it has a two-week lifespan between charges.

