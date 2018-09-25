Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER846) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

#2: Arcade1UP Cabinets

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been out of stock at Walmart for months, but are available to preorder once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home by mid-October.



#3: OLED TVs

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $2,000, and the 65" to $2,600 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" entry level model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

#4: Klymit

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more.



The Static V is the most popular model, and this price is within a few cents of an all-time low. There’s also a version that’s 22% lighter.

#5: Bonobos

Bonobos is currently taking an extra 40% off all sale items with code STEAL, so now’s the time to restock your wardrobe. There’s hundreds of items to choose from including flannels, denim, swimsuits, dress pants, chinos, sweaters, tees, and more. It’s basically everything they sell, and your size won’t last forever, so make your move.

#6: Diatomaceous Earth

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $18, a rare discount from its usual $20-$22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.

#7: Red Dead Bundle

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just over a month, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

#8: Strip Lights

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 2 meter model is just $29 today with promo code TCCDYAG5. This model has Wi-Fi built in (most inexpensive models use Bluetooth), meaning that you can control it with Alexa, Google Home, and even Siri, and can operate across the entire RGB spectrum, rather than a handful of preset colors.

#9: Bosch Drill

Even if you don’t do a ton of home improvement projects, everyone should own a good drill/driver, and today’s Gold Box deal fits the bill.



Despite being a 12V model, this Bosch drill/driver packs a punch, and carries a 4.6 star review average. And unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Normally priced at $129, Amazon’s marking the drill down to $100 today, and throwing in a bonus drill bit set (normally $20) for free. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sells out before the end of the day.

#10: USB-C Dongles

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale just for our readers today, so be sure to note the promo codes.