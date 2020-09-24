The 10 Best Deals of September 24, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 24, and we at Kinja Deals are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day to make your quarantine a little bit easier. Stan Dr. Anthony Faucci at a discounted price with a new KN95 mask. Prep for virtual trick-or-treating with a purchase of Halloween candy. And rest assured knowing the Eufy RoboVac 11S vacuum will pick up the slack on cleaning duties while you help your kids troubleshoot their Zoom classes.

#1: Wayfair way day

Up to 80% off Select Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Until the end of the day, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s deepest discounts of the year on a variety of home goods and furnishings. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade the sofa, redo the bathroom, or swap out bedroom decor this is the time. This Way Day sale takes up to 80% off select pieces. For a more comprehensive look at the best Way Day deals, see our full-blown roundup.



Today over 1,000 items will be on sale for a limited time. Most of Wayfair’s own Basics line is included. You’ll see sheets, plates, rugs, holiday decorations, and more. Like these 1800 Series sheets ($26) that come in 20 colors and are 100% microfiber. They’re also discounted by 48%.

Looking to add a nice accent chair to a bedroom or den? This AllModern Dusket velvet upholstered side chair ($235) might just be it. This gorgeous chair could be used to make a dining set pop or just sit there and look pretty in your living room. There are only three colors still available, but this navy one has subdued sophistication written all over it. It’s marked down 41% right now.

Is a charming nightstand in your future? This Williams Two-Drawer ($186) needs a good home. Choose from four different colors of wood to match it to the motif of whatever space it will be occupying. It’s a best seller for Wayfair and is the dream of anyone with a mid-century modern sensibility. Save 54% off on it for the rest of the day.

Free 2-day shipping on everything.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: ipad 8th generation (2020)

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base model in 32GB for $300 on Amazon, a $30 cut. The 128GB version is also down to $395.

Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the ageing but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model and it’s got plenty of character, and it’s also the first of its kind that’s compatible with the Apple Pencil.

This article was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: CBD Gummies

Everyday Scaries Bundle Image : Sunday Scaries

Sunday scaries, everyone gets ‘em. You know the night before you have to go back to work, when you’re filled with anxiety with nowhere left to turn? I’ve found CBD helps, and what better way to enjoy the relaxing, non psychoactive cannibinoid than in gummy form? If you want to be chill and look chill doing it, check out the Everyday Scaries bundle, now discounted 25% when you subscribe and save using our promo code automatically applied at checkout. The brainchild of Sunday Scaries and surf company Everyday California, the bundle includes not only a 20-count bottle of gummies but a matching hat to go with it.

Beachgoers looking to continue radiating those summer 2020 vibes can sit at home drink hot cider, and pop a couple CBD gummies for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, as opposed to the normal kind spent nervously dreading that awful Monday morning adjusting to the workday routine. Instead of wasting an entire weekend moaning and groaning about what’s to come, join me and the thousands of other Sunday Scaries customers raving about their products. Trust me, this is a much higher caliber of CBD than your over-the-counter bodega stuff. Because, for one, it actually works and doesn’t give you diarrhea.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Nintendo eshop gift card

Looking to add some new games to your Nintendo Switch library? Consider buying a gift card from Amazon first, because Nintendo eShop gift cards are 10% off, but only for the $10 denomination, bringing it down by $1. That may not sound like much, but you know you’re going to buy more Nintendo games this year anyway—be it New Pokémon Snap or Pikmin 3 Deluxe, so you might as well save a buck in the process.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: Too faced cosmetics

Take 25% off Anything FAMILY25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Friends and family discount week is back at Too Faced. I’m a fan of this company, clearly as I wrote this review on their new Pumpkin Spice Palette. From now until next Tuesday take 25% off your entire order so you can grab that palette or any others for a little less. All you need to do is use the code FAMILY25.

But wait, there’s more because of course there is. If you spend more than $75 you also get a free tote bag with the same code. I will enthusiastically recommend the purchase of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara. It has been my go-to for years and it really is perfection. And honestly, most of the products I’ve had from this company have been really quality but if you want the best mascara that’s it. The code works until September 29.

Free standard shipping on all orders.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: satisfyer pro 2 vibe

Satisfyer Pro 2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#7: KN95 masks

5-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : The Inventory

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from Amazon right now for just $12.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Halloween candy

Halloween Candy Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy in August. Today grab this treat bag of 170 fun size packs for just $14.

Over sixty-three ounces of saccharin succulence, there are 170 opportunities for a sugar high for you or to share. This bag included Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers Gummies. But there is a bit of variety even in that. With the Skittles the originals and wild berry flavors are represented and with the Starbursts, the classics and tropical flavors are included. A little chewy, a little fruity all are bite-size fun. Celebrate Halloween early and grab this bag now.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: eufy robovac 11s

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : The Inventory

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120 ($30 off), but only for today.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#10: heated kneading back massager

Kneading and Heating Massager KINJAFS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me and miss your neighborhood spa this might be the deal for you. I’m just still not sure about going in even though they are doing everything correctly to be sanitary post shut down. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days and with my local massager place still closed I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might just be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 66% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massage packs a punch with multiple modes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with, the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you just adjust his to where you want it. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment.

At checkout select the regular $8 flat shipping rate then click for a ‘Coupon Code.’ Now put in the KINJAFS to take off the shipped price.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.