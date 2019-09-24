Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: TCL TV

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for all of the new fall TV shows, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $460 right now, if you can live with a refurb of last year’s model.



$460 is a really good price for just about any 65" TV, let alone one with local dimming and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a 90 day warranty to ease your concerns, in case anything’s extra wonky.

#2: BODYBOSS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 With Extra Bands | $119 | Amazon

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for the best price we’ve ever seen.



The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands, but the four-band set is only $1 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one unless it sells out (and BodyBoss deals always sell out).

#3: ZAPPOS

New season, new shoes—and clothes, and bags, and accessories. Zappos is celebrating the end of summer by marking down over 6,000 items for men and women from some of your favorite brands, including Cole Haan, Adidas, Nike, Sperry, PUMA, and much, much more. Use promo code ENDOFSUMMER to score 20% off at checkout, and clear your schedule now: You’ll need to set aside some time to sort through all these deals.



#4: SOUNDCORE EXCLUSIVE

Anker’s diminutive Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off, but they punch above their weight in terms of sound quality and features, and you can get two of them for $35 with promo code KINJAB3107.



Why two? In addition to just using them as two separate and distinct speakers, you can also choose to pair them to each other for true stereo sound from a single audio source. There are lots of speakers that do that these days, but not many of them are this small or this affordable.

You also get IPX78 water-resistance, Anker’s BassUp mode for enhanced low ends on demand, and even a surprisingly robust 15 hours of battery life.

#5: SONY CAMERA

Sony is the maker of the most innovative, best cameras on the market and right now you can pick up the Sony a7 III for $200 less, with and without the kit lens.



As a full-frame mirrorless camera, it’s both more portable than your standard DSLR but with the same power. While it won’t shoot as quickly as the a7 RIII or pack as many pixels, only the most persnickety of shooters can really tell the difference.

For most people, the a7 III captures the best parts of the a7 RIII but at a fraction of the cost. And while it’s still a little pricey at $1,800 and $2,000 respectively, those who know what it’s capable of, know what a great value this is.

And not for nothing, but I’d suggest going with the body-only option and skip the kit lens. Instead pick up the $200 nifty-fifty and get that sexy bokeh.

#6: TRAVEL PILLOW

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Right now, you can get the pillow for an all-time low of $19 today at Woot.

#7: ROBOVAC

Decent robotic vacuums have been knocking on the sub-$100 door for awhile, but today’s Amazon Gold Box is one of the first times we’ve seen then break through that impulse buy barrier.



Three different models from Coredy are included in the sale, starting at $96 for a basic model with impressive 1400pA suction. For just $4 more, you can step up to a model that can also mop hard floors, or you can get a more powerful vacuum with included boundary strips (to keep it away from cords, pet water bowls, and the like) for $138. All three deals are only available today, and could sell out early, so lock in your order before they’re all hoovered up.

#8: POWERPORT

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to probably being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.



Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports and 40W of power into a tiny travel charger (with folding AC prongs!), and you can get it for $21 today on Amazon, which is within a couple of bucks off the best price we’ve seen, no promo code required.

#9: L.L. Bean

We know Bean Boots are amazing in the snow, but you can start using them right now in the rain as well. Today and tomorrow only, Save 20% on a variety of L.L. Bean’s most popular boots, as well as select raincoats with promo code SPLASH20. There are a ton of styles available, so there’s no reason why you can’t be fashionable when it’s gross out.



#10: CAR CHARGER

Right now, this AUKEY 36W USB-C PD car charger can be yours for just $10. Just clip the coupon code on the page and you’ll get the best price on this super helpful accessory. This particular plug offers fast, 18W charging through its USB-C and standard USB port.

