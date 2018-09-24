Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Luminoodle Click

Photo: Amazon

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 15% with promo code 43YMZIXT. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.

#2: AirPods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s excellent AirPods didn’t get an update at the last iPhone event, which means it’s probably safe to buy a pair, especially when you can get them on sale. Use promo code SAVE15 to get a set from Rakuten for just $128, the best price we’ve ever seen. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

#3: Switch Smash Bundle

Graphic: Nintendo

Update: Back in stock!

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360, and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.

Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

#4: Bose Headphones

Photo: Gizmodo

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $274 at Rakuten today, down from the usual $329, with promo code ALT55. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account to use the code.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on these!

#5 Under Armour

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale sectiont? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code GEARUP20 at checkout to stack on the savings. $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

#6: Cold Brew

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $15 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

$15 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this, so wake yourself up and get over to Amazon.

#7: Disturbing Costume

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here it is: the best kids’ Halloween costume. This inflatable Mario riding Yoshi outfit features a battery-powered fan to keep Yoshi inflated while you’re out trick or treating. The only downside is that he won’t grab the candy with his tongue if you punch him in the back of the head. $28 is within a few dollars of an all-time low.



Note: It doesn’t include the Mario hat, mustache, gloves, or a red shirt, but you can get most of that here.

An old school (i.e. green) Link costume and master sword are also on sale.

#8: Dishwasher Tabs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.



#9: Smart Thermostat

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the convenience of a Wi-Fi and Alexa-compatible thermostat, you don’t have to pay out the nose for a fancy touchscreen model from Nest or Ecobee. This Honeywell is ugly as hell, but it has the same basic set of smart features for just $69.



#10: Pressure Washer

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular Sun Joe washer down to $119, within about $10 of an all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out r/powerwashingporn on Reddit.