The 10 Best Deals of September 23, 2020

It’s September 23, and we at Kinja Deals are bringing you the best deals for your home. Upgrade your hand-me-down living room furniture with a virtual shopping trip to Wayfair. Break out of your quarantine funk with a caffeine boost from Harry & David’s coffee pods. M aybe even treat yourself to a Fenty Beauty set. After all, if we’re going to be spending this much time at home, we might as well enjoy it!

#1: Wayfair way day sale

Up to 80% off Select Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Until the end of the day Thursday, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s deepest discounts of the year on a variety of home goods and furnishings. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade the sofa, redo the bathroom, or swap out bedroom decor this is the time. This Way Day sale takes up to 80% off select pieces.

Today and tomorrow over 1,000 items will be on sale for a limited time. Most of Wayfair’s own Basics line is included. You’ll see sheets, plates, rugs, holiday decorations, and more. Like these 1800 Series sheets ($26) that come in 20 colors and are 100% microfiber. They’re also discounted by 48%.

Looking to add a nice accent chair to a bedroom or den? This AllModern Dusket velvet upholstered side chair ($235) might just be it. This gorgeous chair could be used to make a dining set pop or just sit there and look pretty in your living room. There are only three colors still available, but this navy one has subdued sophistication written all over it. It’s marked down 41% right now.

Is a charming nightstand in your future? This Williams Two-Drawer ($186) needs a good home. Choose from four different colors of wood to match it to the motif of whatever space it will be occupying. It’s a best seller for Wayfair and is the dream of anyone with a mid-century modern sensibility. Save 54% off on it for the rest of the day.

Free 2-day shipping on everything.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Apple watch series 6

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $385, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Nintendo eshop gift card

Save 10% on a $70 Nintendo eShop Gift Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Looking to add some new games to your Nintendo Switch library? Consider buying a gift card from Amazon first, because Nintendo eShop gift cards are 10% off, but only for the $10 and $70 denominations, bringing those down to $9 and $63, respectively.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#4: Fenty Skin Start’r travel set

Fenty Skin Start’r Travel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our own Ignacia wrote an extremely comprehensive and helpful review of the Fenty Skin Start’rs where she was pleasantly surprised. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but are still on the fence this travel set might be the way to go. It’s half the price of the full-size set but only available for a limited time.

I was gifted a set also, have used it for over a month and can say I love the cleanser. I use it a few times a week and it smells unbelievable, super fresh, sweet, and inviting. But if you’re averse to more perfumed products this might not be for you. However, the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer held up pleasantly well during the more humid days at the tail end of summer. It never felt heavy and was breathable enough to still have on with my foundation. Fenty Skin gets two thumbs up from me.

All orders ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: Kyoku steak knives

Kyoku Samurai Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUNTM + Clip Coupon) Image : Amazon

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Samurai series. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Daimyo steak knives to your arsenal for just $40. Just clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KYOKUDWK at checkout and clip the coupon to secure the savings.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Harry & David Coffee pods

54-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $17 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited but there is a Pumpkin Spice option along with Pumpkin Pecan, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, Dark Roast, Breakfast Blend, and the Northwest Blend. No matter which you choose you’ll be saving 47% and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Use the code KINJAFS at check out and get free shipping even if you aren’t a member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: eufy 2k indoor security cam

Indoor Security Cam 2K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $32, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: animal crossing tom nook beanie

Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Yep, I’m just over it. I think we all are. Even a Tesla-filled Christmas couldn’t save 2020 for me. I don’t often wear my emotions on my sleeve, but technically, this Animal Crossing Tom Nook beanie goes on my head, and it says oh so much without a peep required of me. The best part is you’ll get his cute little nose to show no matter which style you prefer to wear it. Only $12 at Amazon after a 15% discount.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Magic chef 1.6qt air fryer

Magic Chef 1.6qt Air Fryer Graphic : The Inventory

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the for the revolution, you can do so now for $25 at SideDeal, where you can get a Magic Chef 1.6qt air fryer with room for a single meal or a decent snack. It’s a little small, sure, but it’s also super cheap and doesn’t eat up ridiculous counter space.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: toilet paper or bidet: YOu decide

Remember back in March where everyone was buying toilet paper like it was their job and it was actually going to protect them against Covid-19? Yeah, me too. Well, if you still feel like stacking up, you Amazon Commercial is offering 80 rolls of toilet paper as a part of their fall sale for $46. I don’t know what you’re going to do with 80 rolls, but I’m sure you’ll find a use for it, especially if you’re not picky about what exactly wipes your ass.

But, if you are feeling picky, Amazon is offering a Bio Bidet for a low, low $27 with a clipped coupon. Apparently you don’t need a plumber to install this bad boy and you can get dual nozzle spray options for a clean backside. Nothing more to say really. Just practice good hygiene.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.