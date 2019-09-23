Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Photo: Amazon

It’s about to start getting colder out, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for the first day of fall, for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The secret to these deals is that they’re two deals in one. For all four blankets, you’ll want to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and then use the blanket-specific promo code at checkout to save even more. $41 for a 15 pounder is a stellar deal, but I’d probably pay $12 more for the 20 pounder. I want my weighted blankets to break ribs.

#2: AMAZON DISCOUNT

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save $10 on video game purchases of $100 at Amazon. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, consider that a number of items that are a part of this deal are already discounted, and, well, it never hurts to save on stuff you were going to buy anyway.



The recently released Link’s Awakening is here, and so is the Ni No Kuni remaster for the PS4. But if you’re not looking for any new games, fear not. The sale also includes accessories like, Joy-Con, cases and cables.

There are over 200 items that are eligible for this discount, so make sure to check out the main page to see all of your options.

#3: COACH

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

20% Off Orders Up to $400, 30% Off Orders Over $400 | Coach | Promo code FALL19

Looking to bag a new bag this season? Coach is taking 30% off orders of $400+ and 20% off orders less than $400 with promo code FALL19. The sale event includes a variety of trendy handbags, backpacks, and wallets, not to mention a few key chains, belts, and even some shoes for both men and women—all of which could complete any fall look. Just be sure to shop before this sale falls out of style.

#4: TAOTRONICS HEADPHONES

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $23 (twenty three dollars!) today with promo code UQ8LNL7F when you also clip the $5 coupon on the page.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $23 is an absolute steal, is what I’m saying, and they’d make a fine gift as well.

#5: TARTE COSMETICS

Image: HauteLook

To kick off the week, HauteLook is offering up a taste of Tarte Cosmetics for less than usual. For the next few days, makeup lovers can save big on several of the brand’s beloved palettes, along with brush sets, lip sets, mascaras, and more. It’s a good lookin’ sale if I’ve ever seen one.



#6: FREE PEOPLE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing and athletic apparel is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



#7: USB-C CHARGER

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800 was one of the first USB-C PD battery packs to hit the market, and to this day is one of the only ones that includes a 30W USB-C wall charger to recharge it (or any of your other gadgets).



At its usual ~$130, it’s a bit overpriced in this day and age, but it’s a solid investment at $68, an all-time low. The aluminum shell is durable and feels premium, and the 30W USB-C port is powerful enough to charge most laptops, albeit slower than their included wall chargers.

That gets you the battery, the wall charger, and two different chards for recharging: a microUSB cable and a USB-C cable that can charge all 26,800mAh of the battery in just 4.5 hours with the included charging brick.

Don’t need quite that much capacity or power? Check out RAVPower’s 10,000mAh battery with an 18W USB-C port for just $19.

#8: ONEBLADE

While it’s not as good as some other OneBlade deals we’ve seen, this Woot discount is a solid chance to save on our favorite shaving product ever.



For a limited time, you can get a OneBlade for $25, down from the usual $35. The included blade should last you at least 4 months according to Philips, but I’ve used them for over a year with seemingly no ill effects.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, we shared our thoughts about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

#9: BEEF

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

Two Pounds of Ground In Every Box For Life | Butcher Box

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

#10: FRIENDS

Friends is leaving Netflix next year, so if you’re a habitual re-watcher, it’d behoove you to buy a copy that you can watch whenever you’d like, without subscribing to Yet Another Streaming Service.



You’ve got a few options. First, Vudu has the complete series on sale for $45 in 1080p remastered HD (click “HDX” from the dropdown), or you can buy individual seasons for just $5 each.

But if you want a hard copy, Amazon’s selling both DVD and Blu-ray copies of the complete series as part of its Gold Box, for $49 and $54 respectively. Just remember, the prices on the DVD and Blu-ray will only last until the end of the day, or sold out.

Isn’t that just a kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic deal?