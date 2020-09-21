The 10 Best Deals of September 21, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s September 21, and we at Kinja Deals are celebrating Zendaya’s Emmy win with DEALS on DEALS on DEALS, so you can too!

Create a Euphoria-themed photoshoot in the car with Vava’s 108op d ash c am. Film your next bike ride through East Highland with a VTe ch Kidizoom a ction c am. Rewatch the first season on an upgraded Samsung s mart TV. However you choose to celebrate, we’re here to help!

#1: samsung 75" QLED Smart TV

Samsung 75" QLED Q60 4K Smart TV Image : Samsung

If you can even find it in stock, Samsung’s 75" QLED Q60 is still runs close to its $1,500 MSPR in most places, but today only, Samsung is rocking the cheapest price at $1,200, a $300 cut. This massive 2019 set has Samsung’s smart TV platform with OneRemote, which gives you voice control for your TV and smart home with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s own Bixby.

More than that, this QLED set is among the most impressive in the 4K market. Samsung’s quantum dot LED panels support Samsung’s HDR10+ technology, which offers scene-by-scene picture optimization in select supported content. This TV also has Samsung’s REal Game Enhancer, which is a fancier term for the frame-synching technology AMD FreeSync. You’ll have a smoother gaming experience on supported PCs and consoles as a result.

#2: PowerA’s Gamecube-style controller for Nintendo Switch

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Image : PowerA

Some games just can’t be played on anything other than a GameCube controller. We’re looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you can’t find an adapter for your old GameCube controller to use on the Nintendo Switch and you’re not an insufferable purist, give PowerA’s wireless controller a shot, which sits at $42 on Amazon right no as part of its Big Fall Sale.

It’s a little ordinary in black, but some people like that, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as amiibo. It’s also Bluetooth, so PC use is fair game.

#3: VTech Kidizoom Action camera

VTech Kidizoom Action Camera Image : VTech

If your little one’s been listening to Ska, asking you to buy them Etnies, and telling their friends they can do a manual in real life, well, they’re probably just playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Before long, they’ll want to start filming their tricks as evidence to their classmates they can do an ollie. We’ve all been there. The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot on an action cam to help them make their pro skater dream a reality—the VTech Kidizoom action cam is a mere $42 today as part of Amazon’s fall blowout sale, down $17 from the $60 list price. In addition to capturing 640 x 480 SHD video, the Kidizoom rocks a 1.4" LCD screen to play back your kid’s sickest moves.

While the Kidizoom includes a microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage, you will need to buy the memory card itself. I recommend this one from SanDisk, which hits the sweet spot between quality and value. With it and the built-in li-ion polymer battery combined, you can expect a steady 2.5 hours of recording/still photography time. Dual mounts make it possible to attach the camera not only to skateboards but bikes and other recreational outdoor gear, including snowboards, thanks to the bundled waterproof case. When equipped, the Kidizoom can survive up to 6 feet underwater. Transferring the photos and videos taken on the device is as easy as plugging it into a computer via the microUSB cable found in the box. Treat your youngin’ to their very own kid-proof camera while it’s still on sale.

#4: Toilet Paper 80-Pack or bio Bidet

Remember back in March where everyone was buying toilet paper like it was their job and it was actually going to protect them against Covid-19? Yeah, me too. Well, if you still feel like stacking up, you Amazon Commercial is offering 80 rolls of toilet paper as a part of their fall sale for $46. I don’t know what you’re going to do with 80 rolls, but I’m sure you’ll find a use for it, especially if you’re not picky about what exactly wipes your ass.

But, if you are feeling picky, Amazon is offering a Bio Bidet for a low, low $27 with a clipped coupon. Apparently you don’t need a plumber to install this bad boy and you can get dual nozzle spray options for a clean backside. Nothing more to say really. Just practice good hygiene.

#5: Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients there’s the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $20 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#6: Granite Frying Pan

CSK Frying Pan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a way to sizzle your veggies and other foods, look no further than the CSK 11" Frying Pan, down to $29 with a clipped coupon code. It’s compatible with all kinds of stovetops and can withstand heat up to 428 degrees. Grab it before it’s gone.

(If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, I would check out my roundup of non-stick skillets here).

#7: Vava 1080p Dash cam



Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. Last week a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080P 3" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor which automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. It’s small enough to not obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to still get a full scope. It includes everything you need to start surveillance as soon as you open the box: 8GB SD card, charger, window mount, and prybar. Peace of mind at 70% off.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#8: Bissell upright vacuum and mop



When I asked our readers back in June their buying advice for my next cordless vacuum, Bissell stood out as an affordable alternative to premium brands like Dyson and, well, let’s face it, Dyson and Dyson. And while neither of these is cordless, the Bissell upright vacuum and hard floor mop cleaners are both on sale today, for $170 and $100, respectively. The former emphasizes pet hair cleanup, with a tangle-free brush roll said to mitigate hair wrap stuckage. Bissell even donates a portion of their proceeds to the Pet Foundation in its efforts to put an end to pet homelessness once and for all. The same goes for the hard floor mop, which intuitively and nigh-automatically scrubs up the dirt and grim vacuum cleaners tend to miss.

The perfect pairing for a fall deep-clean, both utilities take some of the load off your weekly housekeeping chores, ensuring greater discipline in sticking to a routine. For those of us who’ve gotten lazy in quarantine, believe me, you’re not alone. The boxes, kitty litter, and pet hair are pervasive in my apartment as well, and I could probably use more robust tools to eliminate some of the befoulment. If you’re in the same boat, consider these big-ticket items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale. Keep in mind, this deal won’t last beyond this week, so snap it up while supplies last. Otherwise they’ll be gone before you know it.

#9: Batman Beyond Blu-ray



One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $38. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.

#10: animal crossing Tom nook Beanie



Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Yep, I’m just over it. I think we all are. Even a Tesla-filled Christmas couldn’t save 2020 for me. I don’t often wear my emotions on my sleeve, but technically, this Animal Crossing Tom Nook beanie goes on my head, and it says oh so much without a peep required of me. The best part is you’ll get his cute little nose to show no matter which style you prefer to wear it. Only $13 at Amazon after a $6 discount.

