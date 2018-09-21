Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Anker Chargers

Whether you need new charging gear for your new iPhone, or want to play your Switch on a cross-country flight, Amazon’s one-day Anker sale has the goods.



The main attraction is the USB-C Power Delivery charging gear, which is capable of charging things like MacBooks and Nintendo Switches at much higher speeds than regular USB ports. The battery packs even include bonus USB-C wall chargers, which usually cost $20 or more on their own. You can read our review of them over on The Inventory.

Need some USB-C cables to go along with them? This one is 6' long, and includes a lifetime warranty for $9, or $3 less than usual.

Last but not least, you can score one of the best prices ever on Anker’s most advanced Qi charging pad, which is capable of charging iPhones at the maximum 7.5W speed. Most 10W Qi pads default to 5W for iPhones, but this is one of the few that’s capable of delivering more power.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Luminoodle HDTV Bias Lights | $7-$37 | Amazon

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but with multiple length options, RGB color modes, and 6500K true white LEDs, Luminoodle is one of the most polished option out there.

If you aren’t familiar with bias lights, they ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool. Needless to say, this would make for a creative holiday gift as well.

Today only, you can save on all available length and color options lengths (there’s a guide to help you pick on the product page), courtesy of Amazon’s Gold Box. The RGB model’s white bulbs are tuned to the same 6500K temperature as most TVs, meaning the contrast enhancement and eyestrain reduction benefits will be as good as it gets. The white-only model comes pretty close at 6000K, if you’re on a budget.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these price are only available today, and they could sell out early.

#3: Meat!

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

#4: Packing Cubes

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and eBags’ cubes are widely considered to be among the best. They don’t go on sale often, but you can save 20% on a three or six-pack today from Amazon by clipping the 20% on-page coupon. You can even choose your favorite color.

#5: Wood Pellet Grill

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

#6: LEGO Apollo Kit

For the longest time, it was rare for LEGO’s 1969-piece (think about it) Saturn V Apollo kit to even be in stock. But now, Amazon is actually offering it for $105, a rare discount from its usual $120 MSRP. Rarity aside, that’s just simply a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.



#7: Apple Watch Bands

Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $7, with promo code NPXMFVM6. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

#8: Instant Pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This was available earlier in the week, but it’s back in stock now if you missed it.

While we usually see bigger discounts on major sales holidays, if you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep, this $15 discount on Amazon is a solid deal.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#9: Glasses

Image: Time To Shade

Time To Shade offers great prices on premium glasses, and you can take $15 off any order of $90+ off using code KINJA15.

Shop a huge selection of frames from brands like Ray-Ban, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Tagheuer, to name a few, then configure them as standard prescription eyeglasses, prescription tinted, or non-prescription sunglasses for no additional charge. All lenses include an anti-glare and anti-scratch treatment, and for a reasonable additional fee, you can add on polarization, a mirror tint, or progressive lenses.

#10: Switch Bundles

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s new Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundles blew up the internet before Toad, Bert, and Ernie grabbed the torch, and now, you can preorder both from Amazon. The console is the same in both bundles, but one includes a download code for Let’s Go Pikachu, and the other includes Let’s Go Eevee. Both will set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but they include a Pokéball Plus accessory, in addition to the game.