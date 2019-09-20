Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 instant pot

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon as part of the company’s Gold Box deals. Meanwhile, the standard 6 qt. Instant Pot is still down to an all-time low $84, though that deal has been available for the last few weeks.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s $60 deal is literally half its normal price, and a match for an all-time low. If you have the space for it though, I’d get the standard sized version. Now if only the small one would fit inside it...



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

#2 surge protectors

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably need to replace some of your surge protectors, and today’s the day to do it.



Today only, surge protectors in all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. On the small end, this mini under-desk surge protector with USB ports is marked down to $16. This $14 option features rotating plugs, making it great for sticking behind a couch. This $7 protector is a good, cheap option to keep stocked at home for when you need extra outlets. And this $14 protector is what I use in my home theater, and it’s an absolute steal at this price. For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to the sale page on Amazon.

#3 casper mattresses

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

#4 airpods

AirPods had their “they look stupid” phase in The Discourse, and then for awhile, they were a meme for wealth. Now, I think they’re just headphones; as invisible as any other headphones. And they’re pretty good ones at that.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, the gen 2 AirPods are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $169 is a $30 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $144, a $15 discount, and also an all-time low.

#5 car lighting

Photo: Amazon

When you buy a new car, you may be given the option to install accent lighting for, like, $300 or so. Don’t do that.



Advertisement

But for $12? Sure, why not? Use promo code WUVEEVAA at checkout to get this Govee interior lighting kit for $7 off. It can display 32 colors, it has a built-in microphone to (optionally) pulse along with your music, and it includes four light strip sections to go under four different seats. Just plug it into a DC power port, and don’t lose the remote!

#6 friends

Photo: NBC

Friends is leaving Netflix next year, so if you’re a habitual re-watcher, it’d behoove you to buy a copy that you can watch whenever you’d like, without subscribing to Yet Another Streaming Service.



For a limited time, Vudu has the complete series on sale for $45 in 1080p remastered HD (click “HDX” from the dropdown), or you can buy individual seasons for just $5 each. Isn’t that just a kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic deal?

#7 Nordstrom rack clearance

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear the Rack is basically Christmas for Nordstrom Rack stans (me), but somehow, Nordstrom Rack’s current, non-Clear the Rack clearance sale is...better? Right now, you can save up to 80% on the Rack’s newly stocked clearance section. There are 25,500—yes, you read that right!—items up for grabs from your favorite designers, including Cole Haan, Nike, Madewell, Champion, UGG, Adidas, PUMA, and so much more. The best stuff will surely sell out, so get ready to spend your weekend browsing through this massive sale.

#8 dryer balls

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you sick and tired of wasting money on dryer sheets? They cling to your clothing and have to be thrown out after each use. If you want something a little more eco-friendly and cost-effective, dryer balls are the way to go. You can get a six-pack of XL Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls for only $8 Amazon.



#9 hunter

Graphic: Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Flash Event | Nordstrom Rack



Hunting for a deal on rain boots? Well, your search is over, because iconic Hunter boots are on sale for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack. Glossy and matte, and short and tall wellies in a rainbow of cheerful and muted colors are all up for grabs at marked down prices. It’s a Hunter deal so good, not even stormy weather could dampen the spirits of those who buy in.

#10 crankbrothers multitool

It’s not going to turn you into the cycling equivalent of a NASCAR pit crew, but this compact Crank Brothers tool has everything you need for basic bike repairs on the go, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or a seat bag. $19 is a great price for this, so you’ll have money left over for therapy after you see this picture of a Tour De France rider’s legs.

