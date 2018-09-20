Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ThermoPop

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

#2: Smash Ultimate

Graphic: Nintendo

Amazon’s 20% video game discount for Prime members is no more, but its replacement is arguably even better right now, at least for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game itself is actually discounted by a few bucks, to $56, but Prime members who preorder will still get a $10 Amazon credit (30-35 days after the game ships). Plus, if the price happens to drop any lower (frankly, I can’t believe it dropped this much), you’ll automatically get the best price.

#3: Crabby Wallet

Photo: Amazon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.



But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

#4: 1TB Hard Drive

You can never have your files backed up in enough places, especially when 1TB externals are going for $40. 1TB drives have been stubbornly stuck around $50-$60 for the last few years, and this is as cheap as we’ve ever sen one from a top-tier manufacturer.

#5: Philips Hue Bulbs

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it this morning.

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $110 off, so stock up before today’s $14 discount expires! This is the best deal we’ve seen all year.

#6: 4K TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

#7: Uniqlo Down

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get down with the fall and winter weather with Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down sale. Vests, jackets, and hooded parkas for men and women are all $10 off right now, and they were really affordable to begin with. I have the parka myself, and love it. Just note that these prices are only available today

#8: Indoor Turkey Fryer

Contrary to what you might have heard, you don’t have to risk burning down your house to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving. This Butterball electric fryer doesn’t use an open flame to heat the oil, so you can set it up on the counter in your kitchen.



This open box model has never been cheaper (with promo code KJTURKEY), and can accommodate birds up to 14 pounds, three pounds of chicken wings, a large seafood fry, and more. I think I know what you’ll be thankful for once you try it.

#9: Haribo Peaches

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When five pound Haribo candy bags go on sale, it’s best to just buy them, without thinking too hard. Today, $9 gets you a giant sack of Haribo peaches, which for my money, are actually better than Haribo bears. That sugar dusting does wonders for the mouth-feel.

#10: 1TB SSD

Photo: Ama

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $149, which is as cheap as this model has ever gotten. Whether you’re speeding up an old PC, upgrading your PS4, or building a faster external drive, this is about as good as SSD deals get.

