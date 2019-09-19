Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 logitech gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is chock-full of popular Logitech peripherals for work and play. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, and work mice.



Are you looking for a mechanical keyboard? Perhaps one that’s super portable? This sale has options for you. Want one of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too and in two colors.

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

#2 costco membership

Screenshot: Groupon

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

#3 yamazaki desk bar

Photo: Amazon

Pencil cups are great and all, but how many writing utensils do you really keep out on your desk? Instead, get this Yamazaki Desk Bar while it’s on sale for $26-$27 (depending on the color). It features a tray for jewelry and such, a shelf for hanging a watch (or displaying a Funko), and holes to prop up taller items like pens and pencils.



#4 usb-c lightning cable

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA916) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

#5 jackery batteries

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is discounting two very different batteries, the $187 Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer and the $18 Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank.



The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer is basically a lithium-ion power station, which can power mini fridges and small TVs in your campsite , in addition to powering up your mobile devices via USB. While the Jackery Armor 9000mAh battery is a rugged, waterproof battery bank that’s designed to take on-the-go. It even has a flashlight and it’s also shockproof, so it’s helpful in a pinch.

These prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen on these particular devices, and this sale will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So make sure to give ‘em a look before they disappear.

#6 iphone case

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you spent all your money on a new iPhone, and thus want a cheaper case, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case is on sale for under $10 through the company’s eBay storefront right now. The back of the case is clear (the sides come in both clear and black), so you can show off your sexy new Midnight Green phone. The deal is available for all three new iPhones.



#7 wayfair

Image: Wayfair

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their September Clearance Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 75% off everything from accent furniture, to bedding, to storage solutions, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.



#8 hue light strip

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue LighStrip Plus lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.



This LightStrip Plus is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and it hardly ever goes on sale, but while supplies last, you can pick it up for $52 refurbished from Woot, plus a bonus extension kit that’ll give you 10' of total lighting. Bonus: Once the new Hue HDMI Sync Box comes out next month, you’ll be able to sync your lights with whatever’s playing on your TV.

#9 Gregory bag

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gregory makes some of the best bags you can own, and right now Huckberry is discounting this Hybrid bag down to its lowest price ever. I know Gregory bags mostly for outdoor gear (I own two for hiking,) but if that’s any indication, this 3-in-1 unit is built to last. Its design allows you to carry it in three different ways; as a briefcase, over-the-shoulder, or as a backpack.



$190 may seem like a lot for a single bag, but Gregory bags are so well made, you’re unlikely to replace it any time soon. Choose from Dark Green or Black during this sale and this current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, in fact we haven’t seen this one drop under $210. So, act fast before this one goes away.

#10 public rec

Photo: Public Rec

10% Off Your Order | Public Rec | Promo code KINJA10

Have you been looking for a pair of pants that are stylish enough to wear to work, but also comfortable enough to wear to the gym? Meet the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec. The pants are crafted for men on the move, as an alternative to sweatpants, but a more comfortable option than jeans. Right now, you can get 10% off your order when you use promo code KINJA10.

If you’re looking for something a little dressier, though I will concede and say the Every Day Pant isn’t slouchy, the WorkDay Pant might be a better fit for you. If you want to get both or a pair of joggers, the promo code applies to your entire cart (one time only). Public Rec has free shipping and free returns on their orders.