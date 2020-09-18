The 10 Best Deals of September 18, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s Friday, September 18, and the world is getting crazy. Tik Tok is set to be banned on U.S. app stores this coming Sunday, and notorious exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting flirty on a live stream . Unbelievable developments are happening left and right, but you can always count on Kinja Deals bringing you the top 10 deals of the day.

Snag some antibacterial wipes to prepare for the second wave. Purchase that new digital camera to document the coming Election Day. Whatever you need to prepare for these unpredictable times, we have you covered. And, if you still have deals on the brain, take a look at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Anker soundcore Life P2 earbuds

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $40, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

#2: Fujifilm x-t200 mirrorless camera

Fujifilm X-T200 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

So, iOS 14 is out now, and one of my favorite features is the Photos widget. It’s a tiny feature, but having a slideshow of my favorite shots rotating on my home screen is a nice way to reflect on nice memories in a time where it’s pretty tough to make new ones. Still, when things get back on track, it’ll be nice to capture more pictures and make up for lost time. I’ve been using a Fujifilm X100S for the past year or so, both around town and on vacation, and it’s gotten me some of my favorite shots. It’s also compact, so it’s easy to toss in a bag and go without taking up too much space or weighing you down. The only bummer is that it has a fixed lens, so there’s no room for upgrading to higher quality lenses. If you need that flexibility, there’s the X-T200, which typically sells for $800, is down to $500 at B&H Photo right now. That’ll get you the camera body plus a 15-45mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a 64GB SD card and a camera bag.

#3: Xbox Game pass ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Graphic : The Inventory

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $28 from the site.

#4: SUper Mario 3D All-stars

Although it’s a limited run, slated to go off-shelf come March 2021, there’s no shortage of Super Mario 3D All-Stars copies available at the moment, and since no pre-order bonuses were on offer, you’re not missing out by purchasing the trio after the street date. Though it’s currently out of stock at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy have plenty of cartridges in stock, both online and in the store. Plus, Gamers Club Unlocked members will get double the reward points, double, double reward points on anything you trade in for it, a 20% discount on new and used games, and more.

#5: Tacklife t8 800A jump starter

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter H7PZJINP Graphic : The Inventory

Man, could my dad drive a car. But if yours can’t without breaking down (or you, yourself, can’t), maybe you should pick up a couple Tacklife T8 800A jump starter. It’s the last-gen model, sure, but it’s 32% off today using the promo code H7PZJINP. With an 18,000mAh battery inside, it not only jump-starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans—it can also take your phone from 0 to 100 in no time at all, thanks to its 5V/9V Quick Charge port. Never again will you be stuck thumbing it on the side of the road with a dead battery and a stagnant vehicle ... well, as long as you remember to juice up the jump starter.

#6: Milwaukee cordless Saw

Milwaukee Cordless Reciprocal Saw Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Whether it’s for a woodworking side project or just general home improvement, having a cordless saw can really help. If you need to chop up a few pieces of wood, or a couple of PVC or metal pipes, you’ll want a reciprocal saw. Right now, this Milwaukee cordless reciprocal saw is down from $308 to $160 over at Home Depot, so if your home toolkit has been lacking some serious chopping power, now’s the time to snag it.

#7: Eufy smart scale C1

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : The Inventory

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $25 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

#8: Fitbit ace 2

Fitbit Ace 2 Image : Fitbit

You count your steps, so why can’t your kid? For just $50, your spawn can take advantage of seeing how much they’re actually active during the day and track their sleeping with a Fitbit Ace 2. Simple and sweet. If you go running, why not take mini-me? they’re begging for an outlet from this homeschooling!

#9: Anthropologie Sitewide sale

20% off Storewide With AnthroPerks Image : Anthropologie

Today is AnthroDay. What does that mean? It’s simple. Just sign up for Anthropologie’s free membership to receive updates on sales, special discount codes, and in-store events. You also get early access to sales and sneak peeks of new collections like Meadow Sweet that just launched. Once you sign up you’ll see anything you put in your cart automatically receive the 20% discount, no code needed.

Speaking of the newly launched Meadow Sweet line, there are some very lovely country core looks in there.

I’m loving this beautiful Eliot Fringed Leather Moto Jacket ($158). It’s about time to start pulling out those jackets and this luxe leather one is giving me major Wynonna Earp vibes with the fringed embellishments. Plus everyone looks dope in a moto jacket, everyone.

Obviously a great pair of bootcut jeans is next on the list for the farm ensemble we’re going for. These ultra high-rise ones ($183) by Paige Laurel Canyon certainly do the job. The bootcut is a timeless silhouette that elongates the legs and makes all butts look good.

The Pilcro Mara Relaxed Velvet Buttondown ($102) is the perfect combo of classy and relaxed. This shirt will look dressy even with the jeans from above. The plush velvet, which comes in four colors, gives a touch of sophistication to a usually casual look. And that’s kind of the essence of the entire Meadow Sweet collection.

Free shipping on orders over $150.

#10: 480 Antibacterial wipes

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with contstatly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like five cents per wipe. With the six packs, you can toss one in your bag, your car, and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it’s able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t got to waste. The multi function aspect make these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

